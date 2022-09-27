ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Ray Dalio says the U.K. is behaving like an emerging market as Bank of England steps in amid continued ‘Trussonomics’ markets chaos

Ray Dalio, pictured in 2019, slammed the U.K. government's tax-cutting policies as the IMF stepped in with a rare intervention. Things are going from bad to worse for Britain as investors, bankers and economists file scathing reviews of new Prime Minister Liz Truss’s plans to slash taxes and indulge in massive borrowing at a time of historically high inflation.
US News and World Report

Big U.S. Banks' Prime Rate Soars to Highest Since 2008 Financial Crisis

(Reuters) - Three major U.S. banks are raising their prime lending rates to the highest levels since the global financial crisis of 2008, following a hefty interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co said on Wednesday the new...
104.1 WIKY

Columbia Threadneedle discussed gilts with BoE, says portfolio manager

LONDON (Reuters) – Investment manager Columbia Threadneedle had several conversations with the Bank of England over recent gilt market moves, a portfolio manager looking after pension fund clients told Reuters. The firm has a “fiduciary duty” to its clients to alert the central bank to problems for pension schemes...
104.1 WIKY

ECB policymakers see no need to aid Italy with new scheme: sources

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Central Bank policymakers see no need to step in and buy more Italian government bonds via a new emergency scheme despite a rise in the country’s borrowing costs since a right-wing coalition won a general election, sources told Reuters. Analysts have been speculating about...
104.1 WIKY

Indonesia central bank expects pressure on rupiah to be temporary-official

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Pressure on Indonesia’s rupiah is expected to be temporary, a senior Bank Indonesia (BI) official said on Thursday, adding the currency is expected to strengthen to reflect its fundamental value later in the year. Edi Susianto, who heads the central bank’s monetary management department, told...
104.1 WIKY

IMF agrees $293 million financing for Barbados, first deal under new trust fund

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that its staff has agreed on some $293 million in new financing for Barbados, including $183 million via a new trust fund created to help vulnerable middle-income and island countries. The staff-level agreement is the first under the Resilience...
BBC

Bank of Ireland UK pulls mortgage deals amid turmoil

Bank of Ireland UK is among lenders to temporarily withdraw mortgage products in the wake of financial market turmoil. The bank said it had withdrawn all residential and buy-to-let rates on Monday and will launch new ranges as soon as possible. The price of UK government borrowing has increased since...
The Independent

Bank of Ireland fined more than 100m euro over tracker mortgage breaches

Bank of Ireland has been fined more than 100m euro by the Central Bank for regulatory breaches affecting tracker mortgage customers.The fine of 100,520,000 euro is the largest ever imposed by the Central Bank.It said the penalty was imposed for a series of “significant and long-running failings” in respect of 15,910 tracker mortgage customer accounts affected between August 2004 and June 2022.Bank of Ireland has admitted to 81 separate regulatory breaches.Bank of Ireland failed to meet these most basic expectations for almost 16,000 of its customers over an extended period of timeSeana Cunningham, Central BankIt has apologised to customers for...
104.1 WIKY

No forex controls while I’m in office, Taiwan central bank chief says

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan central bank governor Yang Chin-long said on Thursday there would be no foreign exchange controls during his tenure at the central bank, adding management measures were sufficient to maintain market stability if there were large capital outflows. Yang’s five-year term in office is due to...
