25 Yard Screamer share video for brand new song Inicdent

Welsh proggers 25 Yard Screamer have shared a video for brand new song Incident , which you can watch below. The new video, directed by Magenta 's Rob Reed , also features cameos from Last Flight To Pluto 's Alice Freya and Darren Joseph.

It's taken from the band's upcoming album Nemesis , which will be released through White Knight Records on October 7.

“My original lyrical concept for Incident is about miscommunication, and how without communicating to someone face to face directly can lead to misunderstanding," explains guitarist and vocalist Nick James. "A text message without the benefit of vocal intonation can appear to mean the opposite of what was intended.

"Rob Reed who directed the video brought in darker and more fantastical elements which really give the song another layer. It highlights the addictive relationship we have with our phones and tablets. The video was a lot of fun to do, Alice and Daz from Last Flight To Pluto made appearances for us and everyone really got into the spirit of it all. There was much laughter in spite of the vibe we were creating."

" Nemesis is an observation of where we are and a first step on our new pathway," adds bassist Matt Clarke of the upcoming album. "Whilst referencing the band's past Nemesis brings with it new elements. We wanted the music to breathe and have space, be diverse and powerful, to assist in the thematic delivery of the lyrics. Approaching topics such as modern miscommunication and redemption. The album also contains early beginnings of new stories."

Pre-order Nemesis .