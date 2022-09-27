Read full article on original website
11 road projects announced from Rebuild Alabama Act’s local grant program
Gov. Kay Ivey today announced local road projects in 11 Alabama counties that will be funded under a grant program that was created as part of the Rebuild Alabama Act, passed in 2019. The projects include resurfacing, bridge replacements, adding turn lanes and other improvements. The grants total $2.6 million...
Alabama governor issues emergency response vehicle bypass declaration
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — For the last several days, Governor Ivey and Alabama’s emergency management officials closely monitored Ian’s projected path to ensure the state was prepared, should the storm’s path include Alabama. Since emergency officials became confident that Alabama was in the clear of the storm, the preparations changed to include assisting Florida in any way that was needed.
Gov. Ivey announces another round of projects funded by 'Rebuild Alabama'
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced that more than $2.6 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects. The funding is made available through a program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act. The Rebuild Alabama Act requires...
‘He loved Mobile, and would tell everyone that’: Famed scientist E.O. Wilson recognized by city
Mobile is celebrating a native biologist whose pioneering work in evolutionary biology once had some people referring to him as a “modern-day Darwin.”. E.O. Wilson, who died at age 92 on December 26, 2021, will be recognized with a tribute and special program on October 7, at the Mobile Museum of Art.
Ala. lawmaker to bring bill targeting occupational taxes next session
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — While it’s still months away, state lawmakers are preparing for next legislative session with bills they hope will improve Alabama. That includes one to remove municipalities’ occupational taxes over time. Right now, if your employer is based in one of about 25 cities in the state, you’re paying an occupational tax […]
FEMA brings supplies, including water and meals, to Ala. to support Hurricane Ian response
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - FEMA crews brought supplies to Alabama in support of Hurricane Ian response in Florida. Hurricane Ian is expected to bring life-threating storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the panhandle by the middle of the week. On Sept. 24,...
Hurricane Ian expected to do “catastrophic” damage to Florida coastal communities
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Hurricane Center predicts that Hurricane Ian will create catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding in the Florida Peninsula when it comes ashore later today. At 7:00 AM CDT, the NHC reported that the eye of Hurricane Ian was located by Air...
High-speed internet in Alabama: State provides $82 million for ‘middle-mile’ network
Back in January, the Alabama Legislature and Gov. Kay Ivey approved a plan to spend $276 million of the state’s American Rescue Plan Act federal funds on the expansion of access to high-speed internet. Today, Ivey and legislative leaders announced that $82 million of that would be used for...
Aaronville residents raise concerns over Foley Housing Authority demolition site
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Residents in the Aaronville community are raising concerns over a demolition site on Foley Housing Authority property, which they claim is spewing dust into their neighborhood. Piles of rubble are all that remain of what once was Section 8 housing by the Foley Housing Authority...
Black Panther Spotted in Alabama? Maybe...Maybe Not.
Fairly often I'll see a social media post, a news article, or a friend will send me a story about someone spotting a very rare "black panther" somewhere in the southern United States or in my home state of Alabama. Social media frenzies often erupt around these sightings with neighborly warnings such as "Keep the kids and pets indoors!" causing fear, panic and lots of gossip. Wildlife officials almost always completely dismiss these sightings - but I have found many of the witnesses to be very credible and sincere - and the sightings persist year after year. So, what exactly are all these people seeing?
‘Don’t take anything for granted’: Alabama coastal leaders keep watch on Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is expected to reach the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday as a powerful Category 4 storm and is forecasted to head toward the western edges of the Florida peninsula. For coastal Alabama, that’s good news. But for officials in coastal cities like Gulf Shores and Dauphin Island, the storm’s entry into the Gulf of Mexico is enough to raise concerns.
Mobile City Council approves budget, rejects effort to cut funds to mental health provider
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City Council voted 6-1 on Tuesday to approve a $298 million budget, rejecting a proposal to reprogram mental health funds devoted to AlaPointe Health. The city for several years has given AltaPointe $600,000, which mostly pays for evaluations and treatment of patients sent by Mobile...
See the former jobs of the governor of Alabama
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Alabama using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Critical fire threat keeping firefighters busy in Baldwin Co.
While most folks are watching Hurricane Ian, fire officials have another concern closer to home. A fire weather watch remains in effect throughout the region over the next couple of days and that has firefighters on high alert.
Huh? This Is Said To Be The Dumbest City In the State Of Alabama
There is one word that I really don't like to throw around so loosely. You never know who you're offending; quite frankly, everyone's definition is different. After looking at the results of this study, some might consider this place the dumbest city in the state. I'd rather say, it's just...
Some hurricane watchers measure the storm with the Waffle House Index
Because Waffle House has a reputation for staying open through most weather events or reopening quickly, a closed restaurant is a sure sign that a serious storm is imminent.
OPINION: Alabama lawmakers should listen to citizens, not ACLU, when it comes to public safety
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco This past week the ACLU of Alabama issued a report critical of the Alabama Legislature’s approach to the criminal justice system. What was the ACLU’s beef with lawmakers? They argued that too many recent bills considered by the legislature would make it easier to put […]
Trash runaround in Theodore: "You need to call somebody else"
THEODORE, Ala. (WPMI) — A resident on Belwood Drive West in Theodore said she's being taken on an endless loop of "you need to call somebody else" to get her garbage picked up. The woman's landlord is the one who reached out to NBC 15 and said he's not getting any answers either.
Alabama businesses on trade trip to Germany
Bolstering commerce in Alabama is the focus of a trade mission to Germany this week. A group of Alabama business leaders, headed by Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield, are in the central European country this week on a strategic trip designed to help Alabama companies strengthen economic ties, new markets, and potential partnerships.
