Read full article on original website
Related
itsecuritywire.com
Latest Delinea Product Update Releases DevOps Security
Delinea, a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced the latest release of DevOps Secrets Vault, its high-speed vault for DevOps and DevSecOps teams. New enhancements include development support on the most recent Mac computers, and improved secrets management usability through automation, intended to reduce development time and increase visibility.
getnews.info
EDX Technologies Completes Acquisition of EDX Wireless and launches XR Digital Twin Platform
EDX Technologies, a global leader of 3D Digital Twin & XR announced the completed acquisition of EDX Wireless. The combined company now called EDX, becomes the first and only software vendor with a global 3D Digital Twin XR platform accompanied with a complete RF Solutions portfolio for the wireless industry. The acquisition brings together a unique offering that combines Digital Twinning with wireless solutions targeting Telecoms, Utilities and Smart Cities.
getnews.info
ONPASSIVE is Launching High-Tech, Cutting-Edge AI Based Digital Products
USA – September 28, 2022 – ONPASSIVE is an IT company with the products based on Artificial Intelligence AI which is providing a platform to become an owner of the company, earn your passive income as an employee or by just investment with ONPASSIVE. Internet businesses are created for you by ONPASSIVE, a corporation that is entirely automated. You can become owner of your own internet-based business franchise. You will be able to make passive money either you are Woking or not because ONPASSIVE will automatically generate consumers for you by creating and selling the online business Artificial Intelligence AI Tools and items for you. Everybody, from individuals to business owners, small, medium, and large enterprises, high schools, universities, governments, and even the military, are using these Ai tools to meet the necessities of this modern era all the working sectors are appreciating and acknowledging ONASSIVE Al products.
salestechstar.com
Native Salesforce Software Prolifiq Successfully Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance
Account management software Prolifiq takes steps to improve security and is now fully SOC2 compliant. Prolifiq, the leading account planning platform, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit, achieving compliance with the leading industry standards for customer data security. This report shows Prolifiq’s ongoing commitment to providing a secure data environment for their customers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What is Software-Defined Networking and Why Is It the Future of Networking Connections?
Software-defined networking, otherwise known as SDN, raises the technology to a new level. It offers greater speed, flexibility, and security. Traditional networking uses the routing and switching protocols to determine the best path for moving traffic. With traditional networking, the routing protocol acts as the control plane, determining the flow of traffic by sending it out through the forwarding planes in the routers to the various network interfaces. With software-defined networks, the control planes can see the entire internet from a new vantage point.
getnews.info
Recycled Glass Market Will Expected to Reach USD 5.27 Billion By 2027| Reports and Data
Government schemes promoting effective waste management and sustainable development are propelling the market growth. The Global Recycled Glass Market size is estimated to reach USD 5.27 from USD 3.63 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 4.8% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the major implementation of effective waste management & sustainable development, along with favorable government initiatives promoting the usage of recycled glass. Several countries across the globe are working towards the waste glass deposit program for managing waste. For instance, in England, all drink containers made of plastic, metal, or glass are covered under the deposit-return scheme run by the regional government. The scheme was introduced to reduce the amount of litter polluting sea and land recurring a small cash sum to consumers who return their cans and bottles. Similar kinds of schemes are operational in 38 countries across the globe.
getnews.info
InfusionPoints Achieves AWS Government Competency
InfusionPoints LLC has achieved AWS Government Competency and proven their expertise in Government Services to support their efforts in building and operating secure and compliant AWS Cloud Solutions. Sep 28, 2022 – North Wilkesboro, NC – InfusionPoints LLC, a full-lifecycle cybersecurity, compliance, and cloud engineering consulting firm, announces today that...
itsecuritywire.com
SaaS Data Was the Target of 51% of Ransomware Attacks in the Last 12 Months; More Than Half of These Attacks Were Successful
Odaseva, the leading enterprise data protection platform for Salesforce, today released the findings of a global survey that shows that organizations are largely unprepared for ransomware attacks on their data stored in SaaS platforms. Attacks on SaaS data are an increasingly common cybersecurity target, and they succeed in encrypting SaaS data half the time, leaving only half of the victims able to fully recover. Differentiating from other ransomware studies, the survey queried senior data professionals at large enterprises of 10,000 employees or more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Space and Time Receives $20 Million in Strategic Investment Led by Microsoft's M12
What is Data Warehousing and Why Cryptography Disrupts Traditional Data Warehouses. Analytical tasks in business intelligence (BI) are best served by a data management system known as a data warehouse. Data warehouses are massive, specialised databases whose primary purpose is to store and facilitate analysis and querying over vast volumes of previously collected information. The information in a data warehouse might come from various places, including transactional software and application log files.
getnews.info
Gotransverse, Industry Leaders Win ‘Best Ecosystem Design’ Catalyst Award Second Year Running at TM Forum’s Digital Transformation World Event in Copenhagen
Partners with Salesforce, Verizon, Vodafone, MATRIXX Software, and Blue Planet for Award-Winning Catalyst Project, “Supercharged Edge-Aware Marketplaces – Phase II,” Demonstrating the Power of Real-time Business and Network Intelligence to Unlock New 5G Monetization Opportunities. Austin, Texas, USA – September 29, 2022 – Gotransverse (http://gotransverse.com), a leading...
CNBC
German tech giant SAP actually benefits from strong dollar and supply chain troubles, CEO says
SAP CEO Christian Klein says the stronger dollar is a tail wind for the European tech company because it reports in euros. SAP is the market leader in enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software, which helps track logistics, manufacturing and human resources. Demand is rising due to global supply chain...
techunwrapped.com
The Open Source Initiative will also bet on AI and machine learning
Over the years, the Open Source Initiative (OSI) has established itself as the reference organization dedicated to the promotion of open source. Founded in February 1998 by Bruce Perens and Eric S. Raymond, it has been the main guarantor of these licenses for more than 20 years. However, everything is changing by leaps and bounds and even more so in technology. OSI will soon experience a revolution in the very DNA of the organization: it will also will address non-open source licenses and the role of AI in software development.
TechCrunch
Aiven’s first acquisition is Kafkawize, an open source data governance tool for Kafka
The acquisition comes amid a renewed focus on the security of open source software, with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently warning of legal action against any organization that failed to patch the much-publicized Log4j flaw which emerged last year. Elsewhere, a new bipartisan U.S. Senate bill called the Securing Open Source Software Act emerging last week to help bolster open source software, particularly in relation to how it’s leveraged in federal agencies.
ThetaRay SONAR AML Solution with New Software Version Gives Financial Institutions More Powerful Tools Against Financial Crime
NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- ThetaRay, a leading provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, today announced the release of a new software version on its flagship SONAR advanced SaaS anti-money laundering (AML) platform. The update includes major capability upgrades for fintechs and banks to detect and prevent financial crime through faster investigations and the discovery of new typologies in an increasingly complex financial world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005476/en/ Network Visualization Module delivers breakthrough experience (Photo: Business Wire)
JFrog Appoints Seasoned DevOps, Cloud and Security Leader Yvonne Wassenaar to its Board of Directors
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today announced former Puppet CEO, Yvonne Wassenaar, will join its Board of Directors and its Compensation Committee. With over 30 years of experience in enterprise software, cybersecurity, and cloud-native technologies, Wassenaar brings to JFrog a wealth of industry expertise and go-to-market acceleration strategies that will help drive the company’s advancement in the DevOps, security, and IoT markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005388/en/ Wassenaar Brings More than 30 Years’ Experience in Enterprise Software, Security, IoT and Cloud Leadership from Puppet, New Relic, VMware, and Accenture (Photo: Business Wire)
getnews.info
Btsecoin obtained MSB certification and established strategic partners
BTSEcoin is an innovative international station, affiliated to Btsecoin Tech Group Limited, headquartered in California, USA. Facing the different needs of global users, BTSEcoin will rely on rich resources and technical background to provide customers with a series of services such as digital currency trading, digital asset issuance, blockchain project incubation, and decentralized finance. As a compliance-based financial institution, BTSEcoin holds the US MSB license and operates compliantly and legally. It has financial business entities in more than ten countries and regions such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan, and Hong Kong, and plans to gradually open regional distributed international stations.
getnews.info
Build a Block: A Web3 Development Service Company With Tokenized Shareholdings
Build a Block is a Web3 development service company, with BUILD Token operating as its decentralized shareholding. All service sale profits are used to buy and burn BUILD Token. Build a Block possesses a yield farm based ecosystem, which also generates passive growth for BUILD Token as well as passive income for its’ holders.
getnews.info
How To Get An Indian Visa: The Complete Guide For Irish Citizens
The process of obtaining an Indian visa can be complicated and time-consuming, but we at indian visa are here to help. We offer a range of services to streamline the process and make it as hassle-free as possible for our clients.We are pleased to announce that we now offer Indian visas for Irish citizens. This new service will make it easier than ever for Irish citizens to travel to India for business or pleasure. We look forward to helping our clients make the most of their India experience.
getnews.info
China-hifi-Audio Releases Willsenton Brand Audiophile Tube Amplifiers To Work with Other Audio or Video Systems
China-hifi-Audio releases a variety of audiophile tube amplifiers that caters to all kinds of customers, from musicians and music lovers to gamers and movie buffs. China-hifi-Audio is a global supplier of high-quality audiophile tube amplifiers. Since its inception, it has gained much reputation as one of the leading and genuine suppliers of high-end audiophile tube amplifiers. They offer a wide range of speakers, amplifiers, and tube amplifiers, which are targeted at musicians, movie lovers, and gamers who seek exceptional sound quality. Many audiophile tube amplifiers have been designed by a team of engineers and leading experts who are widely recognized in the audio industry. In order to maintain the level of excellence and create an ultimate sound experience for its customers, this shop doesn’t rush any of its sales processes. By strictly following their quality standards, they have done more than 2,000 store tests on all the units before shipping to customers. Their audio devices have received praise from many sound enthusiasts, who are equally impressed by their products’ sound quality and craftsmanship. The store strives to maintain a high standard of excellence in both design and craftsmanship. They invite clients to experience their excellent quality audio devices.
getnews.info
LeadNetwork emerges as the top affiliate program for Payday and installment loan leads
LeadNetwork in the last 7 years has established itself as among the best programs for Payday and Instalment loan leads. LeadNetwork is one of the top affiliate networks for generating Payday and Installment loan leads. With more than 7 years presence on the market they have established themselves as a strong and reliable buyer for short-term loan traffic. Hard work, market expertise and team of experts are key reasons of their reputation.
Comments / 0