Alabama State

utv44.com

Alabama governor issues emergency response vehicle bypass declaration

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — For the last several days, Governor Ivey and Alabama’s emergency management officials closely monitored Ian’s projected path to ensure the state was prepared, should the storm’s path include Alabama. Since emergency officials became confident that Alabama was in the clear of the storm, the preparations changed to include assisting Florida in any way that was needed.
WKRG News 5

Ala. lawmaker to bring bill targeting occupational taxes next session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — While it’s still months away, state lawmakers are preparing for next legislative session with bills they hope will improve Alabama. That includes one to remove municipalities’ occupational taxes over time. Right now, if your employer is based in one of about 25 cities in the state, you’re paying an occupational tax […]
April Killian

Black Panther Spotted in Alabama? Maybe...Maybe Not.

Fairly often I'll see a social media post, a news article, or a friend will send me a story about someone spotting a very rare "black panther" somewhere in the southern United States or in my home state of Alabama. Social media frenzies often erupt around these sightings with neighborly warnings such as "Keep the kids and pets indoors!" causing fear, panic and lots of gossip. Wildlife officials almost always completely dismiss these sightings - but I have found many of the witnesses to be very credible and sincere - and the sightings persist year after year. So, what exactly are all these people seeing?
thecutoffnews.com

See the former jobs of the governor of Alabama

Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Alabama using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Alt 101.7

Huh? This Is Said To Be The Dumbest City In the State Of Alabama

There is one word that I really don't like to throw around so loosely. You never know who you're offending; quite frankly, everyone's definition is different. After looking at the results of this study, some might consider this place the dumbest city in the state. I'd rather say, it's just...
utv44.com

Trash runaround in Theodore: "You need to call somebody else"

THEODORE, Ala. (WPMI) — A resident on Belwood Drive West in Theodore said she's being taken on an endless loop of "you need to call somebody else" to get her garbage picked up. The woman's landlord is the one who reached out to NBC 15 and said he's not getting any answers either.
altoday.com

Alabama businesses on trade trip to Germany

Bolstering commerce in Alabama is the focus of a trade mission to Germany this week. A group of Alabama business leaders, headed by Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield, are in the central European country this week on a strategic trip designed to help Alabama companies strengthen economic ties, new markets, and potential partnerships.
ALABAMA STATE

