Missing 6-year-old boy’s chilling prediction to mom before he vanished after eerie clue emerges hundreds of miles away
A SIX-year-old boy gave an ominous warning before he disappeared from Miami, Florida last month. Jorge "Jojo" Morales had reportedly told his mother that "bad people were trying to take him away" before he went missing from her home on August 27. Police say the boy's father Jorge Morales, 45,...
British Couple Discovers Nearly $300K Worth of Ancient Coins Under Their Kitchen
A British couple have made the discovery of a lifetime after finding a stash of gold coins underneath their kitchen worth $290,000. The couple was renovating the floor of their kitchen in Ellerby, North Yorkshire, when they discovered a can full of 264 gold coins under six inches of concrete. The cans, discovered in an 18th century detached property, are up to 400 years old, the Daily Mail reports, dating back to some time between 1610 and 1727, during the reigns of James I and Charles I through to George I. Auctioneer Gregory Edmund told the Mail: “This is a fascinating and highly important discovery. It is extraordinarily rare for hoards of English gold coins to ever come onto the marketplace. This find of over 260 coins is also one of the largest on archaeological record from Britain.” The couple made the find in 2019 but the coins are only now “officially disclaimed and can go to auction.” The coins are set to go under the hammer in October.Read it at Daily Mail
Thai Couple Credit Ghosts for Lottery Win, Serve Them Graveyard Feast
Believing that their visit to a graveyard led to a pair of lottery jackpots, a couple in Thailand thanked the spirits that reside there by returning to the site and providing them with a sizeable feast. According to a local media report, the pair of lucky players were Lapatlada Rakangthong and Ittiphat Burakijpanich, who visited a cemetery in the community of Nong Ree back in July. Following their trip, they won the Thai lottery and suspected that their good fortune came by way of the ghosts at the graveyard. In response, the couple held a barbecue honoring the spirits and, amazingly, they then hit the jackpot again, which brought their total winnings to a whopping $263,000 and led them to double down with their show of appreciation.
