Vermont man lead police on pursuit, ending in a crash in Schenectady, say State Police
State Police say alcohol was a factor in a pursuit that ended in a crash that injured 4 people, including the driver. State Police say back on September 23rd, at around 9:20 PM, Troopers attempted to stop a vehicle on State Route 5 in Glenville for speeding. The driver, according...
Colonie Police Looking For Witnesses to Crash That Killed Motorcyclist
Colonie police are trying to track down witnesses to a crash that took the life of a motorcyclist. Officials say 39-year-old Charles Fowler was riding on Central Avenue near Hawley Street Saturday night when the motorcycle collided with the back of an SUV. The impact caused Fowler to be thrown from the motorcycle and he passed away. Investigators believe speed and alcohol likely contributed to the accident and they're asking anyone with information to call them at 518-783-2744.
Saratoga Springs man arrested for rape
A Saratoga Springs man was charged with rape. Police said that, years ago, Jason Storms sexually assaulted someone under age 15.
Albany County corrections officer suspended following assault charge
An Albany County corrections officer is off the job, following an assault charge. The woman who filed the charge says she was afraid for her life, and the life of her child. The latest incident described in court documents may seem minor, but as you read the alleged victim’s description of her relationship with the corrections officer, Justin Danko, it’s volatile, to say the least.
RCS: Troy man arrested after narcotics investigation
A local Troy man is facing multiple charges following a narcotics investigation. Rensselaer County Sheriff's arrested Clayton L. Parker, 42 on September 27 after a search warrant through Parker's apartment.
SCSO: arrest man for possessing firearm
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a domestic incident at a residence in Clifton Park on September 24. During the investigation, police found Michael J. Scensny, 32, had a rifle.
Caroga Lake man accused of aggravated DWI after crash
Upon arrival, officers learned that Dylan E. Rulison, 22, of Caroga Lake, was allegedly driving the car drunk, even though police said he was supposed to have an ignition interlock device on the car.
Schenectady murder suspect pleads not guilty in county court
A Schenectady man pleaded not guilty in Albany County Supreme Court Wednesday, to a four-count indictment that charges him with murder, robbery, conspiracy, and grand larceny.
Lake George woman accused in string of thefts
Troopers found more than they bargained for on Sunday when they carried out a search warrant on a Lake George woman's car.
Albany woman hospitalized after Pownal crash
An Albany woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries Sunday morning after Vermont State Troopers say she crashed her car near the Pownal Stewart's Shop.
Gloversville Police find dead dog, seek answers
The Gloversville Police have launched an investigation after their animal control officer found a dead dog in Forest Street Park.
Motorcycle rider killed in early morning collision with vehicle, say police
GLENS FALLS, NY (WRGB) — Police in Glens Falls say a man has died after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle over the weekend. According to Police, 36-year-old Nathan Varney was traveling north on Glenn Street near Oakland Avenue at around 5:00 AM, when he collided with a sedan in the middle of the intersection.
Man arrested, accused of driving while intoxicated with a suspended registration
CHARLESTON, NY (WRGB) — A 22-year-old man was arrested on a list of charges after a single car crash in the Town of Charlston. State Police, along with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash on North Green Road. It was there, according to police, they found...
Driver served order of protection before store crash
NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (News10)-A Troy man is being held without bail after police say he intentionally drove his vehicle through the front of an AT&T store and then allegedly damaged the inside of the store with a baseball bat. Court documents reveal the incident happened after the man was served with an order of protection. The […]
Woman arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle, burglarizing home
State Police arrested a Corinth woman for allegedly stealing a vehicle and burglarizing a home in Greenfield. Stacey Dressel, 41, was arrested by the Ballston Spa Police Department on September 24 and was turned over to the State Police.
Colonie PD: Motorcyclist dies after rear-ending SUV
A motorcyclist was pronounced dead Saturday night after police say he rear-ended an SUV at a high rate of speed and was ejected from his bike.
Queensbury Walmart employees charged with grand larceny
Two Walmart workers were arrested on Monday. Police said that Brian Winchell, 32, of Whitehall, and Vickie Dibble, 52, of Granville, underpaid for and stole over $1,000 in merchandise from the Queensbury store since July.
Vermonter crashes car after alleged high speed chase
A Wallingford, Vermont man was cited to appear in Rutland County Superior Court over the weekend after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase and then crashed into the woods.
NGPD arrest man over identity theft at M&T Banks
North Greenbush Police arrested Edgar Castro, 56 of Cohoes, after an investigation of theft at two M&T Bank branches. Investigation is still ongoing.
