Bank of Ireland has been fined more than 100m euro by the Central Bank for regulatory breaches affecting tracker mortgage customers.The fine of 100,520,000 euro is the largest ever imposed by the Central Bank.It said the penalty was imposed for a series of “significant and long-running failings” in respect of 15,910 tracker mortgage customer accounts affected between August 2004 and June 2022.Bank of Ireland has admitted to 81 separate regulatory breaches.Bank of Ireland failed to meet these most basic expectations for almost 16,000 of its customers over an extended period of timeSeana Cunningham, Central BankIt has apologised to customers for...

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 6 HOURS AGO