ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Journalism

The Guardian US wins 2022 Online Journalism Award

By GNM press office
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

The Guardian US has been named co-winner of an Online Journalism Award (OJA) for its collaborative work, The Pegasus Project: A global investigation , an in-depth examination of actions taken by the Israeli surveillance company NSO Group. The win, shared with the Washington Post and Forbidden Stories, was announced during last week’s Online News Association (ONA) 2022 conference.

The project won the Al Neuharth Innovation in Investigative Journalism Award in the Large Newsroom category, described by ONA as “honoring a single or a series of stories that uncover major news based on the reporters’ own investigations that advance and serve the public interest.”

Through The Pegasus Project , The Guardian and 16 media partners led by the Paris-based journalism nonprofit Forbidden Stories, uncovered that human rights activists, journalists and lawyers across the world have been targeted by authoritarian governments using hacking software sold by NSO Group; the analysis suggested widespread and continuing abuse of Pegasus, NSO’s hacking spyware, which the company insists is only intended for use against criminals and terrorists.

The reporting came out of leaked data accessed by nonprofit Forbidden Stories and human rights group Amnesty International, which was then shared with a consortium of news organizations worldwide.

Presenting the award, judges commented that the “ global investigation shows the power of collaboration between NGOs and media to uncover the practices that affect the people who are often under threat by powerful governments. The presentation is simple and impactful. It’s a significant collaborative achievement using fresh technological techniques .”

The Guardian was a finalist in two additional OJA categories: Explanatory Reporting, Large Newsroom for their Gerrymandering coverage and Topical Reporting: Climate Change for their project The Climate Disaster is Here .

Finalists and winners were honored on Saturday, September 24th during ONA’s Online Journalism Awards Banquet and Ceremony. The full list of finalists and winners can be found here .

Earlier this year, The Guardian was also recognized as joint winner of a George Polk Award for The Pegasus Project.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

'I love being with her': Trump says in new book that New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman is like his 'psychiatrist'

Donald Trump once said New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman was like his "psychiatrist." Haberman said that while Trump treats many people like his psychiatrists, "almost no one really knows him." Haberman covered Trump's presidency extensively and interviewed him for her forthcoming book. Former President Donald Trump said reporter Maggie...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Guardian

Hilaree Nelson, famed US mountaineer, missing on Nepal’s Manaslu peak

The renowned US big-mountain skier Hilaree Nelson has gone missing on a trek in the Himalayas after apparently falling into a 2,000ft crevasse. Nelson and her partner, Jim Morrison, had scaled the 26,781ft peak of Manaslu mountain on Monday morning. Jiban Ghimire of Shangri-La Nepal Treks, which organised the expedition, told Outside Magazine that the pair reached the summit at 11:30am local time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardian Us#Investigative Journalism#The Guardian Us#The Pegasus Project#Israeli#Nso Group#The Washington Post#Online News Association#Ona#Amnesty International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
The Guardian

Russian oligarch’s seized superyacht sold for $37.5m

A luxury superyacht taken from a Russian oligarch facing sanctions has been sold to an undisclosed buyer for $37.5m (£35m) in the first sale of its kind since Russia invaded Ukraine. The 72.5-metre Axioma was seized from the steel billionaire Dmitry Pumpyansky in March after sanctions by the UK,...
WORLD
The Guardian

Tory MPs tell Truss: sack Kwarteng or face mutiny

Liz Truss is facing growing pressure from jittery Conservative MPs to sack Kwasi Kwarteng or face a mutiny after the Bank of England’s emergency intervention to address the turmoil in the financial markets. The move prompted comparisons to 1992’s Black Wednesday, when the UK was ignominiously ejected from the...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

455K+
Followers
104K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy