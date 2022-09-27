ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

iheart.com

Colonie Police Looking For Witnesses to Crash That Killed Motorcyclist

Colonie police are trying to track down witnesses to a crash that took the life of a motorcyclist. Officials say 39-year-old Charles Fowler was riding on Central Avenue near Hawley Street Saturday night when the motorcycle collided with the back of an SUV. The impact caused Fowler to be thrown from the motorcycle and he passed away. Investigators believe speed and alcohol likely contributed to the accident and they're asking anyone with information to call them at 518-783-2744.
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Albany County corrections officer suspended following assault charge

An Albany County corrections officer is off the job, following an assault charge. The woman who filed the charge says she was afraid for her life, and the life of her child. The latest incident described in court documents may seem minor, but as you read the alleged victim’s description of her relationship with the corrections officer, Justin Danko, it’s volatile, to say the least.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Lake George, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Lake George, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEWS10 ABC

Driver served order of protection before store crash

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (News10)-A Troy man is being held without bail after police say he intentionally drove his vehicle through the front of an AT&T store and then allegedly damaged the inside of the store with a baseball bat. Court documents reveal the incident happened after the man was served with an order of protection. The […]
NISKAYUNA, NY

