Hitachi Astemo Receives EV e-Axle Orders from Honda, and will Further Expand its Electrification Business

CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
electrek.co
World’s largest auto parts supplier moves to support the industry’s transition to EVs
Bosch, the world’s largest auto parts supplier, revealed a series of new solutions to support the auto industry’s transition to electric. The German manufacturing giant seems to be lightening up to the idea of EVs as the future of mobility. Since its beginnings in 1886, Bosch has grown...
Volkswagen's Chinese EV Battery Maker Plans $3.6B Michigan Plant That Could Create Up To 2,000 Jobs: Report
Chinese battery maker Guoxuan High Tech Co is planning to set up a Michigan that is expected to create 2,000 new jobs, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. What Happened: Gotion Inc, the U.S. subsidiary of the battery maker, would produce battery components at the facility that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment.
Automotive Suppliers Are Preparing For A Hydrogen Future
Toyota has long been a proponent of hydrogen technology. In various regions across the world, the Mirai offers buyers a taste of the alternative fuel. Meanwhile, on the track, the automaker has been showcasing the benefits of hydrogen with a specially designed Corolla race car. Many have criticized the company...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Toyota to start selling small electric sedan in China by year-end - sources
BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) plans to start production and sales of a small electric sedan powered by BYD Co Ltd (002594.SZ) batteries by year-end as part of an ongoing collaboration with the Chinese company, three people close to the Japanese carmaker said.
An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close
CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
electrek.co
‘The time for hybrids, has finished’ – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?
Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles?
Should we be concerned about the environmental impact of electric vehicles and their batteries? The post Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing
Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
California's ban on gas-powered vehicles: Huge victory in the 50-year war for the electric car
The California Air Resources Board's recent decision to phase out all sales of gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 marked the culmination of a 50-year struggle by CARB to clean up California's vehicular pollution, which has long been the largest source of the state's infamous and sometimes horrendous smog syndrome, and is now its biggest contribution to the climate crisis.
electrek.co
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car
Tata Motors, an India-based automaker, has launched a new small hatchback all-electric vehicle starting at just over $10,000. The Indian auto market has been lagging behind its peers when it comes to electrification. This is due to many factors, but not the least of which is the fact that the...
theevreport.com
Hertz, bp collaborate to accelerate EV charging in North America
Hertz and bp pulse plan to install a national network of EV charging solutions for Hertz and its customers, powered by bp pulse. ESTERO, Fla. and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Hertz and bp announced today the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the development of a national network of EV charging stations powered by bp pulse, bp’s global electrification and charging solution brand. The MOU sets the foundation for Hertz and bp to drive the future of mobility and accelerate EV consumer adoption.
GM Turns To Ohio Transmission Plant To Build Electric Motors
The recently-passed Inflation Reduction Act stipulates that to qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit, electric vehicles must be assembled in North America. This has set off massive investment in US production plants by automakers who currently build their EVs in other countries. While General Motors already has a significant manufacturing presence, the American auto giant just announced a new investment into its Toledo, Ohio Propulsion Plant, which currently employs 1,500 people.
MotorAuthority
Volvo's next EVs reportedly include subcompact crossover, mid-size sedan
Volvo is set to unveil an electric successor to the XC90 mid-size SUV on Nov. 9, a vehicle recently confirmed as the EX90. The automaker will then launch two more electric vehicles in relatively quick succession, Stephen Connor, head of Volvo's Australian division, told Drive in an interview published on Monday.
Toyota’s Hydrogen Dreams Are Attracting Major ICE Tech Suppliers
via ToyotaMore companies are investing in hydrogen, and they could help keep the combustion engine alive.
CNBC
China's CATL, a Tesla supplier, considers expanding battery swapping business overseas
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, or CATL, is evaluating whether to expand its battery swapping business to international markets, a senior executive told CNBC. The world's largest electric vehicle battery maker launched its battery swapping program in China in January. CATL, the world's largest electric vehicle battery maker, is a...
theevreport.com
ElevenEs produces a prototype of the largest LFP battery cell in Europe
ElevenEs has completed a 2-year development program and produced a prototype of the largest battery cell in Europe. Customer deliveries to start in the first quarter of 2023. SUBOTICA, Serbia – The first and largest full-size LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery cell in Europe was developed by ElevenEs, a pioneer in battery cell development. Its first batches will be shipped for customer testing in the first quarter of 2023. The company announced that its EDGE battery cell would be displayed at The Business Booster, EIT InnoEnergy’s annual international networking event that showcases over 150 leading sustainable energy technologies from around the world, held in Lisbon, Portugal, on September 28th and 29th this year.
Carscoops
Jaguar Land Rover Retraining Employees For Digital Age And Electrification
Jaguar Land Rover aims to train some 29,000 people over the coming three years for its transition to electrification. The Future Skills Programme will involve more than 10,000 company employees and franchised retailer employees across the UK trained in the skills required for electrification as well as digital and autonomous cars. A further 19,000 employees around the world will be trained with the same skills.
theevreport.com
VIA Motors Sells 2,000 Class 3 Electric Chassis Cabs to Pegasus Specialty Vehicles
The deal is valued at more than $170 million, with deliveries of the Class 3 cutaway chassis cabs to begin in 2024. NEW YORK – VIA Motors, a leading commercial electric vehicle manufacturer with proven advanced electric drive technology and sustainable mobility solutions for a wide variety of Class 2 – 5 electric commercial vehicles applications, today announced that it has received a purchase order for 2,000 Class 3 VIA electric cutaway chassis cabs from Pegasus Specialty Vehicles. Pegasus will leverage the flexibility of VIA’s commercial products to build Type A school buses, electric shuttles, and paratransit buses. Pegasus has a dealership network throughout the United States, including Creative Bus Sales, the nation’s largest bus dealership.
futurumresearch.com
Qualcomm Automotive Investor Day: Enabling the Car of the Future
Analyst Take: Since Cristiano Amon took the helm of the company last year, Qualcomm has been all in on automotive technology. And that was on display at the company’s first ever Automotive Investor Day. The connected car is the way of the future — and Qualcomm knows it.
