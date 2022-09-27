Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market
Plenty of excellent companies are on sale; investors just have to know where to look.
3 Cheap REIT Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell
Focus on buying high-quality leaders when they are on sale.
CNBC
Trump-linked Digital World Acquisition Corp shares are now around $16 after hitting $97 earlier this year
Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. fell this week as the company missed a key deadline to hold on to about $1 billion in financing. DWAC, which is a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, has been set to be the vessel to take Trump Media and Technology Group public.
Better Buy: Tesla Stock or the Entire Nasdaq?
In a battle between one of America's favorite stocks and a currently out-of-favor index, which will wind up on top?
US News and World Report
Harley-Davidson Spins off LiveWire in $1.8 Billion SPAC Merger
(Reuters) -Harley-Davidson Inc on Tuesday spun off its electric motorcycle division LiveWire in a SPAC deal creating the first publicly traded electric motorcycle company in the United States. New shares of LiveWire Group Inc, Harley-Davidson's former electric motorcycle subsidiary, were down 6.2% in afternoon trading after surging 24% in early...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Sell-Off: 2 Warren Buffett Stocks He Plans to Hold Forever
Warren Buffett's investment philosophy is simple, and it's created billions of dollars of net worth for his company's long-term shareholders. That investment philosophy led him to buy these two stocks, which would have yielded handsome returns if you noticed them years ago. However, the bear market may be giving you...
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Trust as the Market Plunges
These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.8% to 13.8%, are perfectly positioned to make patient investors richer.
tipranks.com
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock: Buying Opportunity on Attractive Dividend Yield
Altria Group shares present a good buying opportunity based on an attractive dividend yield backed by stable and regular free cashflows. Amid persistent inflation, an uncertain macro backdrop, and volatility in shares, investors have lost confidence in the stock market. What they need now is to safeguard their returns. Hence, dividend stocks that give a regular return on their investments have become popular. Let’s take a closer look at tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE:MO), which offers a huge dividend yield of 8.64%.
tipranks.com
Why Avenue Therapeutics Stock’s (NASDAQ:ATXI) 107% Moonshot is Probably an Illusion
It’s tempting to jump into the trade with Avenue Therapeutics stock as its shares fly and the company trends on social media. At the same time, cautious investors should consider whether this is a company worth wagering their hard-earned capital on – or whether it’s really just a high-risk meme-stock trade.
Motley Fool
Dow Jones Bear Market: 2 Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years
The Dow Jones Industrial Average just closed more than 20% below its previous high, meeting the definition of a bear market. 3M and Intel have fallen even more sharply since the beginning of 2022 and are at levels not seen since the mid-2010s. Both stocks pay hefty dividend yields, although...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Nasdaq leads stock drop, Target’s hiring push, mortgage rates climb again
Boeing to pay $200M to settle charges over 737 MAX. Coverage for this event has ended. Boeing to pay $200M to settle SEC charges that it misled investors about the 737 MAX. The Boeing Company and former CEO Dennis Muilenburg agreed to settle a complaint by the Securities and Exchange Commission that they mislead investors about the 737 MAX.
Hony Capital Switches SPAC IPO Focus from U.S. to Hong Kong
Everest Acquisition Corporation, a SPAC co-funded by Hony Capital and ABCI Capital, applied to list in Hong Kong with the aim of acquiring companies in the healthcare, consumer goods and green sectors. In April this year Hony Capital scrapped a bid to list another SPAC, Hony Capital Acquisition, in the...
parktelegraph.com
Today, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) Takes Center Stage
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$0.51, or +1.96%, to $26.5. Volume reached 17,374 shares, with price reaching a high of $26.741 and a low of $26.28. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that Lithium Americas Enters Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Green Technology Metals.
msn.com
PG&E Corporation (PCG) Stock Pops Following Inclusion in the S&P 500
PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) stock is getting a boost on Monday from its planned inclusion in the S&P 500. According to a press release from the stock market index, the utility company will join the S&P 500 before markets open on Oct. 3. This will see it replacing Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS).
Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Growth Stock You'll Wish You Bought on the Dip
Shares of Datadag have been crushed in 2022, despite nearly flawless execution. This company is thriving on all fronts, possibly allowing it to capture the immense opportunity ahead. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Nasdaq Down Over 30%, Is Now the Time to Buy Growth Stocks?
The ongoing stock market sell-off presents buying opportunities.
theevreport.com
Fisker Achieves Manufacturing Milestones Before November Start of Production of All-Electric Fisker Ocean
LOS ANGELES – Fisker Inc., an electric vehicle manufacturer, is achieving manufacturing milestones as 95 prototype Fisker Oceans have already rolled off partner Magna Steyr’s production system. Fisker will use the early-run vehicles to train service workers, conduct rigorous testing, and showcase the five-passenger, all-electric SUV across nine launch markets.
theevreport.com
Hitachi Astemo Receives EV e-Axle Orders from Honda, and will Further Expand its Electrification Business
TOKYO – As a global leader in electrification, Hitachi Astemo has received electric axle (e-Axle) orders for mid-size and large-size battery-electric vehicles from Honda Motor Co., Ltd. slated for a global rollout in 2026. Hitachi Astemo as a systems integrator will deliver a high-performance, integrated drive unit for Honda,...
