ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nasa Dart mission: Spacecraft slams into asteroid in first-ever planetary defence effort

At 7.14pm EDT, Nasa made history by slamming a spacecraft into an asteroid, marking the first time life on Earth has altered the course of a heavenly body.Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft, or Dart, slammed into the asteroid Dimorphos at 14,400 miles per hour to test whether the impact can alter the asteroid’s orbit. A faint grey smudge in the Dart spacecraft’s camera’s just minutes early, Dimorphos grew to become a huge, greyscale dragon’s egg, studded with boulders, as the spacecraft drew close in the moments before impact. The space agency hopes that spacecraft like Dart could one...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hill

Why China is fuming over NASA’s Artemis program

Most of the civilized world is thrilled at the mission of Artemis I, the NASA-led first step for returning human beings to the lunar surface. The same cannot be said about China. An article in the Global Times, China’s English-language mouthpiece, has some snarky things to say about Artemis and NASA in general. The article stated, “As NASA is trying hard to relive its Apollo glories, China is working on innovative plans to carry out its own crewed moon landing missions.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Space Tourism#Hotels#Travel Destinations#Moon World Resorts#Cnn Travel#Wal
IFLScience

Watch Moment DART Smashed Into Asteroid Captured By Telescopes On Earth

All astronomers’ eyes were pointed towards NASA’s DART mission on Monday when an uncrewed spacecraft crashed into an asteroid, hoping to find out whether humanity could avert a catastrophic collision. So far, so good: it looks like the mission was an “unprecedented success for planetary defense,” NASA Administrator...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Travel
Daily Mail

Orbiting the Earth in style! Hilton Hotels is designing luxurious astronaut suites inside an inflatable space habitat that could replace the ISS after it launches in 2027

Hilton Hotels has signed on to design the crew lodging and hospitality suites in the Starlab, one of three stations in the running to replace the International Space Station (ISS) that is set to retire no earlier than 2031. The partnership is with Voyager, which has set out to construct...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Idaho8.com

Canada into women’s World Cup semis for 1st time since 1986

SYDNEY (AP) — Canada has advanced to its first World Cup semifinals since 1986 as Kia Nurse scored 17 points in a 79-60 win over Puerto Rico. Next up is a matchup Friday with the U.S., which beat Serbia 88-55. The other semifinal will pit China against host Australia. China advanced with an 85-71 win over France. While the medal drought isn’t as long as Canada’s, China hasn’t had one since 1994 when the Asian nation won the silver. Canada (5-1) and Puerto Rico were tied 4-4 before the Canadians scored the next 12 points to start a 22-7 burst to close the quarter. In the U.S. win over Serbia, Alyssa Thomas had 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists.
SPORTS
Sourcing Journal

West Elm Customers Can Soon Shop New Global Artisans

West Elm is poised to add more than 150 new products by global artisans to its assortment through a new partnership with Powered by People (PBP). A wholesale marketplace that connects buyers in North America and Europe with small-batch producers in more than 50 countries, PBP helps global artisans scale their businesses in a meaningful way through its B2B tech platform, digital tools and financing resources. The company will bring products created by artisans in nine countries to West Elm stores and its website through the PBP x West Elm collection. The new collection includes a range of handcrafted products and gifts...
ECONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Earth Asteroid Impacts Mirrored on Moon – Including the Dinosaur Killer

Lunar glass shows Moon asteroid impacts mirrored on Earth. Scientists have found asteroid impacts on the Moon millions of years ago coincided precisely with some of the largest meteorite impacts on Earth, such as the one that wiped out the dinosaurs. Additionally, the new research study also discovered that major...
ASTRONOMY
Robb Report

Omega’s Latest Watch Tracks Time on Earth and Mars Simultaneously

Omega’s newest watch lets you track time on Mars and Earth simultaneously. Dubbed the Speedmaster X-33 Marstimer, the latest effort from the Swiss watchmaker, which famously created the first watch ever worn on the moon, is the product of a collaboration with the European Space Agency. It was designed to help researchers studying space, but its suite of tools might catch the eye of those who have a hobbyist’s interest in the Red Planet. The chronograph is housed in a 45 mm case made of grade-two titanium, and its contrasting black dial features both analog hour, minute and second hands as...
ALDIS HODGE

Comments / 0

Community Policy