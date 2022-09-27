Read full article on original website
DeSantis Praises Biden as Florida Gov. Changes Tone Before Hurricane Ian
The pair spoke on Tuesday night on the eve the powerful storm is expected to make landfall in Florida.
Vox
The Supreme Court’s new term could be even more consequential than its last one
The headline of this piece is likely to turn a few heads. The Supreme Court’s last term, after all, was an orgy of conservative excess unlike any since the Court’s Great Depression-era attacks on the New Deal. And it culminated in the demise of Roe v. Wade, arguably the most closely watched Supreme Court decision since the justices declared school segregation unconstitutional in 1954.
Election workers get protection + Biden gets sued + Crime is a problem, Californians say
With Election Day six weeks away, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill intended to protect election workers from harassment. SB 1131, by Sen. Josh Newman, D-Fullerton, gives election workers the option of keeping their home addresses confidential. The signing comes as they face threats and harassment, particularly from deniers of the 2020 presidential election results. As the bill has an urgency measure, it goes into effect immediately.
Biden White House preparing to take executive action to protect DACA 'Dreamers'
The White House is preparing to take executive action to protect hundreds of thousands of immigrants known as “Dreamers,” people close to the White House told NBC News, as the Biden administration braces for a potential court defeat that could end the decade-old Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
eenews.net
Pivotal Supreme Court term begins with WOTUS war
After a summer marked by massive upheavals to abortion access, gun safety and climate regulation, the Supreme Court’s newly empowered six-justice conservative majority appears poised to undercut longstanding approaches to environmental protection and racial equity. The new term opens Monday with arguments in the landmark Clean Water Act case...
Voices: John Roberts apparently doesn’t understand what the Supreme Court is
Supreme Court justices are political actors, and as such, they sometimes try to justify themselves to the public. They often do this, ironically, by insisting that they have no need or responsibility to justify themselves to the public.Chief Justice John Roberts unfurled this self-refuting argument once again over the weekend. He did so in a somewhat more strident register than usual, as the Court’s approval has plummeted to a ludicrous historical low of 25 percent.“If the court doesn’t retain its legitimate function of interpreting the Constitution, I’m not sure who would take up that mantle,” Roberts said in his first...
Trump asked his Homeland Security secretary to eliminate the entire 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, book says
Trump asked his Homeland Security secretary to abolish an entire Appeals Court, per a new book. "Let's just cancel it," Trump told then-Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen of the Ninth Circuit. Trump, per the book, told Nielsen to draft a bill to "get rid of the fucking judges." President Donald Trump asked...
Special master ruling shows Trump’s takeover of courts has started to sting
Aileen Cannon, who Trump nominated in 2020, granted his wish over the Mar-a-Lago search – a maverick decision that is the thin end of the wedge
abovethelaw.com
Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth
Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
What the end of the Pelosi era could cost California
The prospect of Pelosi's departure has some considering the power vacuum she would leave, and what it would mean for California's influence in D.C.
Police Officer Tasered And Beaten On Jan. 6 Goes Off On Cops Who Posed With Trump
"Those two or three dozen Pennsylvania state troopers, from the bottom of my heart, can go f**k all the way off," Michael Fanone told HuffPost.
AOL Corp
The 5 Richest Members of Congress
Serving in Congress requires you to swear an oath to defend and uphold the Constitution. An oath of poverty, however, is not included, and there are a few members of Congress who are striking examples of that. The five richest members of U.S. Congress are each worth at least $200...
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”
When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
Lofgren signals that stock trading ban will include Supreme Court justices
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) signaled in a letter to colleagues that legislation banning congressional lawmakers from trading stocks will include Supreme Court justices. Lofgren, the chair of the House Administration Committee, outlined a framework for “Combating Financial Conflicts of Interest and Restoring Public Faith and Trust in Government” in Thursday’s letter, with the first prong pertaining to a stock trading ban for “senior government officials,” their spouses and their dependent children.
Fox News Host Confronts Stefanik on Migrant Buses: 'These Are Real People'
Shannon Bream pressed GOP Representative Elise Stefanik on Sunday about a new poll that indicates the tactic is unpopular with most Americans.
New York Democrat running for Congress attacked Nancy Pelosi as ‘authoritarian’
The New York Democrat candidate running against House Republican Conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as "an authoritarian." During a Tuesday radio interview on the Jeff Graham Show, Democrat candidate Matt Castelli said he does not throw around the word "traitor" lightly and defended his use of the term to describe his opponent citing "her actions" regarding the January 6th riots.
104.1 WIKY
Latest on ratification status of U.S. railroad unions to avert strike
(Reuters) – Major U.S. railroads and unions representing 115,000 workers reached a tentative deal last week and averted a potential strike that could have stalled almost 30% of U.S. cargo shipments by weight, stoked inflation and cost the U.S. economy as much as $2 billion per day. Although a...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. asks court to halt sugar deal closing pending appeal
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department asked an appeals court on Thursday to prevent the closing of U.S. Sugar’s plan to buy Imperial Sugar Co after a lower court ruled that the $315 million deal could go forward. The department asked the court to order the companies...
104.1 WIKY
Amazon plans to close several U.S. call centers – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc is planning to close several call centers in the United States in a move toward remote working, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter. The shift to remote working across most industries was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic with cloud call...
Washington Examiner
Democrats have a governing problem, not a messaging problem
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) thinks Democrats have a messaging problem. The reality is that the most prominent Democrats care only about messaging and very little about whether their governance actually works. “It’s not just a messaging problem, but a messaging problem has persisted in our party for years and...
