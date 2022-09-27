ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wbrn.com

Possible medical event led to fatal crash that killed Stanwood woman in Isabella Co.

A medical event could be the likely cause of a fatal crash that killed a Stanwood woman in Isabella County Tuesday night. The Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a one car vehicle accident involving a 75-year woman from Stanwood on Pickard Road in Union Township. The victim and only occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.
STANWOOD, MI
WNEM

75-year-old woman killed in crash

ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 75-year-old Michigan woman was killed in a crash in Isabella County on Tuesday. The crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of E. Pickard Road in Union Township. The Stanwood woman was driving a 2017 Ford Escape when the vehicle veered...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

After kidnapping report, Manistee man facing charges

FILER TWP. — A Manistee man is facing charges after a report of kidnapping in Filer Township. According to a recent Manistee County Sheriff’s Office blotter, there was a report of kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct, a felony domestic incident and a personal protection order violation at 6:14 p.m. on Aug. 28 in Filer Township.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Stanwood Woman Dies After Crashing Into Parked Cars

On Tuesday, deputies from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash in Union Township. Deputies say when they arrived to the scene on East Pickard Road around 7:30 p.m., the 75-year-old driver from Stanwood had died. They say the woman’s Ford Escape left the road and...
WWMTCw

Two arrested after stealing and cashing lottery tickets, deputies say

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were arrested after cashing in $2,000 worth of stolen lottery tickets, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Grand Haven Public Safety officer said lottery tickets were visible all over the suspect's car when it was pulled over Tuesday, according to investigators.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Lake City Woman Arraigned for Felony Delivery of Methamphetamine, Resisting Arrest

A Lake City woman was arrested for felony delivery of methamphetamine, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office. On Sept. 15, Mecosta County Sheriff’s deputies performed a drug sting in Green Township on 19 mile. According to the sheriff’s office, this sting led to the arrest of Samantha Kinch, 34, who resisted arrest and had to be physically restrained along the roadside before being placed in the patrol car.
LAKE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

18-year-old dies in Clare County crash

CLARE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Harrison died in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday, Sep. 22, according to the Clare County Sheriff's Office. Clare County Central Dispatch received a report at 6:30 p.m. of a crash "with the driver being ejected in the area of Townline and Ridge Roads in Hayes Township," the sheriff's office said. The vehicle later caught on fire.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Dog stranded on Michigan island rescued, taken to shelter

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Clare County Animal Shelter says a dog that was stranded on a small island has been rescued.In an update on Facebook Thursday, officials say the dog, named Zaria, was taken to the shelter and was examined. She has been cleared to start her recovery process."She will be fed several small meals a day until her system can adjust. She has been sleeping since she arrived," read the post.For weeks, officials had been working to rescue the dog after she went missing on Aug. 17. Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control said that he and another officer located the dog using a drone, but the dog continued to run away. At that time, Dodson said she had been on the island for about 11 days.They believed she likely got stranded after slipping out of her collar, running, and then swimming across the canal to the small island area in Cranberry Lake.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
clarecountycleaver.net

Great Day for Famished, Frightened Great Dane

HARRISON – It was a seemingly ordinary day on Cranberry Lake until a fleeting moment of fear and an innate urge to bolt instantly changed the course of one dog’s life forever – and likely the lives of some very caring humans as well. The dog is...
HARRISON, MI

