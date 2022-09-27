Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Linn County inmate leaves Davenport medical facility against court order
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 24th, 2022, inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center for treatment by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for treatment. A detainer was placed on Brashear until she was cleared to be transported back to Linn County. On September 27th,...
KCRG.com
Man rescued out of Cedar River
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:33 pm, Emergency crews were dispatched to the 12th Ave Bridge SW for a report of a man in the river. Crews arrived to find a middle-aged male who had fallen in the river and was unable to get out on his own. The male was able to make his way to a bridge piling and hold on until the arrival of help.
Cedar Rapids Superintendent Resigns While On Leave For Cancer Treatment
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The superintendent of the second-largest public school district in Iowa is undergoing treatment for cancer and has submitted her resignation. Fifty-one-year-old Noreen Bush, superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District, was diagnosed with cancer two and a half years ago. She went on medical leave last week and her resignation will be effective at the end of the school year. Bush says the decision will give her the opportunity to “zoom in and focus” on her health and her family. Bush started as superintendent in February of 2020, leading Cedar Rapids schools through a pandemic and the derecho that struck the community that August.
KCRG.com
Waterloo man recovering after being shot Wednesday morning
500 Iowa Red Cross volunteers head to Florida to help hurricane victims. The Iowa Red Cross sent 500 volunteers down to southwest Florida to help people devastated by Hurricane Ian. USDA nomination for Iowan advances in Congress. Updated: 5 hours ago. The nomination for an eastern Iowa native to work...
Radio Iowa
Iowa utility crews heading south to help with hurricane recovery
A long convoy of bucket trucks and other MidAmerican Energy vehicles left the Davenport area this morning, headed south. About 80 utility workers are initially destined for Atlanta, Georgia, where they’ll be on stand-by until Hurricane Ian comes ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast this afternoon. MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman says the emergency response team is ready to get the lights back on after the storm knocks them out.
ABATE of Iowa and USMC Reserves to host 38th annual motorcycle run
DAVENPORT, Iowa — ABATE of Iowa, District 15 is partnering with the United States Marine Corps Reserves to deliver the 38th Annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run this Sunday. Rain or shine, the event will kick off at 11 a.m. at the West Kimberly Road Wal-Mart in Davenport. The ride will begin at 1 p.m. and conclude at the old Hobby Lobby parking lot in Bettendorf.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa property assessments expected to reach double digit increases
DES MOINES, Iowa — Across Iowa, residential market values are expected to see double digit increases. 15, 17 and even 22% in some areas, it's a massive jump that assessors are calling unusual. Julie Carson, city assessor for Cedar Rapids says, "in a typical year it's, you know, we...
Cedar River Bridge in Cedar Rapids Will Soon Close For the Winter
[UPDATED THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 9:30 a.m. after receiving updated information from the City of Cedar Rapids]. If you thought the road construction season in Cedar Rapids was about to end, you thought wrong. The city has announced one of the city's bridges over the Cedar River will be closing to traffic early next week.
Take the Family on a Haunted Train & Trolley Ride in Eastern Iowa
Eastern and Central Iowa are home to a bunch of cool haunted houses and attractions, but did you know there's also a haunted trolley?. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we have some details on Midwest Haunted Rails, "Southeast Iowa's family-friendly Halloween event." The attraction is located at McMillan Park on South Walnut Street in Mount Pleasant, in partnership with the Midwest Old Threshers and Midwest Central Railroad. It's been in operation since 1998!
KCRG.com
Fire damages assisted living facility in North Liberty
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Sunday afternoon fire caused damage to an assisted living facility in North Liberty, according to officials. At around 3:45 p.m., the North Liberty Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at Country View, located at 1515 W Penn Street. Crews were able to extinguish the fire.
KWQC
1 man found dead in Atalissa house fire
ATALISSA, Iowa (KWQC) - Atalissa Police Department reported finding one man dead after a house fire Wednesday afternoon. Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a call at 4:25 p.m. of a house fire at 215 Cherry Street in Atalissa, Iowa, according to a press release. Atalissa Fire crews on scene found an active fire in the downstairs apartment of the building, as well as a dead man.
Anamosa Celebrating 34 Years of Giant Pumpkins
As a native of Jones County and the Anamosa area, it isn't officially fall until Pumpkinfest. The annual fall celebration and pumpkin weigh-off happen this Saturday in Anamosa. AnamosaPumpkinfest and the Ryan Norlin GIANT Pumpkin Weigh-Off are entering their 34th year. The fall festival is held annually on the first...
IDOT Wants to Rebuild an I-380 Interchange in Cedar Rapids Metro
The Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) has big plans for one of the I-380 interchanges in the Cedar Rapids metro, as work continues on a new interchange on the north end of the corridor. The IDOT has revealed that they're "looking at rebuilding the interchange on Interstate 380 at Boyson...
cbs2iowa.com
Emotional end to CRCSD school board meeting after accepting Noreen Bush's resignation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — It was an emotional end to Monday night's school board meeting as the board accepted the resignation of Superintendent Noreen Bush. Bush will remain in her position until the end of the school year, but is currently on medical leave. For more...
Concerts, Comedy & Fall Festivals – Eastern Iowa October Events
October is going to be a busy month here in Iowa! Here are some of the big events happening in Eastern Iowa and beyond:. Wednesday, September 28th through Saturday, October 1st. Greater Ottumwa Park in Ottumwa. Featuring live music, BINGO, a parade, food, drinks, and more. Dates/Times. Thursday, September 29th...
KCRG.com
Two injured Tama County crash
Bush has been battling cancer for the last 2 and a half years while serving as superintendent. Energy prices are on the rise partly because of the repeated heat waves this summer that worsened the already strained levels of natural gas reserves. Candidates square off in District 1 debate. Updated:...
KBUR
Iowa City Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Failure to Register
Davenport, IA- An Iowa City man has been sentenced to over 2 years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender. 46-year-old Stephen Claude Raymond Pickett of Iowa City was sentenced Monday, September 26th, to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of Failure to Register.
KCRG.com
Marion Police switching from blue squad cars due to supply chain issues
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Supply chain issues are forcing the Marion Police Department to make changes to its newest fleet of squad cars. The Department has always had blue police cars. That’s not going to be the case for new vehicles the department gets for the foreseeable future. Some...
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
KCRG.com
Two Iowa companies sentenced in wire fraud scheme involving ethanol plant
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two companies received sentences after pleading guilty to wire fraud in federal court last Wednesday. At the plea hearing, it was found that Darrell Smith was a broker and adviser for several investment firms and a corporate officer of companies Energae, LP and I-Lenders LLC.
