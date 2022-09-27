ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailycoin.com

SWIFT Teams Up with Chainlink to Build a Cross-Chain Crypto Transfer Project

SWIFT, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, has announced a partnership with the popular smart contract network, Chainlink, to build a cross-chain interoperability protocol (CCIP). Expects to Accelerate Adoption. On Wednesday, September 28, SWIFT announced that it is working with Chainlink to build a proof-of-concept (PoC) project focused on...
blockchain.news

Slow to Incorporate Crypto Regulations Could Fuel Arbitrage Risk: French Central Banker

Francois Villeroy de Galhau, the governor of the French Central Bank, has warned of the risks of arbitrage that may be fueled by uneven crypto regulations on the global scale. As reported by Reuters, Villeroy was quoted saying that the failure of some countries to develop regulations to govern the broader crypto ecosystem quickly can create a safe haven for global players in the emerging industry.
pymnts

Today in Crypto: Crypto Stronger Without 'Tourists,' VC Atomico Partner Says; Coinbase Cloud, Brazil Regulators Investigate Mercado Bitcoin

Web3 gaming platform AQUA has debuted a marketplace for trading in-game assets, a Coindesk report said. The startup has also announced a $10 million investment from hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen-backed DIGITAL. Web3 game assets are usually NFTs, letting players take items like weapons and armor into the ecosystems of...
decrypt.co

Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Support to Five New Blockchains

The company also announced a Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol to streamline the movement of USDC across networks. Circle, the company behind the world’s second largest stablecoin, announced on Wednesday that it will soon be making USDC available on five additional blockchains. By early next year, USDC will be compatible with...
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
bitcoinist.com

Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?

As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
CoinDesk

First Mover Asia: Cryptos Rise, Even as Stocks Falter; Token2049 Conference Signals Singapore’s Resurgence as a Crypto Hub

Prices: Cryptos rose gently even as equities suffered through another dreary day. Insights: Token2049 Conference highlights Singapore's resurgence as a crypto and business hub. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting...
cryptoglobe.com

How to Transfer Crypto from Crypto.com to Coinbase

Moving cryptocurrency between different currency exchanges can sometimes be a bit tricky. This article will detail exactly what crypto and crypto exchanges are. It will then provide a how-to for moving crypto between two of the most popular exchanges, Crypto.com and Coinbase. Frequently asked questions will then be addressed. Quick...
blockchain.news

HK-Based Hardware Wallet Maker OneKey Raises $20m in Series A Funding

A Hong Kong-based crypto hardware wallet maker has raised around $20 million in a Series A funding round. OneKey announced on Twitter that the funding round was led by Dragonfly and Ribbit Capital. Other participants included Coinbase Ventures, Framework Ventures, Sky9 Capital, Folius Ventures and Ethereal Ventures. While angel investors, including Santiago Santos and Feng Liu, also backed the round.
ihodl.com

Robinhood Debuts Non-custodial Web3 Wallet

Robinhood has started beta testing of its non-custodial Web3 wallet among 10,000 iOS users, who joined the waitlist in May, wrote in a tweet Johann Kerbrat, Crypto General Manager at Robinhood. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. The new...
International Business Times

Hedge Fund Pantera Capital Seeks To Raise $1.25 Billion For Another Blockchain Fund

Pantera Capital, the world's largest hedge fund by assets under management, is seeking to raise around $1.25 billion for a new blockchain fund. Pantera Capital's founder and CEO Dan Morehead confirmed the hedge fund's plans for a second blockchain fund at a conference in Singapore, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. He also added that the firm's goal is to close the blockchain fund by May next year and then invest in digital tokens and equity in an effort to persuade institutional investors.
coingeek.com

8 states file enforcement actions against digital asset lender Nexo

Eight U.S. states, including New York and California, have brought enforcement actions against Nexo Group, one of the few digital asset lenders that seems to have escaped unhurt from this year’s mass ‘crypto contagion.’. The regulators, who also include Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Washington, accuse...
fintechfutures.com

Revolut can offer crypto asset services after FCA AML registration

UK-based super-app Revolut is now able to offer crypto asset services in the UK after meeting Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) anti-money laundering (AML) standards. Revolut, which has been authorised as an electronic money institution by the FCA for more than four years, was added to the FCA’s Financial Services Register on 26 September.
