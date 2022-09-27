ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

19-year-old charged in Princeton, Kentucky, stabbing

PRINCETON, KY — A 19-year-old man is charged with assault in a stabbing in Princeton, Kentucky, that sent a 45-year-old man to an out-of-state hospital. The Princeton Police Department says officers responded to the report of a stabbing in the 300 block of North Seminary Street at 5:34 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 45-year-old Joseph D. Traylor lying in the street. He'd been stabbed in the chest.
PRINCETON, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Murray man jailed on burglary, theft charges in Paducah

Reports of an attempted burglary in Paducah on Tuesday led to a Murray man's arrest. Officers were called to a home on Jones Street late in the night after it was reported that a man was trying to break in. The man reportedly fled when authorities arrived, but was detained...
PADUCAH, KY
sharkattackonline.com

A Kentucky Shooter in ’97 Now Imprisoned For Life

In Kentucky, a man who killed and wounded students when he was 14 years old was sentenced to life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole. 39-year-old Michael Carneal told parole board members he would continue his mental health treatment and live with his parents they agreed to release him.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

McCracken County deputies investigating crash involving a pedestrian

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road. The road is closed between Bleich Road and Bogart Schmitt Road while deputies conduct their investigation. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route,...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Graves couple arrested for burglary

A Graves County couple was arrested Wednesday, accused of a series of burglaries. The burglaries were occurring at a residence near Williams Lane in the Golo area of Graves County. Detectives said that appliances, furniture, and other household items have been taken from the home over a period of time, going back to last winter.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Drug arrest at tornado relief camper in Mayfield

Complaints from residents in the area led detectives from the Graves County Sheriff's Office to search a location on Dorothy Lane in Mayfield. On Wednesday detectives searched a tornado relief camper that was housing two individuals. The search reportedly uncovered syringes containing meth and meth pipes with drug residue. Deputies...
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police arrest man accused of attempted home burglary, theft of catalytic converters

PADUCAH — A Murray man is charged with theft and attempted burglary after police say he was caught trying to break into a home on Jones Street in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says officers responded to a report of a man trying to break into the home around 11:33 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the man had already fled the scene when officers arrived, but officers caught him several houses away.
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Carbondale man facing several charges after foot chase with police

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man faces charges after police received a call of someone walking with a firearm. Marlin Brown, 44, of Carbondale faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of weapons, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, armed habitual offender, cannabis trafficking, aggravated resisting a peace officer, criminal damage to property and violation of bail bond.
CARBONDALE, IL
Magic 95.1

Marion woman arrested on drug charges

MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – A Marion woman has been arrested for possessing large quantities of meth and fentanyl. Lacy Wagner, 32, was arrested Friday at her home in the 700 block of Circle Drive. Marion Police say their investigation began in mid-2021 when a confidential source was able to...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Vehicle collision under investigation in McCracken County

(KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a vehicle collision on Old Mayfield Road, between Rosewood Dr. and Bogart Schmidt Rd. According to KYTC, KY 994/Old Mayfield Road is now open again. Deputy John Lancaster II says the roadway had to be shut down for an...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Vehicle Burglaries Result in Stolen Guns and Ammunition in Union City

Union City police were called to investigate stolen guns from two vehicles on Whirmantler Drive. Reports said officers arrived at 715 Whirmantler to speak with 27 year old Dylan Wayne Via, who was at the location for just over one hour. During that time, Via said someone entered his vehicle...
UNION CITY, TN
14news.com

Union Co. native now living in Florida is bracing for Hurricane Ian

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One Tri-State native who’s now living in Florida has been hunkered down and feeling the wrath of Hurricane Ian. Channa Greenwell moved from Morganfield to Clearwater, Florida just a few months ago. Greenwell says she’s used to preparing for tornadoes and thunderstorms, but never...
UNION COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Two hospitalized following overnight shooting in Metropolis, Ill.

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A late night shooting in Metropolis left both the victim and the suspect hospitalized. According to the Metropolis Police Department, officers received a call of shots fired at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the 400 block of W 20th Street. An investigation revealed that...
METROPOLIS, IL
thunderboltradio.com

Sharon Man Arrested Following Union City Traffic Stop

A Sharon man was taken into custody following a traffic stop in Union City. Police reports said a traffic stop was made in the 1200 block of East Reelfoot Avenue on a vehicle operated by 26 year old Kentis Shuntay Coleman. The officer at the scene reported a strong odor...
UNION CITY, TN

