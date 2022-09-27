ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

WREG

Woman accused of shooting at car with children inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A mother says she fears for her life after she says a woman with a grudge fired shots at her and her children while she was driving. According to police reports, Angel Jackson was following Kaneisha Robertson while hanging out the window of a car and holding a gun. “I just see the […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Kait 8

Man accused of touching victim’s ‘no-no place’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Deputies arrested a Jonesboro man after a young victim told investigators he touched her “no-no place.”. Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to arrest 66-year-old Gabriel Garfias on one count of second-degree sexual assault. On Saturday, Sept. 10, sheriff’s deputies responded to...
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Woman indicted after child dies in hot car outside Memphis daycare

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman has been indicted after a child died after he was left inside a hot car outside of a Memphis daycare earlier this year. Fay Eschoe was indicted on charges of aggravated child abuse and criminally negligent homicide. Police said a daycare worker left 1-year-old Carson Flowers in the backseat of a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman accused of setting 8 fires because 'there were evil spirits in the houses'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old woman was arrested and charged after allegedly igniting eight fires because she believed there were "evil spirits" present. According to a news release from the Memphis Fire Department, a series of arson fires occurred in the 38109 zip code area. The fire department reportedly responded to eight fires within a three-month period, including six that happened within days of each other.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man shot, killed on Directors Row

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot and killed on Directors Row near Airways Boulevard. On September 25, 2022 at 12:15 a.m. Officer responded to a shooting on 3000 Directors Row. When officers arrived, they found the victim, that was pronounced dead on the scene, against his vehicle in...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

VIDEO: Manager scares off suspects during Piccadilly robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a series of snatch and grabs targeting businesses across the city. In four robberies, the suspects push the clerks and then run off with the cash, according to police. Surveillance video from one of the incidents shows a masked and gloved man bum-rushing a clerk at a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect accused of shooting at family during road rage incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An 18-year-old is facing charges after allegedly shooting at a man’s car with his wife and two young sons inside.  The victim, who chooses to remain anonymous, is still shaking after a road rage incident turned violent earlier this month.  “Going down 40, just minding our own business, and this truck just come […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KFVS12

Off-duty officer’s gun, radio stolen outside restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A police officer’s gun and other department-issued items were stolen Monday night, according to Memphis police. The off-duty officer, employed in Mississippi, was one of several victims of car break-ins outside Juicy Crab on Winchester Road. Several customers said they walked outside and noticed their...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man narrowly escapes after getting caught in crossfire at gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged after another man at a Southeast Memphis gas station found himself caught in the crossfire when bullets started flying from two vehicles. Darran Coleman’s work van was hit by gunfire while he was making a routine stop for gas at the BP station at Riverdale and Raines on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman injured after shooting in Panola County

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss.– A woman is injured after she was shot in the Panola County area Monday afternoon, according to the Panola County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies say they responded to the shooting just after 2 p.m and the victim went to a gas station on Highway 51 near Lucius Taylor Road after she was shot. […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Coldwater man arrested for attacking man in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A 20-year-old Mississippi man was arrested in connection to an assault that happened in Oxford. Oxford police said they responded to the Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi for a report of an assault on September 18. Videos posted on social media were collected at that time and the investigations division […]
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Thieves raid woman’s purse, steal car from Memphis hospital, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for the suspects responsible for raiding a woman’s purse in a hospital bathroom and stealing her car. According to MPD, a woman arrived at Baptist Memorial Hospital around 12:20 a.m. Sunday and went to the restroom. She left the bathroom 20 minutes later and noticed she forgot her purse.
MEMPHIS, TN

