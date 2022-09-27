Colonie police are trying to track down witnesses to a crash that took the life of a motorcyclist. Officials say 39-year-old Charles Fowler was riding on Central Avenue near Hawley Street Saturday night when the motorcycle collided with the back of an SUV. The impact caused Fowler to be thrown from the motorcycle and he passed away. Investigators believe speed and alcohol likely contributed to the accident and they're asking anyone with information to call them at 518-783-2744.

COLONIE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO