New Hampshire Reports First-Ever Case of EHD
New Hampshire Fish and Game (NHFG) has reported its first case of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) in state history. It was detected in a whitetail deer that was found dead in Merrimack County. The disease, which is caused by biting midges, had been found in nearby states such as Vermont, New York, and Connecticut, but never in the Granite State—until now.
NHPR
In a sliver of Lake Sunapee, boaters and homeowners clash over public water access
Ryan Nugent is a prudent boat owner. Step on board his 22-foot bow rider, and the first thing he does is point out the fire extinguisher and life jackets. “My wife makes fun of me,” he admitted. “I’m very cautious about everything I do with the boat.”
travelyourway.net
Unprepared New Hampshire Hikers Were Charged With a Crime After Rescue
Back in June, in New Hampshire’s Franconia Notch State Park, two hikers got into trouble and called for Search and Rescue. After a seven hour ordeal, both trapped hikers were rescued. Authorities, though, charged the two hikers with reckless conduct for being so ill-prepared for their adventure. Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, MA, and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, NH, entered guilty pleas to reduce their charge from a misdemeanor to a violation.
nhbr.com
Compared to nation, New Hampshire shows little interest in house-flipping
When it comes to flipping houses, New Hampshire shows little interest in that segment of the real estate market. In fact, according to a new report, the Granite State ranks seventh among states with the lowest home-flipping percentage rates. In simple terms, flipping involves buying a home, usually renovating it,...
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
Hidden Graveyard in Rye Marks Area of the Oldest Settlement in New Hampshire
Even if you've lived in the same town, state, or region all your life, there's always something new to see or explore that you never knew existed. Yours truly learned that firsthand yesterday after going on a little adventure with two others, one of whom (we'll call her Tricia), was visiting the Granite State for the first time from Florida.
WMUR.com
Former New Hampshire resident describes eye of Hurricane Ian passing over Punta Gorda, Florida
Many people have family and friends in Florida, and a lot of Granites Staters now call the state their home. One of those former Granite Staters is Gunnar Bron, who just moved down to Punta Gorda this year, after living his entire life in Manchester. He described to News 9...
NHPR
What’s the value of rooftop solar panels? A new study is helping New Hampshire find out.
New Hampshire’s energy industry got the first look Wednesday at a study that could guide how the state governs small-scale renewable energy generation, like rooftop solar panels. Residents, businesses or municipalities that have small-scale energy resources can get compensated for the extra energy they feed back into the grid...
WMUR.com
Burns hits campaign trail in race against Kuster in 2nd District
CONCORD, N.H. — In New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District, Republican candidate Robert Burns is trying to gain some traction in his challenge to five-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster. At the Windmill Restaurant in Concord on Wednesday, residents asked Burns what he would do to help get the cost...
WMUR.com
On top of Mount Washington, signs of changing climate
MOUNT WASHINGTON, New Hampshire — At a height of over 6,000 feet, Mount Washington is the highest peak in the Northeast and is known as having the world's worst weather, but that weather has been changing recently. Mount Washington is an iconic spot in New Hampshire, and for decades,...
Bringing Indigenous fire practices back to New Hampshire
This is the first of a two-part series about how fire is used as a regenerative force in New Hampshire. Decline in air quality. Danger. Damage. The latest headlines about wildfires emphasize its potential for large-scale destruction, but there’s a positive side to fire that has long been used by Indigenous people as a way […] The post Bringing Indigenous fire practices back to New Hampshire appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
laconiadailysun.com
Veto Day at the N.H. State House
CONCORD —When bills that are passed by the House of Representatives and Senate are finally forwarded to the governor, he has to decide to either sign the bill into law; not sign the bill but let it pass into law without his signature; or veto (say no to) the bill.
WMUR.com
Man sentenced for participating in fentanyl ring while incarcerated as federal inmate in New Hampshire
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man accused of participating in a fentanyl trafficking ring uncovered in a New Hampshire federal prison will spend an additional nine years behind bars. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut, Felix Cancel Jr. used a contraband cellphone to coordinate large-scale fentanyl transactions between Mexico and Connecticut while he was incarcerated in New Hampshire.
WMUR.com
Mass. man accused of hiring Uber to drive him to New Hampshire to deliver drugs
CONCORD, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing federal charges after he was accused of hiring an Uber to drive him to a home in Dover, New Hampshire, to deliver fentanyl. Johan Rodriguez, 37, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was arrested Monday in Dover and charged with one count of conspiracy to possess fentanyl with the intent to distribute.
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
An entity of Manchester-based Kelley Family Properties has sold 6 Loudon Rd., a 65,520-square-foot office building in Concord, to Sarnia Seacoast LLC for $10.5 million. The Kelley entity, JP Irving LLC, acquired the property in 2019 for $5.6 million. “I’m pleased we were able to add the value to this asset that we did, in such a short period and through some challenging times within the office market that were brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said the firm’s Benjamin Kelley. The property features a diverse tenant mix, including several dental and medical uses, many of which were recently renewed on long-term deals, he said. Ethan Cole of North Atlantic Commercial Real Estate Investments LLC represented the buyer in the transaction and worked directly with the sellers.
WMUR.com
NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in effort to redirect it; New Hampshire experts weigh in
CONCORD, N.H. — A NASA spacecraft intentionally crash into an asteroid in an attempt to redirect it as a test mission in the name of planetary defense. So far, NASA's DART mission appears to be successful, as they smashed a small spacecraft into an asteroid some 7 million miles away from earth at 7:14 p.m. Monday.
Try not to Wet Yourself at These 7 Haunted Houses in Maine and New Hampshire
Whether you like it or not, it is Halloween time, baby!. The temperatures are dipping low, the sun is setting early, the leaves are falling down, and pumpkin has made its way back to the menus. With the fall season comes the horror. Spooky jack-o-lanterns scattered across the neighborhoods and...
thelocalne.ws
Too chicken: Poultry show closed at Topsfield Fair
TOPSFIELD — Bird flu has claimed another victim: The popular poultry show at the Topsfield Fair. General manager James O’Brien issued a statement on Tuesday, just days before the fair is set to open. “Per the recommendation of the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, who is concerned about...
WMUR.com
Historic New Hampshire covered bridge damaged by vehicle; police search for driver
JACKSON, N.H. — The famous Jackson Covered Bridge was struck again this weekend. New Hampshire State Police are now trying to find the driver responsible. Investigators said the driver of a white Subaru Legacy left the scene around 8 p.m. Sunday heading southbound toward North Conway. The Subaru is...
Another New England-based utility company announces massive rate hike ahead of winter season
CONCORD, New Hampshire — Another New England-based utility company has announced a massive rate hike ahead of the winter season. Unitil, a natural gas utility company that provides electric services to hundreds of thousands of customers in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine, recently requested to increase electric rates to 26 cents per kilowatt hour, the New Hampshire Bulletin reported.
