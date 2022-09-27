Read full article on original website
Developers Make History, Sell Out Black-Owned Micro Home Community in Less Than 2 Months
The group of African American real estate developers who are building a Black-owned micro home community called South Park Cottages in College Park, Georgia, were able to sell out all of their award-winning-designed, technologically-advanced micro homes in just 50 days. The community, which was built to allow residents to live...
MillionDAO is Heading to Throne: The Leading DAO-Centric Community Joins the Most Promising SocialFi + GameFi Platform
MillionDAO is a community-first, decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that creates value for investors and players in the growing blockchain metaverse (game + social + NFTs). Founded by charismatic leader Kingleon, MillionDAO has been actively involved in Axie Infinity, leading its far reaching network of community members on a successful path to earn millions in profit. Its members are always actively looking for the next big thing in the world of blockchain and metaverse.
CD BioGlyco Released Advanced GlycoTM Synthesis Platform for Cyclodextrin Development Research
CD BioGlyco is excited to announce the launch of its multifunctional and advanced GlycoTM Synthesis Platform that can provide custom development of cyclodextrins to be used in food, pharmaceutical, agriculture, chemical, cosmetics, biotechnology industries. New York, USA – September 29, 2022 – CD BioGlyco, a biotechnology company specialized in providing...
Ramo Trading & Consulting, Inc. presents quality-based Industrial, Scientific/Lab, Medical & Dental Equipment.
Ramo Trading & Consulting, Inc. is a company that provides industrial, scientific/lab, medical & dental equipment. Ramo Trading & Consulting, Inc. presents equipment like medical, industrial, professional and analytical balance, located in California, USA. It provides a wide range of technology-based industrial products. These products are fully equipped to satisfy the client’s demands and provide standardable and reliable performance to industries. Ramo offers many specialized apparatuses needed by industry areas to complete their processing cycle. The company presents high-accuracy tools and hardware that are widely utilized to fulfill the requirements practically in the industrial sector. From medical to the science lab, from analytical weigh machine to the industrial lab, it gives full-fledged facilities.
Introducing Bound Tighter By Every Space – An NFT Collection that, surprisingly, speaks for itself
In simple terms, it is a What You See is What You Get collection (As long as you know how to read). First one of its kind? Take a look!. One big difference between this and other collections is YOUR, already built in, ability, to test and evaluate each item’s quality.
CA-Solar Offers Innovative And Affordable Solar Panel Mounting Solutions
PT Environeer announces the availability of a new solar panel mounting system for use in the renewable energy sector under its CA-Solar brand. Made in Indonesia for Indonesian conditions. PT Environeer offers solar panel mounting system for solar panels designed and made in Indonesia for local conditions. They also provide...
Universal Design in Active Adult Communities
The post Universal Design in Active Adult Communities appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Kayndrexsphere Receives Innovation Award at the Corporate Vision-hosted Education and Training Awards 2022
Provider of tech-driven sustainability solutions, Kayndrexsphere, wins the 2022 Innovation Award in Financial Education Technology. The team at Kayndrexsphere has again been rewarded for their exceptional efforts in driving sustainability through technology and financial education as the company recently won the Innovation Award in Financial Education Technology 2022 at the Corporate Vision-hosted Education and Training Awards. Kayndrexsphere aims to build the world’s most interactive financial technology by providing state-of-the-art solutions to assist stakeholders in creating strategies to meet their objectives.
How Nigerian students became ‘change agents’ in solid waste management
Nigerian cities aren’t managing solid waste effectively. Waste has to be managed all the way from generation to storage, collection, transport, recycling, treatment and disposal. But it is visible everywhere in the country’s cities, presenting a major socio-cultural and environmental challenge. Cities tend to treat waste as purely...
HUFe: An Eco Friendly Home Universal Filter launches Indiegogo Campaign
Now Seeking Community Support via Indiegogo, This 3-in-1 Universal Water Filter takes only 60 Seconds to Install!. HUFe is an all-new eco-friendly home universal filter that takes only 60 seconds to install and can be installed in the kitchen, bathroom, and shower. This is a remarkable new 3-in-1 universal water filter, which comes with zero plastic waste and plays a key role in removing more than 90% free chlorine, PFAS (plastic forever chemicals), limescale, heavy metals, fluoride, and much more. To introduce this ultimate filter system to the world, its creators have recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, and they are welcoming generous community support and backing.
Cosmetology and beauty businesses now have Trendit App platform dedicated to expanding to new heights and increasing revenue
Clients can find cosmetology and beauty services and book appointments with a single tap. Trendit App is an all-new platform dedicated to helping cosmetology and beauty businesses connect with clients and expand to new heights. The platform works with businesses within the cosmetology and beauty sector such as hairstylists and barbers, make-up artists, massage therapists, and more. Trendit App is a one-of-a-kind app that connects service providers with customers with a single tap.
Nimble Evolution Ready To Expand Into The United States Market
Full-service IT solutions provider, Nimble Evolution, announces bold plans to expand into the United States and announces its first annual “Nimble Evolution Experience” conference in 2023. Brazilian tech company OAT Solutions continues to deliver the best possible business tech outcomes to clients across industries as well as across...
constructiondive.com
ConTech Conversations: DPR robotics lead on leveraging tech to solve problems
ConTech Conversations presents a discussion with a leader in the construction technology field each month. Click here for past discussions. Henning Roedel, DPR’s robotics lead, is an advocate for the use of tech on construction sites. Through his studies at Stanford University, Roedel got involved with Scandinavian general contractor...
Creative Biolabs Newly Launched One-stop Aptamer Development Services
Based on the advanced SELEX technology platform, Creative Biolabs is capable of providing comprehensive and high-quality aptamer development services for different forms of targets. New York, USA – September 28, 2022 – Aptamers are oligonucleotides that bind to target proteins, lipids, or nucleic acid molecules with high specificity. Meanwhile, during...
Founder of Mostly Woman-Staffed Creative Agency Wears Crown While Conquering Strategies With Major Brands
Running a business in this current environment—particularly in the creative field—should incorporate the many cultures, nationalities, and forces that make the world as we know it today. Representation is paramount. April McDaniel recognizes this and is showing others the world through the eyes of women and people of...
Connecting A Bridge Between Skilled Workers And Organizations
My-job.work offers a complete solution for all employers struggling to onboard relevant qualified employees with the most in-demand skills. Corporate companies deal with a wide range of challenges each day. Undoubtedly, one of the most challenging tasks is Onboarding. It is the most crucial yet time-consuming task to do. The process starts by scanning resumes, shortlisting candidates, interviewing them, and then finalizing the best fit, which requires a lot of time, energy, and resources. The Global economy is experiencing an acute shortage of skilled workers. This means finding the best help to add value to the Organization and contribute to its growth has become quite challenging. To resolve this persistent problem, My-job.work offers an absolute solution to connect the employer with the best candidate pool, which would be a game-changer for the Organization in their hiring process.
The Nurse Coach Collective Develops More RN Health Coaches Through Its Transformative Nurse Coach Certificate Program
Holistic nursing resource provider, The Nurse Coach Collective, helps hundreds of registered nurses nationwide become nurse coaches amid rave reviews from clients. The duo of Peter J Giza, RN, BSN, NC-BC and Heather Lapides, RN, BSN, NC-BC are undoubtedly making a massive impact in the health industry, especially in the aspect of transforming registered nurses into nurse coaches, judging by the reviews from clients across the country. The Nurse Coach Collective has helped hundreds of RNs to become world-class transformative nurse coaches through the Transformative Nurse Coach Certificate Program, taking their career to a whole new level.
TerraBank – Revolutionary Meme-Banking ecosystem, going live soon on BSC
As the world becomes more and more digital, the need for secure and efficient digital transactions has become increasingly important. Blockchain is a distributed database that allows for secure, transparent and tamper-proof transactions. This makes it ideal for use in a wide variety of industries, from finance to supply chain management.
todaynftnews.com
NFTGO founder says, NFT sector needs major innovations for its mainstream adoption
NFTs have become a global sensation nowadays. Though NFTs are with us since 2014, their market flourished in 2021 making it a million-dollar industry. Moreover, the emergence of concepts like metaverse and blockchain games further promoted the growth of NFTs. The community witnessed major unicorns and players in NFT collections like BAYC, and Doodles; OpenSea in the NFT marketplace; Metamask in wallets, and hundreds of NFT investors and entrepreneurs.
LeadNetwork emerges as the top affiliate program for Payday and installment loan leads
LeadNetwork in the last 7 years has established itself as among the best programs for Payday and Instalment loan leads. LeadNetwork is one of the top affiliate networks for generating Payday and Installment loan leads. With more than 7 years presence on the market they have established themselves as a strong and reliable buyer for short-term loan traffic. Hard work, market expertise and team of experts are key reasons of their reputation.
