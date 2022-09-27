Read full article on original website
Famed investor Mark Mobius says in dire warning, ‘It’s going to get worse from here’ for stocks—and Michael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ agrees
Over the past few years, top investors have repeatedly warned Americans about a brewing bubble in the stock market and the increasing potential for a U.S. recession. And even after a roughly 19% drop in the S&P 500 so far this year, some of the world’s best market watchers continue to sound the alarm.
U.S. consumer bureau orders Regions to pay $191 million for surprise overdraft fees
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has ordered Regions Financial Corp (RF.N) to pay $191 million in fines and refunds, after the regulator said the Birmingham, Alabama-based bank charged customers illegal overdraft fees for years.
Regions Bank to repay customers $141 million in illegal overdraft fees
Ray Dalio says the U.K. is behaving like an emerging market as Bank of England steps in amid continued ‘Trussonomics’ markets chaos
Ray Dalio, pictured in 2019, slammed the U.K. government's tax-cutting policies as the IMF stepped in with a rare intervention. Things are going from bad to worse for Britain as investors, bankers and economists file scathing reviews of new Prime Minister Liz Truss’s plans to slash taxes and indulge in massive borrowing at a time of historically high inflation.
US News and World Report
U.S. Dollar Strength Creating 'Untenable' Situation That Risks Financial Crisis -Morgan Stanley
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The recent rally in the U.S. dollar is creating an “untenable situation" for riskier assets that could end in a financial or economic crisis, strategists at Morgan Stanley warned in a note Monday. The dollar index hit a new two-decade high Monday as the pound...
Bank of England in £65bn scramble to avert financial crisis
Bank of England left with no action but to intervene after Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget
Credit Suisse appoints China joint venture CEO amid global restructuring
HONG KONG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has named veteran banker Jing Wang head of its Chinese securities joint venture, as the bank presses ahead with plans to expand in the world's second-largest economy while preparing a strategy review for its global business.
US News and World Report
Big U.S. Banks' Prime Rate Soars to Highest Since 2008 Financial Crisis
(Reuters) - Three major U.S. banks are raising their prime lending rates to the highest levels since the global financial crisis of 2008, following a hefty interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co said on Wednesday the new...
40% of mortgage deals pulled since mini-budget; financial markets in turmoil – as it happened
Prime minister and Treasury secretary fail to restore investor confidence in series of interviews, as government bond yields rise and stock markets tumble
CNBC
European markets close lower; sterling slumps to historic low against the dollar
European stocks ended a choppy day lower on Monday as investors continued to weigh the deteriorating economic outlook in the region. Concern for the global growth outlook has been increasing as inflation remains high and central banks resort to aggressive interest rate hikes to try to tame rising prices. Investors...
Italy behind schedule in using EU COVID funds, Treasury data shows
ROME, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Italy will spend around 13 billion euros ($12.62 billion) less this year in European post-COVID recovery funds than it previously targeted, a Treasury document showed, underscoring the country's problems in implementing investment programmes.
104.1 WIKY
Columbia Threadneedle discussed gilts with BoE, says portfolio manager
LONDON (Reuters) – Investment manager Columbia Threadneedle had several conversations with the Bank of England over recent gilt market moves, a portfolio manager looking after pension fund clients told Reuters. The firm has a “fiduciary duty” to its clients to alert the central bank to problems for pension schemes...
104.1 WIKY
ECB policymakers see no need to aid Italy with new scheme: sources
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Central Bank policymakers see no need to step in and buy more Italian government bonds via a new emergency scheme despite a rise in the country’s borrowing costs since a right-wing coalition won a general election, sources told Reuters. Analysts have been speculating about...
UK lenders pull mortgages at record rate as market chaos worsens
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A record 935 mortgage products were pulled in Britain overnight, financial services provider Moneyfacts said on Wednesday, as deepening turmoil in financial markets pushed more lenders to temporarily withdraw products for new customers.
104.1 WIKY
Indonesia central bank expects pressure on rupiah to be temporary-official
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Pressure on Indonesia’s rupiah is expected to be temporary, a senior Bank Indonesia (BI) official said on Thursday, adding the currency is expected to strengthen to reflect its fundamental value later in the year. Edi Susianto, who heads the central bank’s monetary management department, told...
104.1 WIKY
IMF agrees $293 million financing for Barbados, first deal under new trust fund
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that its staff has agreed on some $293 million in new financing for Barbados, including $183 million via a new trust fund created to help vulnerable middle-income and island countries. The staff-level agreement is the first under the Resilience...
104.1 WIKY
Brazil govt says country created 278,639 net formal jobs in August, above expectations
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil created more formal jobs than expected in August, official data showed on Thursday, continuing a sequence of positive data that has been fueling the economy. According to Labor Ministry figures, the net gain reached 278,639 formal jobs in August, above the expected 268,700 in a...
BBC
Bank of Ireland UK pulls mortgage deals amid turmoil
Bank of Ireland UK is among lenders to temporarily withdraw mortgage products in the wake of financial market turmoil. The bank said it had withdrawn all residential and buy-to-let rates on Monday and will launch new ranges as soon as possible. The price of UK government borrowing has increased since...
Bank of Ireland fined more than 100m euro over tracker mortgage breaches
Bank of Ireland has been fined more than 100m euro by the Central Bank for regulatory breaches affecting tracker mortgage customers.The fine of 100,520,000 euro is the largest ever imposed by the Central Bank.It said the penalty was imposed for a series of “significant and long-running failings” in respect of 15,910 tracker mortgage customer accounts affected between August 2004 and June 2022.Bank of Ireland has admitted to 81 separate regulatory breaches.Bank of Ireland failed to meet these most basic expectations for almost 16,000 of its customers over an extended period of timeSeana Cunningham, Central BankIt has apologised to customers for...
104.1 WIKY
No forex controls while I’m in office, Taiwan central bank chief says
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan central bank governor Yang Chin-long said on Thursday there would be no foreign exchange controls during his tenure at the central bank, adding management measures were sufficient to maintain market stability if there were large capital outflows. Yang’s five-year term in office is due to...
