Read full article on original website
Related
Watch as BMW is written off in front of car wash workers after it got stuck in reverse outside Tesco
THIS is the shocking moment a BMW was written off in front of car wash workers after it got stuck in reverse outside a Tesco store. Incredible CCTV footage of the incident has been doing the rounds on social media with viewers left stunned at what happened. According to Twitter...
CARS・
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
From the £25,000 wreck to the £25m home with an indoor pool: what three house sales tell us about modern Britain
Thousands of homes are sold each day across the country, and each has its own story, from the drug- and crime-ridden streets of a former mining town to the ever more bizarre demands of the super-rich
BBC
Condor reports 19% increase in car passengers between UK and Guernsey
Ferry operator Condor has reported a rise in the number of cars being brought to Guernsey over the summer. The company said it ferried 1,400 more cars between the UK and the island on high-speed services between 1 July and 20 September this year compared with the same period in 2019.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Happy Mondays star Bez fined for 90mph careless driving
Happy Mondays star Bez has been convicted of driving carelessly at 90mph on a motorway in his Bentley Continental. The 58-year-old cut across an unmarked police car and dangerously undertook other drivers, magistrates in Warrington, Cheshire, heard. He was arrested after leaving the road at Junction 5 near Manchester Airport...
getnews.info
Astra Lumos Is Coming To Grand Designs Live To Discuss Luxury Lighting Design And Installation Needs
Astra Lumos is coming to Grand Designs Live. Cotswolds – UK-based luxury lighting design and installations company Astra Lumos announces its presence in the award-winning home event, Grand Designs Live, at the end of this September. James Fielding, Director and the head of sales from the company, is going to be available in the event for every kind of discussion related to lighting design and lighting installation for all interior and exterior spaces.
BBC
Yorkshire Dales National Park: New power station planned
Plans have been unveiled to create a new hydroelectric power station in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. Ellergreen Hydro says the scheme, at Winterburn Reservoir in Malhamdale, could power up to 140 homes in the south-west of the park. The firm wants to harness water flow from a reservoir dam...
BBC
Northern Lights: Spectacular shots captured from North Yorkshire garden
An amateur photographer who took a nap on a night shoot awoke to find pictures of the Northern Lights on his camera. Chris Lowther set up his kit on Monday at home in Bulmer, North Yorkshire "expecting to get some star trails" in the night sky. Mr Lowther set his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Bishop of Salford calls for rethink on lifting fracking ban
The Bishop of Salford has called on the government to rethink lifting a ban on fracking because he believes it is a threat to local people. John Arnold, lead on environmental issues for the Roman Catholic church, said it was a "short-term" solution. His comments follow a letter sent by...
BBC
Bristol freshers: City's efforts to improve safety for students
A series of films and a poster campaign are being used to raise safety awareness among first year students. Bristol is welcoming 60,000 students back to the city for the new academic year. The campaign offers insights into drugs and alcohol harm reduction, drink spiking, and looking out for friends...
BBC
Vale of Mowbray pork pie maker enters administration
More than 170 jobs have been lost after a pork pie producer went into administration. The Vale of Mowbray company, based at Leeming Bar, North Yorkshire, has been producing pork pies since 1928. The administrators said it had experienced "significant financial challenges" including rising energy costs and recruitment problems. It...
BBC
Nottingham Building Society to close a third of branches
The Nottingham Building Society says it will close a third of its branches "due to changing consumer behaviour". The society said 17 branches including Leicester, Matlock and Skegness would close before the end of the year. Kathryn Kitson, from the society, said the branches were "unsustainable" as some customers had...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Beaconsfield M40 service station Wetherspoon among 32 put up for sale by pub giant
A JD Wetherspoon at a Buckinghamshire motorway service station is one of more than 30 put up for sale by the pub giant. The Hope & Champion, at Beaconsfield Services, is one of 32 pubs across the country that has been put up for sale by the pub giant. The...
BBC
Dale Vince: Forest Green owner criticises Portsmouth's pursuit of director of football
Forest Green owner Dale Vince has criticised Portsmouth for "breaching English Football League regulations" in their appointment of Richard Hughes as their new sporting director. Hughes, 34, has joined Portsmouth after four years as director of football at the Gloucestershire club. Vince also criticised Watford for going "behind their backs"...
BBC
Suffolk's A140 Magpie pub sign fundraising bid starts
A village has started a £10,000 crowdfunding drive to get its landmark road-straddling pub sign reinstalled after it was struck by a vehicle. The Grade II listed Magpie sign, over the A140 at Little Stonham in Suffolk, was hit in July 2021. It was well-known to motorists passing under...
BBC
Yorkshire Water cuts bills for low-income customers
Yorkshire Water is to cut £70 from bills for low-income households. The company said the payment would be credited to about 45,000 customers on its WaterSure or WaterSupport social tariffs. It said though average water bills have remained stable, it was aware that households faced rising costs. The firm...
BBC
Salford mayor wants footballers to buy £8m Lowry painting for public
A mayor has called on the "footballing community" to fund the purchase of a Lowry painting valued at £8m so it can remain on public display. The Players Foundation (PF), the Professional Footballers' Association charity, intends to auction LS Lowry's Going To The Match in October. It had previously...
BBC
Ryanair holidaymakers left furious over storm-hit journey
A couple say they were treated "absolutely atrociously" by Ryanair after a flight to the Canary Islands turned into a 36-hour odyssey. Barry and Emma Etherington flew from Newcastle to Gran Canaria on Sunday, which should take less than five hours. However, due to a storm they were redirected to...
BBC
Derelict Bradford school an arson hotspot - fire chiefs
A derelict school in Bradford has become an arson "hotspot", a fire authority has been told. Yorkshire Martyrs School, off Westgate Hill Street, closed in 2010 and has remained vacant since then. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were regularly called to the site and would like the...
A slice of New Orleans in a corner of England: Inside a characterful colonial-style hotel in the heart of East Sussex
The Star hotel, Alex Polizzi's venture showcased on her Channel 5 show, may have put Alfriston on the hospitality map, but it's not the only decent place to stay in this East Sussex village. At the other end of the High Street is Wingrove House, itself recently renovated and extended...
Comments / 0