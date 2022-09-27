Global economies are in free fall even as inflation runs unchecked. The Western world looks to the president of the United States for leadership; they look in vain. President Biden has not undertaken the two things that might help the economy here at home and others around the world regain their footing: stop the gusher of cash coming from the federal government and help U.S. oil and gas industries ramp up production to bring down energy prices.

