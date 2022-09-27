Read full article on original website
Woman accused of shooting at car with children inside
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A mother says she fears for her life after she says a woman with a grudge fired shots at her and her children while she was driving. According to police reports, Angel Jackson was following Kaneisha Robertson while hanging out the window of a car and holding a gun. “I just see the […]
Man accused of touching victim’s ‘no-no place’
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Deputies arrested a Jonesboro man after a young victim told investigators he touched her “no-no place.”. Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to arrest 66-year-old Gabriel Garfias on one count of second-degree sexual assault. On Saturday, Sept. 10, sheriff’s deputies responded to...
Man accused of killing girlfriend, staging it as suicide sentenced to 16.5 years
Note: This story has been updated to correct the length of the sentence. Incorrect information was originally provided by online court records. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Dyer County man has been sentenced for the 2017 death of his former girlfriend. On Wednesday, Jason Chase Riley was sentenced to 16 and a half years in prison […]
Witnesses fail to show up as Memphis shooting spree suspect appears in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused in a deadly shooting spree across Memphis appeared in court on Tuesday morning. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, faces one count of first-degree murder, but more charges are expected. Three people died and three others were injured in the attacks. Kelly is set to return...
Lawsuit dismissed against officers seen punching man during Mississippi arrest
HERNANDO, Miss. — A lawsuit against Hernando, Mississippi police officers who were seen on camera punching a man during an arrest has been dismissed, according to court records filed Tuesday, September 27. In the video, Adrian Hoyle can be seen getting out of a car that crashed into a...
Woman indicted after child dies in hot car outside Memphis daycare
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman has been indicted after a child died after he was left inside a hot car outside of a Memphis daycare earlier this year. Fay Eschoe was indicted on charges of aggravated child abuse and criminally negligent homicide. Police said a daycare worker left 1-year-old Carson Flowers in the backseat of a […]
Mothers claim teen sons tased, wrongfully detained by Memphis Police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four Memphis mothers said police officers mistakenly roughed up their sons. It happened as police were looking for a car stolen from a Dollar Tree on East Shelby Drive. The vehicle would be spotted five days later at Esporta Fitness on Ridgeway Road. Police said they...
3 charged after drug bust at Memphis home reveals Ecstasy, cocaine, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men with active warrants were arrested during a drug bust in Memphis. On Sept. 27, detectives issued a search warrant for drugs in the 700 block of Leath Street. Two of the suspects, Justin Smith and Anthony Butler, were detained on the front porch, according...
Tenn. woman accused of setting 8 fires because 'there were evil spirits in the houses'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old woman was arrested and charged after allegedly igniting eight fires because she believed there were "evil spirits" present. According to a news release from the Memphis Fire Department, a series of arson fires occurred in the 38109 zip code area. The fire department reportedly responded to eight fires within a three-month period, including six that happened within days of each other.
Man shot, killed on Directors Row
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot and killed on Directors Row near Airways Boulevard. On September 25, 2022 at 12:15 a.m. Officer responded to a shooting on 3000 Directors Row. When officers arrived, they found the victim, that was pronounced dead on the scene, against his vehicle in...
Gun, taser, handcuffs and baton stolen from officer’s car, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Glock 40, taser, baton, handcuffs, Glock magazines and radio were stolen from a police officer’s car after burglars struck outside of a Memphis restaurant around 8 p.m. Monday night, according to court records from the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said two men tried...
VIDEO: Manager scares off suspects during Piccadilly robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a series of snatch and grabs targeting businesses across the city. In four robberies, the suspects push the clerks and then run off with the cash, according to police. Surveillance video from one of the incidents shows a masked and gloved man bum-rushing a clerk at a […]
3 men charged in burglary at Buster’s liquor store, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men were arrested after a robbery at a local liquor store. One incident happened Aug. 5 at Buster’s Liquor, 191 S. Highland. According to a police affidavit, 14 people broke into the store by smashing out the front glass windows. Once inside, the suspects...
Suspect accused of shooting at family during road rage incident
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An 18-year-old is facing charges after allegedly shooting at a man’s car with his wife and two young sons inside. The victim, who chooses to remain anonymous, is still shaking after a road rage incident turned violent earlier this month. “Going down 40, just minding our own business, and this truck just come […]
Off-duty officer’s gun, radio stolen outside restaurant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A police officer’s gun and other department-issued items were stolen Monday night, according to Memphis police. The off-duty officer, employed in Mississippi, was one of several victims of car break-ins outside Juicy Crab on Winchester Road. Several customers said they walked outside and noticed their...
Man narrowly escapes after getting caught in crossfire at gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged after another man at a Southeast Memphis gas station found himself caught in the crossfire when bullets started flying from two vehicles. Darran Coleman’s work van was hit by gunfire while he was making a routine stop for gas at the BP station at Riverdale and Raines on […]
Woman injured after shooting in Panola County
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss.– A woman is injured after she was shot in the Panola County area Monday afternoon, according to the Panola County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies say they responded to the shooting just after 2 p.m and the victim went to a gas station on Highway 51 near Lucius Taylor Road after she was shot. […]
Coldwater man arrested for attacking man in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A 20-year-old Mississippi man was arrested in connection to an assault that happened in Oxford. Oxford police said they responded to the Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi for a report of an assault on September 18. Videos posted on social media were collected at that time and the investigations division […]
Man killed in Frayser shooting, woman detained, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was found dead after a shooting in Frayser, Memphis Police Department said. According to MPD, officers arrived at 3832 Lake Park Cv. and shortly discovered the deceased male victim. One woman has been detained at the scene of the murder, MPD said. MPD said...
Thieves raid woman’s purse, steal car from Memphis hospital, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for the suspects responsible for raiding a woman’s purse in a hospital bathroom and stealing her car. According to MPD, a woman arrived at Baptist Memorial Hospital around 12:20 a.m. Sunday and went to the restroom. She left the bathroom 20 minutes later and noticed she forgot her purse.
