Morning Sun
Reports of caller impersonating Gratiot County sheriff’s deputy
The St. Louis Police Department is reporting that a local resident received a telephone call from someone impersonating a Gratiot County sheriff’s deputy. According to Chief Richard Ramereiz, the scam involved an unknown male who contacted a St. Louis resident claiming to be Lt. Roy McCollum of the sheriff’s department.
Sheriff: Two ‘Persons of Interest’ in Lake-Osceola State Bank Robbery Jailed on Unrelated Charges
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says two ‘persons of interest’ in last Thursday’s robbery at Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther are currently in the Lake County Jail on unrelated charges. Names are being withheld pending formal charges. The sheriff’s office says the investigation is still ongoing....
Woman may have had cardiac issue that led to fatal crash in Isabella County
UNION TWP, MI — A 75-year-old woman is dead following a crash in Isabella County, though police say her death may have resulted from a medical issue she had prior to the collision. About 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash scene in the...
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Possible medical event led to fatal crash that killed Stanwood woman in Isabella Co.
A medical event could be the likely cause of a fatal crash that killed a Stanwood woman in Isabella County Tuesday night. The Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a one car vehicle accident involving a 75-year woman from Stanwood on Pickard Road in Union Township. The victim and only occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.
WNEM
75-year-old woman killed in crash
ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 75-year-old Michigan woman was killed in a crash in Isabella County on Tuesday. The crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of E. Pickard Road in Union Township. The Stanwood woman was driving a 2017 Ford Escape when the vehicle veered...
oceanacountypress.com
Dad accused of manslaughter in connection to 4-year-old boy’s death skips court hearing.
HART — A 32-year-old Rothbury man accused of manslaughter in connection to his 4-year-old son’s death failed to appear for a preliminary examination in Oceana County’s 79th District Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 27. After Judge John Middlebrook reset his bond two weeks ago, Jacob Scott Schutter was a...
WWMTCw
Two arrested after stealing and cashing lottery tickets, deputies say
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were arrested after cashing in $2,000 worth of stolen lottery tickets, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Grand Haven Public Safety officer said lottery tickets were visible all over the suspect's car when it was pulled over Tuesday, according to investigators.
Stanwood Woman Dies After Crashing Into Parked Cars
On Tuesday, deputies from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash in Union Township. Deputies say when they arrived to the scene on East Pickard Road around 7:30 p.m., the 75-year-old driver from Stanwood had died. They say the woman’s Ford Escape left the road and...
Michigan election worker charged for ‘incredibly alarming’ incident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary. Authorities say the incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines […]
nbc25news.com
State Police looking for a missing/endangered autistic man in Mt. Pleasant area
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. - Troopers from the Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post are looking for a missing/endangered autistic man. Jeremiah Bristow was last seen Monday morning around 11 a.m. near Jamestown Apartments before he took a bus ride to Veterans Memorial Library. He is described as:. 26-year-old white male.
9&10 News
Baby Born on the Side of the Road in Grand Traverse County
Statistics show more than 10,000 babies are born every day in the US, fewer than 300 a day here in Michigan. But northern Michigan’s newest baby found a unique way to make an appearance. That baby arrived Tuesday morning with the help of officers from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department, and a 911 dispatcher.
Drunk driver 3x over legal limit hands troopers empty vodka bottle instead of ID in Northern Michigan, officials say
When troopers pulled over to help a motorist waving for help on Wednesday evening, troopers in Northern Michigan did not expect to find the driver extremely intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon.
WWMTCw
Muskegon man, 4 kids taken to hospital after rollover crash in Ottawa County
POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Muskegon man and four children were taken to the hospital Sunday after rolling off of I-96 in Polkton Township. Suspect on the run: Police search for man suspected of armed robbery at a Kalamazoo business. The 41-year-old driver lost control of his Honda and...
Northern Michigan man busted with shotgun, knife and bag of drugs during routine traffic stop
A Northern Michigan man has been hit with a long list of charges after Michigan State Police troopers found weapons and drugs in his car during a routine traffic stop earlier this month.
Top Headlines: Juvenile in Custody After Bringing Gun to Mt. Pleasant Football Game, and More
The Campaign of Dr. Bob Lorinser, a candidate for US Congress in Michigan’s 1st District, says Lorinser was sent a death threat. Read More. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of Reserve Deputy Joe Smith. . A Harrison man was killed in a single-vehicle crash...
nbc25news.com
VIDEO: CMU Police & Mt. Pleasant Public Safety challenge each other with "Dad Jokes"
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. - You have heard of police departments facing off against each other in sporting events, but what about comedy?. CMU Police and City of Mt. Pleasant Public Safety faced-off in a head-to-head battle of "Dad Jokes", with a goal of not laughing.
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Morley woman arrested following drug sting operation
A 41-year old woman was arrested following a drug sting at a home in the Village of Morley. The Sting resulted in the arrest of Barb Male of Morley, for multiple drug and weapon charges. She was arraigned Wednesday on charges of felony delivery of methamphetamine, felony dangerous drugs, felony...
WZZM 13
Newaygo Co. restaurant destroyed by fire in 2018 is one step closer to re-opening
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A groundbreaking for the Smuggler's Cove restaurant in Newaygo took place on Tuesday after the original building had to be completely demolished due to a fire in 2018. A part of the Newaygo community since the 1870s, the building has housed many different restaurants over...
abc12.com
18-year-old dies after crashing pickup truck in Clare County
CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A teenage driver died after a crash near Clare on Wednesday evening. The Clare County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Adam Herron of Harrison was driving in the area of Townline and Ridge roads in Hayes Township around 6:30 p.m. when he crashed. Investigators say Herron...
Top Headlines: Approval Given for New Battery Plant in Mecosta County, and More
The first hurdle cleared. The local governments give the thumbs up to a massive new battery plant in Mecosta County. Read More. A Mio man is facing multiple sex crimes charges. . A seaman in the United States Coast Guard and Sault Ste. Marie native received a Purple Heart Monday,...
