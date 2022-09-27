ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suwanee, GA

cdrecycler.com

Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: State of emergency issued in Georgia ahead of Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian continues to grow in strength as the southeastern United States braces for its impact. Early Tuesday, the storm touched down in Cuba as a category three hurricane with sustained winds of 125 mph. It is expected to grow even stronger as it travels over the Gulf of Mexico, and is expected to hit category four status before making landfall Wednesday on the west coast of Florida.
GEORGIA STATE
blueridgemountains.com

5 Favorite Fall Stops Along the Mountains and Countryside Driving Tour

You’ll begin your drive right off Hwy 515, taking a few small turns to reach Aska Road, which you’ll follow for the first half of the journey. If you’re starting really early or you won’t be hiking today, detour off Weaver Creek Rd or Snake Nation Road (named by the Cherokee Indians well before the Trail of Tears) for views of pastoral valleys, old churches, farms and more…otherwise make a note to visit them on your next Blue Ridge weekend.
BLUE RIDGE, GA
PLANetizen

Tempe’s Car-Free Developers Headed to Atlanta

The developer Culdesac, famous for building apartments for 1,000 people in car-centric Tempe without a single parking spot, has been selected as the developer for a high-profile location along the Atlanta BeltLine. In an article for Reporter Newspapers, Collin Kelley breaks the news of the decision by Atlanta BeltLine Inc....
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

With major events coming to the city, Atlanta police eyes German-style crowd control

Atlanta Deputy Police Chief Andrew Senzer stood on the grassy shoulder of a large concrete field, the remnant of a former World War II military ammunition depot near Dortmund in northwestern Germany. Tall, trim, dressed in a polo shirt and cargo pants, he watched as groups of police officers armed in heavy black riot gear […] The post With major events coming to the city, Atlanta police eyes German-style crowd control appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

A New Affordable Housing Project Celebrates Grand Opening In Villa Rica

The city of Villa Rica recently partnered with Walton Communities to create Legacy at Walton Trail. The 55+ housing project is in the ‘Phase Two’ of their construction located at 200 Walton Way in Villa Rica. “Phase 2 will replace the remainder of our units at Old Town.” said Chairman of the project Phil Blair. The Grand Opening for Phase 1 took place on September 28th at 11:00 a.m.
VILLA RICA, GA
saportareport.com

Five Points Station: A Transformative Project for Downtown Atlanta

Recently, MARTA announced the awarding of a $25 million RAISE grant for the Five Points station and publicly shared a first peek at concepts for its busiest transit station located in the heart of Downtown Atlanta. The additional funding, bringing the total project budget to $200 million, gives us an opportunity to do something truly transformative where it’s needed the most.
ATLANTA, GA

