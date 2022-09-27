Astra Lumos is coming to Grand Designs Live. Cotswolds – UK-based luxury lighting design and installations company Astra Lumos announces its presence in the award-winning home event, Grand Designs Live, at the end of this September. James Fielding, Director and the head of sales from the company, is going to be available in the event for every kind of discussion related to lighting design and lighting installation for all interior and exterior spaces.

