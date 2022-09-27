Hitachi Astemo Receives EV e-Axle Orders from Honda, and will Further Expand its Electrification Business

ElevenEs has completed a 2-year development program and produced a prototype of the largest battery cell in Europe. Customer deliveries to start in the first quarter of 2023. SUBOTICA, Serbia – The first and largest full-size LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery cell in Europe was developed by ElevenEs, a pioneer in battery cell development. Its first batches will be shipped for customer testing in the first quarter of 2023. The company announced that its EDGE battery cell would be displayed at The Business Booster, EIT InnoEnergy’s annual international networking event that showcases over 150 leading sustainable energy technologies from around the world, held in Lisbon, Portugal, on September 28th and 29th this year.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO