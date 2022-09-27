Read full article on original website
dailycoin.com
SWIFT Teams Up with Chainlink to Build a Cross-Chain Crypto Transfer Project
SWIFT, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, has announced a partnership with the popular smart contract network, Chainlink, to build a cross-chain interoperability protocol (CCIP). Expects to Accelerate Adoption. On Wednesday, September 28, SWIFT announced that it is working with Chainlink to build a proof-of-concept (PoC) project focused on...
blockchain.news
Slow to Incorporate Crypto Regulations Could Fuel Arbitrage Risk: French Central Banker
Francois Villeroy de Galhau, the governor of the French Central Bank, has warned of the risks of arbitrage that may be fueled by uneven crypto regulations on the global scale. As reported by Reuters, Villeroy was quoted saying that the failure of some countries to develop regulations to govern the broader crypto ecosystem quickly can create a safe haven for global players in the emerging industry.
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant With Nearly $450,000,000,000 in Assets Under Management Launches Crypto Venture Capital Arm
A Japanese banking giant is venturing into the world of digital assets by launching its very own crypto-focused venture capitalist arm. According to a recent company press release, Nomura Holdings, which has nearly $450 billion in assets under management, today announced that Laser Digital will serve as its new crypto business.
Today in Crypto: Crypto Stronger Without 'Tourists,' VC Atomico Partner Says; Coinbase Cloud, Brazil Regulators Investigate Mercado Bitcoin
Web3 gaming platform AQUA has debuted a marketplace for trading in-game assets, a Coindesk report said. The startup has also announced a $10 million investment from hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen-backed DIGITAL. Web3 game assets are usually NFTs, letting players take items like weapons and armor into the ecosystems of...
decrypt.co
Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Support to Five New Blockchains
The company also announced a Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol to streamline the movement of USDC across networks. Circle, the company behind the world’s second largest stablecoin, announced on Wednesday that it will soon be making USDC available on five additional blockchains. By early next year, USDC will be compatible with...
bitcoinist.com
bitcoinist.com
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Cryptos Rise, Even as Stocks Falter; Token2049 Conference Signals Singapore’s Resurgence as a Crypto Hub
Prices: Cryptos rose gently even as equities suffered through another dreary day. Insights: Token2049 Conference highlights Singapore's resurgence as a crypto and business hub. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting...
NEWSBTC
cryptoglobe.com
How to Transfer Crypto from Crypto.com to Coinbase
Moving cryptocurrency between different currency exchanges can sometimes be a bit tricky. This article will detail exactly what crypto and crypto exchanges are. It will then provide a how-to for moving crypto between two of the most popular exchanges, Crypto.com and Coinbase. Frequently asked questions will then be addressed. Quick...
blockchain.news
HK-Based Hardware Wallet Maker OneKey Raises $20m in Series A Funding
A Hong Kong-based crypto hardware wallet maker has raised around $20 million in a Series A funding round. OneKey announced on Twitter that the funding round was led by Dragonfly and Ribbit Capital. Other participants included Coinbase Ventures, Framework Ventures, Sky9 Capital, Folius Ventures and Ethereal Ventures. While angel investors, including Santiago Santos and Feng Liu, also backed the round.
ihodl.com
Robinhood Debuts Non-custodial Web3 Wallet
Robinhood has started beta testing of its non-custodial Web3 wallet among 10,000 iOS users, who joined the waitlist in May, wrote in a tweet Johann Kerbrat, Crypto General Manager at Robinhood. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. The new...
financefeeds.com
Radix Sees Big Demand For XRD As Its Native Token Launches On Multiple Crypto Exchanges
Major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitmart, WhiteBIT, LBANK, and Gate.io have announced they’re now listing Radix’s native token XRD with Bitcoin and USD Coin trading pairs. This is a big milestone for one of the most promising new blockchains around. Radix is a purpose-built blockchain platform for DeFi that...
Ethereum Merge Upgrade: How Deflation Nature Became the Cornerstone of Cryptocurrency's Future?
The platform that hosts the majority of the world's DeFi, NFT, and GameFi protocols has completed the historical upgrade that promises scaling and massive environmental benefits as Ethereum marches towards becoming a more significant part of modern life. Ethereum Merge Upgrade: What Was Changed?. Ethereum had its long-awaited software upgrade...
blockchain.news
Over 42 Million Address Hold Bitcoin amid the Bear Market, 4.5 Million More than 2021
Bitcoin (BTC) has lacked a significant leg up as bears continue to bite. Nevertheless, Bitcoin hodlers are not relenting in their quest to have more coins. “The number of Bitcoin hodllers has been growing in the bear market. Over 42M addresses are currently holding BTC, 4.5M more than a year ago.”
International Business Times
Hedge Fund Pantera Capital Seeks To Raise $1.25 Billion For Another Blockchain Fund
Pantera Capital, the world's largest hedge fund by assets under management, is seeking to raise around $1.25 billion for a new blockchain fund. Pantera Capital's founder and CEO Dan Morehead confirmed the hedge fund's plans for a second blockchain fund at a conference in Singapore, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. He also added that the firm's goal is to close the blockchain fund by May next year and then invest in digital tokens and equity in an effort to persuade institutional investors.
zycrypto.com
Ethereum’s Buterin Seeks Dogecoin’s Switch to PoS as DOGE Becomes 2nd Largest PoW Coin
Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has hinted at his desire to welcome Dogecoin to the PoS community. This divulgence comes as the asset assumes the second position of the largest PoW network following Ethereum’s switch to PoS. Vitalik hopes Dogecoin and Zcash will switch to PoS soon. Vitalik...
coingeek.com
8 states file enforcement actions against digital asset lender Nexo
Eight U.S. states, including New York and California, have brought enforcement actions against Nexo Group, one of the few digital asset lenders that seems to have escaped unhurt from this year’s mass ‘crypto contagion.’. The regulators, who also include Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Washington, accuse...
fintechfutures.com
Revolut can offer crypto asset services after FCA AML registration
UK-based super-app Revolut is now able to offer crypto asset services in the UK after meeting Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) anti-money laundering (AML) standards. Revolut, which has been authorised as an electronic money institution by the FCA for more than four years, was added to the FCA’s Financial Services Register on 26 September.
