State Grants Issued To Ten Providers Of Services For People With Disabilities
(St. Paul, MN) — State grants are being issued to ten providers of services for people with disabilities. The providers will share nearly three-million dollars to assist with efforts to support people with disabilities to live and engage with their communities and to access better employment opportunities. The grants are part of the Minnesota Department of Human Services’ innovation grant program.
Gov Walz: anger over Feeding Our Future scam aimed at suspects, not judge
Governor Tim Walz is responding after a week’s worth of calls from state Republican leaders, including his opponent in the governor’s race Scott Jensen, for an investigation into the Walz administration’s handling of the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. Walz initially said a Ramsey County judge ordered the Department of Education to continue payments to Feeding our Future–even after it discovered suspicious activity. The judge denied giving such an order…
Some businesses could see decrease in work-comp premiums
For the seventh-straight year, the state Commerce Department has approved decreases in premiums that some Minnesota businesses pay for work-comp insurance. Deputy Commissioner Julia Dreier says:. “It’s really because of the good work that businesses are doing…. Businesses in Minnesota,… they’ve been very safety-conscious. They’re continuing to implement safety measures.”...
Minnesota Red Cross, National Guard Members Prepare For Hurricane Ian
Twelve Red Cross and National Guard members from Minnesota are in Florida to help prepare for Hurricane Ian. They are among thousands of others from across the country assisting residents in potentially affected areas. About the Author: Ashley Hanley. Ashley (Goettl) Hanley is a North Mankato native and Mankato West...
Jensen Calling For Walz To Be Investigated In Food Fraud Case
(St. Paul, MN) — Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen is calling for an investigation into Governor Tim Walz in connection with the Feeding Our Future 250-million dollar fraud case. Dozens have been accused of taking part in the brazen scheme where the organization massively inflated the number of children that were being served meals using coronavirus funds. Jensen claims efforts were made to “cover-up” Walz’s knowledge about the case. He says Walz should appoint a special investigator to determine “what Walz knew and when he learned it.” Republican candidate for Minnesota Attorney General Jim Schultz and several GOP lawmakers have made similar calls for “answers.”
Repairs to Highway 99 bridge at St. Peter scheduled Oct. 4-5
Motorists traveling on the Highway 99 Minnesota River bridge at St. Peter should be alert for lane restrictions Oct. 4-5 as crews make repairs to the bridge, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Traffic will be reduced to one lane across the bridge with a flagging operation in place....
Nearly $3 Million for School Bus Stop Arm Cameras
The state Department of Traffic Safety is rolling out another round of grants for school bus stop arm camera systems. Spokesman Mike Hanson says this latest round of funding 2.9 million dollars to 21 schools and transportation companies around Minnesota:. “We’ve seen a growing and very concerning issue on Minnesota...
State GOP Lawmaker Calls For Resignation Of Education Commissioner After Massive Meal Fraud Case
(St. Paul, MN) — State Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller is calling for the resignation of Minnesota Education Commissioner Heather Mueller. Miller says the Education Commissioner failed to quickly shut down Feeding Our Future after concerns had been expressed about the organization’s practices. Nearly 50 people associated with the organization are accused in a massive meal fraud scheme. DFL Governor Tim Walz’s administration has commended Mueller’s office for alerting the FBI to the fraud.
