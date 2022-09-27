Read full article on original website
BBQ on the River is in full swing! Officers will be roving the area and doing their part keep everyone safe.deacon920Paducah, KY
The Marshall County Sheriff’s office and Benton Police is now equipped with sensory bagsdeacon920Marshall County, KY
25 years after Kentucky school shooting, a chance at parole on Mondaydeacon920
Heath High School Mass Shooter Eligible for Parole in NovemberA.W. NavesWest Paducah, KY
WLWT 5
Survivor of 1997 Kentucky school shooting after parole decision: 'I think that is justice'
Missy Jenkins Smith did not sleep well the night before a parole board was scheduled to deliberate on Michael Carneal's parole. Carneal was 14 when he shot Smith and seven other fellow students on Dec. 1, 1997, at Heath High School in West Paducah. He killed three fellow classmates – Nicole Hadley, Jessica James and Kayce Steger.
wpsdlocal6.com
19-year-old charged in Princeton, Kentucky, stabbing
PRINCETON, KY — A 19-year-old man is charged with assault in a stabbing in Princeton, Kentucky, that sent a 45-year-old man to an out-of-state hospital. The Princeton Police Department says officers responded to the report of a stabbing in the 300 block of North Seminary Street at 5:34 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 45-year-old Joseph D. Traylor lying in the street. He'd been stabbed in the chest.
westkentuckystar.com
Murray man jailed on burglary, theft charges in Paducah
Reports of an attempted burglary in Paducah on Tuesday led to a Murray man's arrest. Officers were called to a home on Jones Street late in the night after it was reported that a man was trying to break in. The man reportedly fled when authorities arrived, but was detained...
Kentucky man who shot classmates in ’97 imprisoned for life
Michael Carneal, who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old, will spend the rest of his life in prison.
sharkattackonline.com
A Kentucky Shooter in ’97 Now Imprisoned For Life
In Kentucky, a man who killed and wounded students when he was 14 years old was sentenced to life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole. 39-year-old Michael Carneal told parole board members he would continue his mental health treatment and live with his parents they agreed to release him.
wpsdlocal6.com
Case of man charged with threatening Hickman County High School to go to grand jury
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — The case of a man charged with second-degree terroristic threatening after police claim he made a threat against staff at Hickman County High School will go before a grand jury in November. Kentucky State Police arrested Buster Thomas earlier this month after he allegedly made...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County deputies investigating crash involving a pedestrian
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road. The road is closed between Bleich Road and Bogart Schmitt Road while deputies conduct their investigation. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route,...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves couple arrested for burglary
A Graves County couple was arrested Wednesday, accused of a series of burglaries. The burglaries were occurring at a residence near Williams Lane in the Golo area of Graves County. Detectives said that appliances, furniture, and other household items have been taken from the home over a period of time, going back to last winter.
westkentuckystar.com
Drug arrest at tornado relief camper in Mayfield
Complaints from residents in the area led detectives from the Graves County Sheriff's Office to search a location on Dorothy Lane in Mayfield. On Wednesday detectives searched a tornado relief camper that was housing two individuals. The search reportedly uncovered syringes containing meth and meth pipes with drug residue. Deputies...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police arrest man accused of attempted home burglary, theft of catalytic converters
PADUCAH — A Murray man is charged with theft and attempted burglary after police say he was caught trying to break into a home on Jones Street in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says officers responded to a report of a man trying to break into the home around 11:33 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the man had already fled the scene when officers arrived, but officers caught him several houses away.
foxwilmington.com
Woman Paralyzed by Classmate in 1997 Paducah School Shooting Speaks Out as Convicted Gunman Seeks Parole
In 1997, 14-year-old Michael Carneal opened fire inside his high school, killing three classmates in Paducah, Kentucky. Now 39, Carneal is seeking parole in what’s believed to be one of the first known instances of a school shooter possibly leaving prison. Missy Jenkins, one of five students wounded in...
kbsi23.com
Carbondale man facing several charges after foot chase with police
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man faces charges after police received a call of someone walking with a firearm. Marlin Brown, 44, of Carbondale faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of weapons, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, armed habitual offender, cannabis trafficking, aggravated resisting a peace officer, criminal damage to property and violation of bail bond.
Magic 95.1
Marion woman arrested on drug charges
MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – A Marion woman has been arrested for possessing large quantities of meth and fentanyl. Lacy Wagner, 32, was arrested Friday at her home in the 700 block of Circle Drive. Marion Police say their investigation began in mid-2021 when a confidential source was able to...
KFVS12
Vehicle collision under investigation in McCracken County
(KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a vehicle collision on Old Mayfield Road, between Rosewood Dr. and Bogart Schmidt Rd. According to KYTC, KY 994/Old Mayfield Road is now open again. Deputy John Lancaster II says the roadway had to be shut down for an...
thunderboltradio.com
Vehicle Burglaries Result in Stolen Guns and Ammunition in Union City
Union City police were called to investigate stolen guns from two vehicles on Whirmantler Drive. Reports said officers arrived at 715 Whirmantler to speak with 27 year old Dylan Wayne Via, who was at the location for just over one hour. During that time, Via said someone entered his vehicle...
14news.com
Union Co. native now living in Florida is bracing for Hurricane Ian
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One Tri-State native who’s now living in Florida has been hunkered down and feeling the wrath of Hurricane Ian. Channa Greenwell moved from Morganfield to Clearwater, Florida just a few months ago. Greenwell says she’s used to preparing for tornadoes and thunderstorms, but never...
KFVS12
Paducah Civic Center renovation project put on hold after crash that injured 3 drivers
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Three people were injured and the Robert Cherry Civic Center was damaged in a crash early on Tuesday morning, September 27. According to Paducah police, they were called to the intersection of Park Avenue and H.C. Mathis Drive around 6:10 a.m. One of the drivers, a...
KFVS12
Two hospitalized following overnight shooting in Metropolis, Ill.
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A late night shooting in Metropolis left both the victim and the suspect hospitalized. According to the Metropolis Police Department, officers received a call of shots fired at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the 400 block of W 20th Street. An investigation revealed that...
westkentuckystar.com
Woman wanted for failing to appear on DUI charge arrested; facing new DUI charge
A Louisiana woman wanted for failure to appear was arrested in Massac County on new charges last week. Metropolis police and first responders were called to a gas station after a woman was reportedly seen slumped over a steering wheel with the engine running. While speaking with the driver, identified...
thunderboltradio.com
Sharon Man Arrested Following Union City Traffic Stop
A Sharon man was taken into custody following a traffic stop in Union City. Police reports said a traffic stop was made in the 1200 block of East Reelfoot Avenue on a vehicle operated by 26 year old Kentis Shuntay Coleman. The officer at the scene reported a strong odor...
