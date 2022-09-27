Read full article on original website
wkvi.com
Knox Board of Public Works to Meet Today
The Knox Board of Public Works will have an update about the 18 South Main Street fire from this past June during their meeting today. The finalization of the Moose Lodge demolition is on the agenda. A certificate of completion is on the agenda as well as the K-IRPC invoice of the demolition. The approval of a new hire at the police department and an update from JW Hicks will be discussed.
WNDU
Baugo Schools launches fundraiser for new Jimtown Community Center
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Brick-by-brick, Baugo Community Schools is trying to raise enough money to put an historic school building back into use. The 1929 Baugo Township High School gym, located next to the district headquarters, will become the new Jimtown Community Center. It cannot be torn down due to being listed on the Indiana Landmarks list.
WNDU
‘Largest RV Dealer Show on Earth’ underway in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have played concerts in Elkhart this week. Last night it was John Mellencamp. On Monday, it was the Red Rocker—Sammy Hagar. “We had Sammy Hagar and I’ll tell you what, If I have his...
wkvi.com
City of Knox Budget Adopted
The Knox City Council adopted the 2023 budget during their meeting Tuesday night. The council held a public hearing on the proposed budget on September 13. At that meeting, the council opened the floor for public comment with no comments made. According to the notice on the Indiana Gateway website,...
max983.net
Local Food Pantries Seek Food Donations
MARSHALL COUNTY — As Hoosiers are plagued with high inflation, local food pantries are requesting help to feed those in need during Hunger Action Month. Several shelves are empty at the Marshall County Neighborhood Center. Director Christine “Chris” Garner said, “We need food!”. Maria Schmit of...
WNDU
Ribbon-cutting held for Mishawaka’s new historic district
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka Historic Preservation Commission celebrated the city’s newest historic district with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday!. Community leaders gathered in front houses just north of the Cedar Street bridge, which comprises the new historic district where the ceremony was held. The preserved homes are located at 315, 321, and 403 Cedar Street.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 10:47 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 3400 block West CR 200S, Warsaw. Gabriel D. Whetstone reported the theft of a firearm. Value: $1,705.66. 9:08 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 8200 block East US 30, Pierceton. Representatives for Regency Estates reported...
wkvi.com
City of Knox Hiring Structural Engineer to Look at Building
The Knox Board of Public Works gave an update on the 18 South Main Street Fire during their meeting Wednesday morning. In a previous meeting, the Director of Building, Planning and Code Compliance Kenny Pfost said the building was a total loss. At that time, Pfost said he sent out a code enforcement with letters in order to demolish the building due to it being a hazard.
wkvi.com
New Starke County EMS Director Appointed
The Starke County Commissioners appointed a new Starke County EMS Director in a special session Monday, September 26. The commissioners appointed Larry Brock. He was chosen out of two applicants. He will take over for former Starke County EMS Director Eric Wood. Wood was terminated by the commissioners on September 6.
wkvi.com
Knox Community School Board Holds Public Hearing on Proposed 2023 Budget
The Knox Community School Board opened a public hearing last week to take comments on the proposed 2023 budget. According to the budget notice on Indiana Gateway, the corporation’s total advertised budget is $21,218,632, with a Rainy Day fund at about $978,000, Debt Service at $2.3 million, Education Fund at $12.8 million and Operations Fund at about $4.9 million.
abc57.com
New Safe Haven Baby Box available in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Fire Department's station number 3 is home to the newest Safe Haven Baby Box. The box will be the 122nd in the nation. Located on the west side of the Mishawaka Fire Station on E. Douglas Road, the box will be blessed by area pastors before it's opened to families who need or want to surrender their newborns legally and anonymously with no questions asked.
Times-Union Newspaper
Two Events Bring People Together Downtown Warsaw
Two events side-by-side Saturday evening brought out at least a couple hundred people to downtown Warsaw. Kosciusko Kettleheads’ Homebrew Fest took place under a tent on Buffalo Street between Main and Center streets, while La Fiesta del Barrio was held on the county courthouse lawn and a portion of Buffalo just north of the tent.
WNDU
Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee passes
This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a...
22 WSBT
Warsaw schools catch 68 stop arm violations in 1st month
It’s no longer a friendly reminder. Drivers must stop when they see stopped school buses with their flashing lights on. In just 28 days since school resumed, drivers in Warsaw have been caught 68 different times passing a school bus with its stop arm out. 68 instances just the...
wkvi.com
Local Business Celebrates 60 Years
Kersting’s Cycle Center is celebrating its 60th anniversary. A full-day celebration is scheduled for Saturday, October 8. The public is invited as there will be a variety of activities, food and entertainment for all ages. Kersting’s World of Motorcycles Museum will be open for visitors to view vintage motorcycles, antique automobiles and the entire 60-year history of the dealership.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Bucky
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Bucky!. Bucky is a boxer mix who is about a year old....
wkvi.com
Culver Town Council to Meet Tonight
The Culver Town Council members will meet tonight where they will hold a public hearing on an ordinance amending the park fees ordinance, Exhibit B pier slip fees. The ordinance amendment will then be considered on first reading. The council will hold the third reading on the parking ordinance. Marshall...
hometownnewsnow.com
Repaving to Begin Soon on Boyd Blvd.
(La Porte, IN) - One of the worst-conditioned roads in La Porte will be repaved. Boyd Boulevard will receive a new surface from Jefferson Avenue to Ohio Street. "It's been a long time coming for years," said Mayor Tom Dermody. Dermody said a bid for close to $750,000 was awarded...
Mayor Prince lauds new Operation Safe Zone site as Major Step
Mayor Jerome A. Prince recently announced the City of Gary and the Gary Police Department have launched www.ConnectGary.org, the website that will support the innovative Operation Safe Zone project started earlier this year. Mayor Prince launched Operation Safe Zone earlier this year to significantly improve public safety. Businesses, nonprofits, property...
valpo.life
Valparaiso Parks Department maintenance team allows Valpo to shine
Maintaining and cleaning over 800 acres of land is no small feat. Creating spaces that are not only pristine but also welcoming makes that task even more difficult. That is exactly what the Valparaiso Parks Department maintenance staff does day in and day out. All of this work is handled...
