Drive-thru holiday lights experience returning to Gillette Stadium for final time
FOXBORO, Mass. — The popular drive-thru holiday lights experience is returning to Gillette Stadium for the final time later this fall. Magic of Lights returns on Nov. 18 and it will remain open to the public through Dec. 31, Family Entertainment Live announced Tuesday. Guests who visit Foxboro for...
NECN
New England Has 3 of the Best Apple Orchards in the Country, New Ranking Says
With that cool fall breeze becoming more common these days, you may find yourself breaking out the flannel shirts and enjoying a "PSL" (short for pumpkin spice latte) more and more. And as September comes to a close, it may also be time to head out to the orchard and...
An end of summer ode to the Beachcomber
Another summer season rolls on by and it's time to say goodbye to one of our favorite seasonal restaurants: The legendary Beachcomber in Wellfleet. Why it matters: As Cape Cod's only ocean-facing beachfront bar, the 'Comber provides seafood, strong mudslides, live music and a nearly constant party for outer cape tourists and locals alike.
whdh.com
WATCH: Video captures massive wind turbine demolition in Falmouth
FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two wind turbines owned by the Town of Falmouth were demolished Monday after they were ordered to be taken down following legal action taken by people who live there. Video shows the moment one of the turbines was demolished. SKY7HD also captured the massive wind turbine...
whdh.com
Winning names announced for two latest additions to Steamship Authority Fleet
FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - After holding a naming contest that received over 8,000 entries and more than 9,000 total names, the Steamship Authority Board selected two names from a list of 10 finalists for the incoming additions to their fleet, according to an SSA press release. The two new vessels...
Turnto10.com
Florida doctor at the center of Middletown dine-and-dash cases
(WJAR) — A Florida native’s recent run in with the law isn’t adding up after his career of service which spans more than two decades. Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested on Friday in Woonsocket. He is accused of skipping out on tabs for numerous local restaurants around Aquidneck Island.
Rhode Islanders capture light in sky
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45 p.m. The light in the sky is described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. A […]
iheart.com
Mass. Guardsman Allegedly Chases, Mistakes Bus Of Tourists For Migrants
FALMOUTH, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — On the night of September 19, an off-duty soldier from the Massachusetts National Guardsman allegedly took matters into his own hands and pursued a coach bus he thought to be full of migrants, only to find out the passengers were tourists heading back to their Falmouth hotel.
Authorities investigating after human remains wash ashore at beachfront resort on Cape Cod
BREWSTER, Mass. — An investigation is underway after human remains washed ashore at a beachfront resort on Cape Cod over the weekend, authorities announced Wednesday. Officers responding to the Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club in Brewster on Saturday found partial human remains that had washed up on shore, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office.
capecod.com
Retired West Barnstable Fire Chief John Jenkins passes away
WEST BARNSTABLE – The West Barnstable Fire Department regrets to announce the passing of Fire Chief John P. Jenkins – Retired. John served as West Barnstable’s Fire Chief for 32 years from 1973 to 2005. He was first elected fire chief at the age of 27. John loved West Barnstable and the West Barnstable Fire Department. John was born to be a firefighter and fire chief, having ridden his bicycle to fires as a teenager, joining the WBFD in 1962. His chicken coop on Parker Road served as the WBFD’s Fire Station No. 2 for about two decades, until he oversaw the building of our current fire station in 1988. In the 1970s and 1980s, Chief Jenkins was well known for his calling of the BINGO numbers at the weekly WB Firefighter’s Bingo Fundraiser at the BWB Elementary School. Additionally, he served as the Town of Barnstable Forest Fire Warden, was a salesman for Pierce Fire Apparatus, and was famous for his Hot Dog Truck, “John’s Dogs”, – he made great clam chowder and hot dogs. The passing of John is a great loss to the entire West Barnstable Community.
nbcboston.com
Partial Human Remains Wash Ashore Near Popular Cape Cod Resort
Police are investigating after partial human remains washed ashore near a popular Cape Cod resort over the weekend. Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, a person walking along the shore near the Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster, Massachusetts, discovered the partial remains of a human body, the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Brewster police and state police detectives responded to the scene.
fallriverreporter.com
Coyote taken home by Massachusetts family thinking he was a lost dog, rehabbed and returned to wild
A coyote that gave a local family a big surprise when they took home what they believed to be a small dog has been returned to the wild. According to the New England Wildlife Center in Weymouth, the above Eastern Coyote pup was separated from his family in May and was found wandering and distressed by the side of a busy road. He was then accidentally taken home by a southern Massachusetts family after they mistakenly identified him as a lost puppy.
Woman driven into river by man she met on dating app, police say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Police in Rhode Island are investigating after a woman said she escaped after her date drove his car into the water. An unidentified woman called police early Sunday from a boat launch and said that she had been on a date with a man who then drove them both into the river, WLNE reported.
The least expensive Cape Cod home sales from the week ending Sept. 24
A condo in Orleans that sold for $99,900 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Barnstable County between Sep. 18 and Sep. 24. In total, 227 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $733,417. The average price per square foot ended up at $473.
Orphaned Pup Finds Family and Freedom
(Photo by Julissa Helmuth) Have you ever found a lost dog before and wanted to keep it? The main worry, in this case, would be that the dog already had an owner. Another possible concern is probably one that would never cross your mind. What if the puppy was actually an illegal to own wild animal?
stonehillskyhawks.com
BOSTON GLOBE: "Stonehill College wants more exposure. Can Division 1 sports help it get there?"
View the article via globe.com (behind paywall) Stonehill College is stepping up. Since announcing its ascent to Division 1 athletics in the spring, the private Catholic school in Easton has already experienced a bump in enrollment based on the move, as well as a deeper recruitment pool of athletes. With...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million, $25,000 a year for life prizes won Monday
A “lucky” Massachusetts State Lottery player walked away with $25,000 a year for life after winning a “Lucky for Life” prize Monday. The ticket was sold at Luke’s Convenience in Braintree. A few other large prizes were also won Monday. There was a $1 million...
Fairhaven Man Dies in Pool Accident
FAIRHAVEN — A 67-year-old Fairhaven man has died in what authorities say was likely an accident or medical event, after his body was pulled from his pool on Sunday morning. Spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney's Office Gregg Miliote confirmed that Andrew Greene of Raymond Street was found dead at around 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.
GoLocalProv
Man Rescued After Jumping in Water at WaterFire Saturday Night in Providence
Providence police assisted with rescuing a man who jumped in the Woonasquatucket River during WaterFire. Police were called to Waterplace Restaurant Saturday night to assist with WaterFire detail with a man who was hanging from the pier. Upon arrival, police said they saw the man was already in a police...
Man, woman found dead on train tracks in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — Two people were found dead along the Red Line tracks that run through Quincy, prompting a stoppage of all train service on Monday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to the northbound tracks in the area of Wollaston station around 6 a.m. found a man and woman dead at the scene, according to the Transit Police Department.
