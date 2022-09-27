ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reed City, MI

Comments / 1

Related
Morning Sun

Reports of caller impersonating Gratiot County sheriff’s deputy

The St. Louis Police Department is reporting that a local resident received a telephone call from someone impersonating a Gratiot County sheriff’s deputy. According to Chief Richard Ramereiz, the scam involved an unknown male who contacted a St. Louis resident claiming to be Lt. Roy McCollum of the sheriff’s department.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Possible medical event led to fatal crash that killed Stanwood woman in Isabella Co.

A medical event could be the likely cause of a fatal crash that killed a Stanwood woman in Isabella County Tuesday night. The Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a one car vehicle accident involving a 75-year woman from Stanwood on Pickard Road in Union Township. The victim and only occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.
STANWOOD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reed City, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Reed City, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WNEM

75-year-old woman killed in crash

ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 75-year-old Michigan woman was killed in a crash in Isabella County on Tuesday. The crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of E. Pickard Road in Union Township. The Stanwood woman was driving a 2017 Ford Escape when the vehicle veered...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Two arrested after stealing and cashing lottery tickets, deputies say

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were arrested after cashing in $2,000 worth of stolen lottery tickets, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Grand Haven Public Safety officer said lottery tickets were visible all over the suspect's car when it was pulled over Tuesday, according to investigators.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Stanwood Woman Dies After Crashing Into Parked Cars

On Tuesday, deputies from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash in Union Township. Deputies say when they arrived to the scene on East Pickard Road around 7:30 p.m., the 75-year-old driver from Stanwood had died. They say the woman’s Ford Escape left the road and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Blotter#Reed City Police Weekly#Mip#Orv#Middle School#The High School#Cps
9&10 News

Baby Born on the Side of the Road in Grand Traverse County

Statistics show more than 10,000 babies are born every day in the US, fewer than 300 a day here in Michigan. But northern Michigan’s newest baby found a unique way to make an appearance. That baby arrived Tuesday morning with the help of officers from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department, and a 911 dispatcher.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Morley woman arrested following drug sting operation

A 41-year old woman was arrested following a drug sting at a home in the Village of Morley. The Sting resulted in the arrest of Barb Male of Morley, for multiple drug and weapon charges. She was arraigned Wednesday on charges of felony delivery of methamphetamine, felony dangerous drugs, felony...
MORLEY, MI
abc12.com

18-year-old dies after crashing pickup truck in Clare County

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A teenage driver died after a crash near Clare on Wednesday evening. The Clare County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Adam Herron of Harrison was driving in the area of Townline and Ridge roads in Hayes Township around 6:30 p.m. when he crashed. Investigators say Herron...
CLARE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy