ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
US News and World Report

Harley-Davidson Spins off LiveWire in $1.8 Billion SPAC Merger

(Reuters) -Harley-Davidson Inc on Tuesday spun off its electric motorcycle division LiveWire in a SPAC deal creating the first publicly traded electric motorcycle company in the United States. New shares of LiveWire Group Inc, Harley-Davidson's former electric motorcycle subsidiary, were down 6.2% in afternoon trading after surging 24% in early...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Sell-Off: 2 Warren Buffett Stocks He Plans to Hold Forever

Warren Buffett's investment philosophy is simple, and it's created billions of dollars of net worth for his company's long-term shareholders. That investment philosophy led him to buy these two stocks, which would have yielded handsome returns if you noticed them years ago. However, the bear market may be giving you...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Market#Boards Of Directors#Business Industry#Linus Business
tipranks.com

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock: Buying Opportunity on Attractive Dividend Yield

Altria Group shares present a good buying opportunity based on an attractive dividend yield backed by stable and regular free cashflows. Amid persistent inflation, an uncertain macro backdrop, and volatility in shares, investors have lost confidence in the stock market. What they need now is to safeguard their returns. Hence, dividend stocks that give a regular return on their investments have become popular. Let’s take a closer look at tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE:MO), which offers a huge dividend yield of 8.64%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
Benzinga

Hony Capital Switches SPAC IPO Focus from U.S. to Hong Kong

Everest Acquisition Corporation, a SPAC co-funded by Hony Capital and ABCI Capital, applied to list in Hong Kong with the aim of acquiring companies in the healthcare, consumer goods and green sectors. In April this year Hony Capital scrapped a bid to list another SPAC, Hony Capital Acquisition, in the...
MARKETS
parktelegraph.com

Today, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) Takes Center Stage

The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$0.51, or +1.96%, to $26.5. Volume reached 17,374 shares, with price reaching a high of $26.741 and a low of $26.28. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that Lithium Americas Enters Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Green Technology Metals.
STOCKS
msn.com

PG&E Corporation (PCG) Stock Pops Following Inclusion in the S&P 500

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) stock is getting a boost on Monday from its planned inclusion in the S&P 500. According to a press release from the stock market index, the utility company will join the S&P 500 before markets open on Oct. 3. This will see it replacing Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS).
STOCKS
theevreport.com

Fisker Achieves Manufacturing Milestones Before November Start of Production of All-Electric Fisker Ocean

LOS ANGELES – Fisker Inc., an electric vehicle manufacturer, is achieving manufacturing milestones as 95 prototype Fisker Oceans have already rolled off partner Magna Steyr’s production system. Fisker will use the early-run vehicles to train service workers, conduct rigorous testing, and showcase the five-passenger, all-electric SUV across nine launch markets.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy