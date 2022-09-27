ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Europe's outlook 'darkening,' ECB head hedges on recession

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The head of the European Central Bank said Monday that the economic outlook “is darkening” and she expects business activity to “slow substantially” in the coming months as high energy and food prices pushed up by the war in Ukraine sap consumer spending power. ECB President Christine Lagarde hedged her remarks to the European Parliament regarding whether the eurozone would sink into recession, saying the bank’s baseline scenario was subdued economic growth. But she appeared to qualify that by saying some assumptions in that outlook — such as the remaining supply of Russian natural gas...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Markets Insider

German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia

Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Christine Lagarde
Markets Insider

Investors should brace for 'unsettling volatility' and the S&P 500 is headed back to June lows as dysfunction is growing across markets, Mohamed El-Erian says

Markets need to brace for "unsettling volatility," Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC on Friday. The top economist predicted the S&P 500 could retest June lows due to signs of dysfunction in US Treasuries and money markets. He warned investors not to ignore the gloomy macro backdrop, despite some attractive stock names.
STOCKS
CBS Minnesota

British pound slides to all-time low against the dollar

The pound is taking a pounding.The British currency has plunged, sliding against the U.S. dollar to touch an all-time low. It's a sign of the alarm in financial markets over new Prime Minister Liz Truss' emergency budget measures unveiled last week aimed at jump-starting the ailing economy.Investors are spooked by a sweeping package of tax cuts likely to cost tens of billions of pounds in extra government borrowing and amounts to a risky gamble to stave off a looming recession. Truss believes that tax cuts, especially for the wealthy, will encourage households to sock away more money, but that could...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Sterling Plunges To All-time Low As Fiscal Plan Spurs Investor Exodus

Sterling tumbled to a record low on Monday as traders scampered for the exits on speculation the new government's economic plan will stretch its finances to the limit. The British pound's searing fall helped the U.S. dollar index - which gauges the greenback versus six peers, including sterling and the euro - to a new two-decade peak.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Government Bonds#Reserve Currency#Stock#Treasury#The Bank Of England
104.1 WIKY

Fed’s Evans: expect to reach top Fed policy rate by March

LONDON (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates expeditiously to address very high, persistent inflation, and will likely get U.S. short-term borrowing costs to where they need to be by early next year, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said Wednesday. Most Fed policymakers are...
BUSINESS
BBC

Chinese yuan: Currency hits record lows against US dollar

China's yuan has hit fresh record lows against the surging US dollar. The internationally-traded yuan fell to its lowest level since data first became available in 2011. China's domestic currency also reached its weakest point since the 2008 global financial crisis. It comes as the dollar continues to rise in...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Indonesia central bank expects pressure on rupiah to be temporary-official

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Pressure on Indonesia’s rupiah is expected to be temporary, a senior Bank Indonesia (BI) official said on Thursday, adding the currency is expected to strengthen to reflect its fundamental value later in the year. Edi Susianto, who heads the central bank’s monetary management department, told...
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Off Lows as Bank of England's Bond Market Intervention Raises Hopes for Fed Pivot

Bitcoin (BTC) recovered from daily lows after the Bank of England (BOE) said it will take steps to address the liquidity crunch in the government bond market. The announcement raised hopes that central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, are nearing their pain threshold concerning the market turmoil and might soon abandon the policy tightening that has roiled crypto and traditional assets this year.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
104.1 WIKY

Opinion of China in advanced economies sours ‘precipitously’ under Xi – Pew

BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) – Public opinion towards China in the United States and other advanced economies has turned “precipitously more negative” under President Xi Jinping, according to a global survey by the Pew Research Center. Xi, 69, is widely expected to win a precedent-breaking third five-year term...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy