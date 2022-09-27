Read full article on original website
getnews.info
The Embassy Row Project Launches the ENVIROTECH Pre-Accelerator
New York, NY – Sep 28, 2002 – Today the Embassy Row Project announces the launch of the ENVIROTECH Pre-Accelerator which provides an optimized conduit for hyper-accelerated internationalization of original academic whitepapers, research labs, startups, incubators, and accelerators. Made possible by a generous grant from the Embassy Row Project, ENVIROTECH offers a myriad of services to technology startups in the climate and environment tech space, while supporting synergistic original research, labs, incubators, and accelerators.
getnews.info
Creative Biolabs Provides Top-Class Research Services to Support MSC and iPSC Projects
With experienced scientists and advanced technologies, Creative Biolabs provides the best-in-class services to support MSC- and iPSC-based therapeutic development projects. New York, USA – September 28, 2022 – Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) have become the focus of regenerative medicine due to their strong proliferative ability, low immunogenicity, and easy access to materials. In recent years, placenta-derived MSCs have been increasingly used in disease treatment. Currently, mesenchymal stem cells have contributed the largest portion in terms of the number of clinical research projects all over the world, and nearly 10 mesenchymal stem cell drugs have been marketed worldwide.
Psychedelics Developer & Mass-Scale Manufacturer Will Deliver Novel Magic Mushroom Products
Life sciences biotech company Core One Labs Inc. CLABF signed a Letter of Intent with GMP-certified manufacturer Medelys Laboratories International Inc. for the manufacturing of its proprietary psychedelic active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) products. Core One’s subsidiary Vocan Biotechnologies Inc. developed and filed a patent for a novel psilocybin production system...
getnews.info
Ramo Trading & Consulting, Inc. presents quality-based Industrial, Scientific/Lab, Medical & Dental Equipment.
Ramo Trading & Consulting, Inc. is a company that provides industrial, scientific/lab, medical & dental equipment. Ramo Trading & Consulting, Inc. presents equipment like medical, industrial, professional and analytical balance, located in California, USA. It provides a wide range of technology-based industrial products. These products are fully equipped to satisfy the client’s demands and provide standardable and reliable performance to industries. Ramo offers many specialized apparatuses needed by industry areas to complete their processing cycle. The company presents high-accuracy tools and hardware that are widely utilized to fulfill the requirements practically in the industrial sector. From medical to the science lab, from analytical weigh machine to the industrial lab, it gives full-fledged facilities.
getnews.info
EDX Technologies Completes Acquisition of EDX Wireless and launches XR Digital Twin Platform
EDX Technologies, a global leader of 3D Digital Twin & XR announced the completed acquisition of EDX Wireless. The combined company now called EDX, becomes the first and only software vendor with a global 3D Digital Twin XR platform accompanied with a complete RF Solutions portfolio for the wireless industry. The acquisition brings together a unique offering that combines Digital Twinning with wireless solutions targeting Telecoms, Utilities and Smart Cities.
getnews.info
Nimble Evolution Ready To Expand Into The United States Market
Full-service IT solutions provider, Nimble Evolution, announces bold plans to expand into the United States and announces its first annual “Nimble Evolution Experience” conference in 2023. Brazilian tech company OAT Solutions continues to deliver the best possible business tech outcomes to clients across industries as well as across...
getnews.info
ONPASSIVE is Launching High-Tech, Cutting-Edge AI Based Digital Products
USA – September 28, 2022 – ONPASSIVE is an IT company with the products based on Artificial Intelligence AI which is providing a platform to become an owner of the company, earn your passive income as an employee or by just investment with ONPASSIVE. Internet businesses are created for you by ONPASSIVE, a corporation that is entirely automated. You can become owner of your own internet-based business franchise. You will be able to make passive money either you are Woking or not because ONPASSIVE will automatically generate consumers for you by creating and selling the online business Artificial Intelligence AI Tools and items for you. Everybody, from individuals to business owners, small, medium, and large enterprises, high schools, universities, governments, and even the military, are using these Ai tools to meet the necessities of this modern era all the working sectors are appreciating and acknowledging ONASSIVE Al products.
getnews.info
BOC Sciences Reports Its Antibody Modification and Conjugation Technologies in Detail
The chief technician of BOC Sciences ADC development center recently reported some detailed information regarding its antibody modification and conjugation technologies, bringing the audience and customers a better understanding of how BOC Sciences has contributed to the ADC industry. New York, USA – September 28, 2022 – The newest report...
getnews.info
CD BioGlyco Released Advanced GlycoTM Synthesis Platform for Cyclodextrin Development Research
CD BioGlyco is excited to announce the launch of its multifunctional and advanced GlycoTM Synthesis Platform that can provide custom development of cyclodextrins to be used in food, pharmaceutical, agriculture, chemical, cosmetics, biotechnology industries. New York, USA – September 29, 2022 – CD BioGlyco, a biotechnology company specialized in providing...
getnews.info
Creative Biolabs Provides Various Phospholipid Products to Support Lipid-Based Drug Development
Creative Biolabs provides customers around the world with various phospholipid reagents for the delivery of therapeutic drugs and the development of next-generation mRNA vaccines. New York, USA – September 28, 2022 – According to The Insight Partners, the global liposomal drug delivery market is expected to reach $69,9295 million by...
getnews.info
Kayndrexsphere Receives Innovation Award at the Corporate Vision-hosted Education and Training Awards 2022
Provider of tech-driven sustainability solutions, Kayndrexsphere, wins the 2022 Innovation Award in Financial Education Technology. The team at Kayndrexsphere has again been rewarded for their exceptional efforts in driving sustainability through technology and financial education as the company recently won the Innovation Award in Financial Education Technology 2022 at the Corporate Vision-hosted Education and Training Awards. Kayndrexsphere aims to build the world’s most interactive financial technology by providing state-of-the-art solutions to assist stakeholders in creating strategies to meet their objectives.
getnews.info
Pastor Sean Condran – a U.S. Organization has agreed to advertise in its Radio and TV channels dietary supplements Garlive Recovery and Garlive Oral Spay: “a great attestation of quality and trust”
Let’s start from the beginning, in the United States there is an organization called the “Pastor Sean Condran Office,” they state: “We want to be competent, to be proficient, to be cooperative, to love our fellow man, to appreciate, to be humble, to be honest, to be moral, to live positively, to be what we profess” in brief, a reality, until proven otherwise, made up of good people with a number of Television and Radio stations that spread positive messages and even agree to publicize products and services if they are consistent with their ethics.
getnews.info
Project Welcome Home Troops Encourages Power Breath Meditation Workshop and Enjoys Reviews From Veterans on a Recent Study
Offering research and evidence-based programs to solve root causes of society’s most serious problems, Project Welcome Home Troops continues to impact the lives of veterans through Project Welcome Home Troops. A recent study titled Randomised clinical non-inferiority trial of breathing-based meditation and cognitive processing therapy for symptoms of post-traumatic...
getnews.info
The Nurse Coach Collective Elevates The Career Growth of RN Health Coaches And Better Supports Patients Long Term
The Nurse Coach Collective from the USA provides transformative certificate programs to help Registered Nurses all across the country become certified nurse coaches. The dedication to elevating the health of nurses and patients is a primary concern. With its support for the more well-rounded industry of the integrative nurse coach, The Nurse Coach Collective aims specifically to teach nurses so they can create lasting healing for patients inside out by taking a holistic approach to health and wellness and a deeply educated support process. The Nurse Coach Collective focuses on helping patients explore and meet physical, mental, social, and spiritual needs. The reward of helping patients take charge of their well-being and live happier and healthier lives is unprecedented in traditional nursing.
getnews.info
Creative Biolabs Newly Launched One-stop Aptamer Development Services
Based on the advanced SELEX technology platform, Creative Biolabs is capable of providing comprehensive and high-quality aptamer development services for different forms of targets. New York, USA – September 28, 2022 – Aptamers are oligonucleotides that bind to target proteins, lipids, or nucleic acid molecules with high specificity. Meanwhile, during...
getnews.info
April Likins, Nationally Board-Certified Health & Wellness Coach, and Stress Relief Expert, Interviewed on the Inspired Business Leaders Podcast
April discusses how she helps her private health coaching clients prevent and recover from burnout. Listen to the full interview on the Business Innovators Radio Network:. https://businessinnovatorsradio.com/ep-12-interview-with-april-likins-nationally-board-certified-health-wellness-coach-with-nick-bour-founder-of-inspire-wealth/. Burnout is a state of physical, mental, and emotional exhaustion that can be caused by chronic stress. It’s no secret that people constantly...
getnews.info
Schneider Electric Appoints Dallas-based Joshua Dickinson as SVP and CFO for North America Region
BOSTON, MA – September 28th, 2022 – Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has appointed Joshua Dickinson as the new Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, North America. In his role, Dickinson will be responsible for all financial operations...
getnews.info
The Nurse Coach Collective Develops More RN Health Coaches Through Its Transformative Nurse Coach Certificate Program
Holistic nursing resource provider, The Nurse Coach Collective, helps hundreds of registered nurses nationwide become nurse coaches amid rave reviews from clients. The duo of Peter J Giza, RN, BSN, NC-BC and Heather Lapides, RN, BSN, NC-BC are undoubtedly making a massive impact in the health industry, especially in the aspect of transforming registered nurses into nurse coaches, judging by the reviews from clients across the country. The Nurse Coach Collective has helped hundreds of RNs to become world-class transformative nurse coaches through the Transformative Nurse Coach Certificate Program, taking their career to a whole new level.
