Popular restaurant chain opening first location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
There's a fabulous golf course in the middle of Atlanta where you can dine overlooking lush greeneryMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Esthetician Elyse Whisby Offers Key Skincare Tips For Melanated WomenVeronica Charnell MediaJonesboro, GA
Best Seafood Restaurants in Atlanta (Opinion)Terry MansfieldAtlanta, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Reported drug dealer arrested for murder of teen girlJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Cobb development board waives $750K in fees for Lockheed Martin expansion
Lockheed Martin will pay discounted fees in its recent deal with the Cobb development authority under a new fee cap, which will also apply to future projects over $1 billion.
WXIA 11 Alive
State says issues with Georgia $350 cash assistance payments 'largely resolved'
ATLANTA — Georgia officials said Monday that ongoing issues with the rollout of $350 cash payments to residents enrolled in certain social benefit programs had been "largely resolved." Many of the people who received the assistance reported problems spending the money after it was sent out in the form...
'I'm almost insulted about having to be here to beg for you not to raise our rates' | Customers attend Georgia Power rate hearings
ATLANTA — Starting January, Georgia Power Company's customer bills could go up about $14 a month, if state regulators approve the increase. Now customers are formally voicing their concern over the proposal. The first of three hearings on the rate hike began Tuesday at the Public Service Commission building...
cdrecycler.com
Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: State of emergency issued in Georgia ahead of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian continues to grow in strength as the southeastern United States braces for its impact. Early Tuesday, the storm touched down in Cuba as a category three hurricane with sustained winds of 125 mph. It is expected to grow even stronger as it travels over the Gulf of Mexico, and is expected to hit category four status before making landfall Wednesday on the west coast of Florida.
This Is What A $725/Month Townhome For Rent In Atlanta Looks Like & TikTok Has Big Feelings
A video went viral this week for taking you through a virtual walkthrough tour of a townhome for rent in Southwest Atlanta, GA at an unbeatable price. Appletree Townhomes on 2328 Campbellton Rd. lists their one bedroom, one bathroom "Ambrosia" rental for just $725/monthly. In the clip, TikTok content creator...
DeKalb’s ban on new dollar stores extended for 11th time
DeKalb County’s ban on the construction of new dollar stores and other “small box discount retailers” could celebrate it...
Long wait times, lack of space | Medical professionals detail difficulties as they prepare for AMC closure
ATLANTA — Doctors, nurses, residents, and medical students stood outside Grady Hospital on Tuesday evening, making a desperate plea to Gov. Brian Kemp to expand Medicaid. This comes before the impending closure of Atlanta Medical Center, which would see level one trauma patients rerouted to Grady Hospital. The group...
Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight
ATLANTA — Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
Here’s how Waffle House restaurants are used to determine severity of storms
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Waffle House restaurants have their own storm center inside their headquarters in Norcross -- and its fully staffed as the nation prepares for Hurricane Ian to make landfall. The restaurant chain is known for keeping their restaurants open when everything else is shut down. It...
blueridgemountains.com
5 Favorite Fall Stops Along the Mountains and Countryside Driving Tour
You’ll begin your drive right off Hwy 515, taking a few small turns to reach Aska Road, which you’ll follow for the first half of the journey. If you’re starting really early or you won’t be hiking today, detour off Weaver Creek Rd or Snake Nation Road (named by the Cherokee Indians well before the Trail of Tears) for views of pastoral valleys, old churches, farms and more…otherwise make a note to visit them on your next Blue Ridge weekend.
PLANetizen
Tempe’s Car-Free Developers Headed to Atlanta
The developer Culdesac, famous for building apartments for 1,000 people in car-centric Tempe without a single parking spot, has been selected as the developer for a high-profile location along the Atlanta BeltLine. In an article for Reporter Newspapers, Collin Kelley breaks the news of the decision by Atlanta BeltLine Inc....
Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
The home of an Alabama construction executive was targeted and vandalized last week, authorities said, apparently due to his company’s ties to Atlanta’s planned police and fire training center.
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in Georgia
If you're in the mood for some big juicy burgers with tons of flavor, then you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is planning to open a new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more.
With major events coming to the city, Atlanta police eyes German-style crowd control
Atlanta Deputy Police Chief Andrew Senzer stood on the grassy shoulder of a large concrete field, the remnant of a former World War II military ammunition depot near Dortmund in northwestern Germany. Tall, trim, dressed in a polo shirt and cargo pants, he watched as groups of police officers armed in heavy black riot gear […] The post With major events coming to the city, Atlanta police eyes German-style crowd control appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
thecitymenus.com
A New Affordable Housing Project Celebrates Grand Opening In Villa Rica
The city of Villa Rica recently partnered with Walton Communities to create Legacy at Walton Trail. The 55+ housing project is in the ‘Phase Two’ of their construction located at 200 Walton Way in Villa Rica. “Phase 2 will replace the remainder of our units at Old Town.” said Chairman of the project Phil Blair. The Grand Opening for Phase 1 took place on September 28th at 11:00 a.m.
‘Diamond Doris’: notorious jewelry thief details life of crime in exclusive interview with Channel 2
ATLANTA — She’s a notorious jewel thief who stole millions of dollars’ worth of bling around the world. Nicknamed “Diamond Doris” — Doris Payne, 91 — is the focus of documentaries and books detailing her life as a jewel thief spanning cities across the world, especially right here in Atlanta.
saportareport.com
Five Points Station: A Transformative Project for Downtown Atlanta
Recently, MARTA announced the awarding of a $25 million RAISE grant for the Five Points station and publicly shared a first peek at concepts for its busiest transit station located in the heart of Downtown Atlanta. The additional funding, bringing the total project budget to $200 million, gives us an opportunity to do something truly transformative where it’s needed the most.
cobbcountycourier.com
Kemp issues State of Emergency for all Georgia counties, brunt of storm expected to pass to the east of Cobb County
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency for all Georgia counties due to the possibility of heavy rain and damaging winds as the Hurricane Ian‘s impact reaches the state. The press release announcing the declaration described the currently forecast path of the storm as follows:. Ian is...
The Citizen Online
Driver drops off vehicle at tire store, returns to find custom audio system stolen
The owner of a vehicle returning to pick it up after being repaired at a tire shop in Fayetteville found that items totaling $3,000 in value had been stolen. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Jeff Harris said officers on Sept. 19 arrived at the tire shop at Banks Crossing on Ga. Highway 85 North to take the entering auto report.
