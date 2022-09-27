Read full article on original website
wkvi.com
City of Knox Budget Adopted
The Knox City Council adopted the 2023 budget during their meeting Tuesday night. The council held a public hearing on the proposed budget on September 13. At that meeting, the council opened the floor for public comment with no comments made. According to the notice on the Indiana Gateway website,...
wkvi.com
Food Distribution Event Set for Thursday in Starke County
Another food distribution event is scheduled for Thursday, September 29 for residents in need of food assistance. The distribution will begin at 11 a.m. CT at the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Knox. It will be open until all of the available food is gone. This event is sponsored...
wkvi.com
City of Knox Hiring Structural Engineer to Look at Building
The Knox Board of Public Works gave an update on the 18 South Main Street Fire during their meeting Wednesday morning. In a previous meeting, the Director of Building, Planning and Code Compliance Kenny Pfost said the building was a total loss. At that time, Pfost said he sent out a code enforcement with letters in order to demolish the building due to it being a hazard.
wkvi.com
Knox Board of Public Works to Meet Today
The Knox Board of Public Works will have an update about the 18 South Main Street fire from this past June during their meeting today. The finalization of the Moose Lodge demolition is on the agenda. A certificate of completion is on the agenda as well as the K-IRPC invoice of the demolition. The approval of a new hire at the police department and an update from JW Hicks will be discussed.
wkvi.com
Knox Community School Board Holds Public Hearing on Proposed 2023 Budget
The Knox Community School Board opened a public hearing last week to take comments on the proposed 2023 budget. According to the budget notice on Indiana Gateway, the corporation’s total advertised budget is $21,218,632, with a Rainy Day fund at about $978,000, Debt Service at $2.3 million, Education Fund at $12.8 million and Operations Fund at about $4.9 million.
wkvi.com
Starke County Sheriff’s Office
09/12/22 A car vs. deer accident was reported in the area of 600 N. and 900 E. in Grovertown. 09/12/22 A car vs. deer accident was reported in the area of 1150 E. and 450 S. in Culver. 09/12/22 A property damage traffic accident was reported in the area of...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valparaiso City Council redistricting process getting underway
Valparaiso City Council districts could be moving next year. The city council passed a resolution Monday outlining the redistricting process, following the 2020 Census. Attorney Brian Bosma with law firm Kroger Gardis & Regas said the city can't keep the five districts as they are, since their populations are no longer balanced. "So [districts] two, four and five are all greater than five or six percent over the ideal, and then one is 13-and-a-half percent under. Three is 5.4 percent under," Bosma explained.
wkvi.com
North Judson-San Pierre Offers Business Internship Class
A new business internship program was announced during the recent North Judson-San Pierre School Board meeting. Corporation Treasurer Dalton Tunis announced this is the first semester the corporation has offered the program. He added it is a two semester program where the first semester students build their resume, learn how to submit resumes and go through a traditional interview process.
wkvi.com
Culver Town Council to Meet Tonight
The Culver Town Council members will meet tonight where they will hold a public hearing on an ordinance amending the park fees ordinance, Exhibit B pier slip fees. The ordinance amendment will then be considered on first reading. The council will hold the third reading on the parking ordinance. Marshall...
wkvi.com
Court Dates to be Scheduled for Two Former Starke County Sheriff’s Department Detectives Indicted on Charges
Court dates have yet to be set for two former Starke County Sheriff’s Department detectives indicted on charges. Adam Gray, 50, of Knox, and Don Ferguson, 54, of South Bend, were indicted on several charges following a lengthy investigation by the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigation Division Lowell Post.
abc57.com
Two injured in crash at U.S. 12, Union Road in Porter Township
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a crash at U.S. 12 and Union Road on Wednesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 10:55 a.m., deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash in the area. According to reports, a GMC Yukon was traveling east on...
indiana105.com
US 231 Closure in Jasper County for Culvert Pipe Replacement
In Jasper County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says U.S. 231 will be closed north of Rensselaer for about two months for culvert pipe replacement. Crews will be working between State Road 14 and County Road West 200 North starting on or after October 3rd, with work expected to wrap up by the end of November. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change. During the closure, drivers are encouraged to detour using State Road 14, Interstate 65 and State Road 10.
WNDU
2 former Starke County detectives indicted by grand jury in missing evidence case
Marian girls’ soccer team clinches NIC title in 2-1 win over rival South Bend St. Joseph. The regular season in Indiana high school girls’ soccer is coming to a close, and there was a big-time rivalry on the pitch Tuesday night with big-time stakes. Updated: 8 hours ago.
abc57.com
Milford Police department mourns death of Deputy Marshal Don McCune
MILFORD, Ind. -- The Milford Police Department announced the death of Deputy Marshal Don McCune on Wednesday. Deputy Marshal McCune suffered a medical episode on Friday, police said. Deputy Marshal McCune had been with the department since July of 2021 and came to the department with 30 years experience in...
WNDU
Ribbon-cutting held for Mishawaka’s new historic district
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka Historic Preservation Commission celebrated the city’s newest historic district with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday!. Community leaders gathered in front houses just north of the Cedar Street bridge, which comprises the new historic district where the ceremony was held. The preserved homes are located at 315, 321, and 403 Cedar Street.
WNDU
TRAFFIC ALERT: Closure planned for White County intersection
2 former Starke County detectives indicted by grand jury in missing evidence case. Two former detectives with the Starke County Sheriff’s Department have been indicted by a grand jury in a case involving missing evidence from the department. Updated: 27 minutes ago. Indiana Michigan Power says it’s sending employees...
WNDU
Street sign installed in honor of Frank Vite in Elkhart
This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a...
95.3 MNC
Director of Operations for School City of Mishawaka passed away
The Director of Operations for School City of Mishawaka died on Monday. Mike Faulkner worked for the school for over 11 years. He served as an Assistant Athletic Director at Mishawaka High School before becoming Director of Operations. The School of Mishawaka released a statement saying that Faulkner loved School...
max983.net
Bremen Man Arrested Following Marshall County Accident
A Bremen man was arrested Saturday, September 24 following an accident in the area of U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 in Marshall County. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the accident involving two vehicles at approximately 10:40 p.m. ET. One of the drivers, identified as 45-year-old Roberto Nava Rea, was reportedly found to be under the influence of alcohol. Police say field sobriety tests were completed and a certified blood draw was done at the Plymouth hospital. The results showed that Rea’s blood alcohol content was three times over the legal limit, according to the report.
22 WSBT
Warsaw schools catch 68 stop arm violations in 1st month
It’s no longer a friendly reminder. Drivers must stop when they see stopped school buses with their flashing lights on. In just 28 days since school resumed, drivers in Warsaw have been caught 68 different times passing a school bus with its stop arm out. 68 instances just the...
