Read full article on original website
Related
zycrypto.com
Ethanim Network Formally Entered the Metaverse AR Field, Redefining People, Space and Applications
On September 28, Ethanim Network’s new official website was officially launched with the core theme of metaverse AR applications, presenting Ethanim Network’s ambition to redefine people, space and applications through the underlying blockchain technology. As a comprehensive solution for metaverse from the decentralized bottom layer to the XR application performance layer, Ethanim Network will build a prosperous, open and accessible, compatible and interoperable metaverse ecology, become the infrastructure and entrance of metaverse, and let Web3.0 and metaverse AR achieve further integration.
Woonsocket Call
BeetleSat Announces Next Steps for World’s First LEO Satellite Network With Expandable Antennas
The satellite technology company made headline news at this year’s World Satellite Business Week in Paris, France. BeetleSat, a global provider of telecommunications and satellite technology, unveiled the next phases of development for its much-anticipated LEO broadband satellite constellation. The announcement was made at the 25th edition of the World Satellite Business Week, the leading conference for the satellite industry, which this year brought together the biggest names in the industry and over 1,500 executives from 80 countries.
Picsart for Developers Wins “Best API Debut” at 2022 API Awards; Launches $1 Million Developer Fund
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Picsart, the world’s leading digital creation platform and a top 20 most downloaded app worldwide, today announced its API program Picsart for Developers has won a 2022 API Award in the “Best API Debut” category. To celebrate this award, the company is launching the Picsart Developer Fund, $1 million in API credits, to empower innovators and further accelerate industry adoption of its AI-powered creative APIs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005301/en/ Picsart for Developers wins ‘Best API Debut’ in the 2022 API Awards (Graphic: Business Wire)
CoinTelegraph
PointSwap partners with e-commerce and OMO giant 91APP to launch Web3 loyalty points exchange
The PointSwap token exchange announced a partnership with one-stop e-commerce and online-merge-offline (OMO) software-as-a-service (SaaS) retail solution giant 91APP at the Token 2049 event. PointSwap will build the largest Web3 loyalty points exchange program with its partners. As the strategic Web2 partner of PointSwap, 91APP is the leading omni-channel retail solutions provider in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Malaysia. Its platform boasts consumer brands, such as Philips, 3M, Timberland, The North Face and MAKE UP FOR EVER. As the strategic Web3 partner of PointSwap, ThunderCore will offer its expertise in core blockchain technology.
IN THIS ARTICLE
zycrypto.com
Octus Bridge Integrates With Solana, Tops Its List Of Supported Networks
Cross-chain asset transfer platform Octus Bridge has topped its list of supported networks with the Solana network following a recent integration between the platforms. The development team behind Octus Bride, Broxus, announced that Octus Bridge has joined the Solana ecosystem after adding Solana to its list of supported networks. Hence, marking the eighth network to be officially integrated into the bridge.
EXCLUSIVE: Roofstock onChain Launches Real Estate NFT Marketplace Powered By Origin Protocol
Origin Protocol, a Web3 pioneer in NFTs and DeFi, has partnered with the online real estate investment platform Roofstock to bring blockchain innovation to the real estate industry. Origin’s technology will power Roofstock’s Web3 subsidiary Roofstock onChain (ROC) with a non-fungible token marketplace for tokenized real estate investments.
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: Vitalik Identifies the Next ‘Two Big Priorities’ for Ethereum
In a recent interview, Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin talked about the two main “priorities” for Ethereum now that the Merge upgrade has been completed. Around 7:00 a.m. UTC on September 15, Ethereum’s Merge upgrade was completed, which means that the Ethereum network is now using proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus instead of the much more energy-hungry proof-of-work (PoW) consensus.
Immuta Sponsors Eight Key Stops on Snowflake Data Cloud World Tour
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Immuta, the leader in data access and data security, today announced that it is sponsoring eight of the 19 stops on Snowflake’s Data Cloud World Tour this fall. The Data Cloud World Tour is making 19 stops around the globe where organizations can learn about the latest innovations to Snowflake’s Data Cloud. The tour is all about exploring how organizations can use and collaborate with data in ways unimaginable just a few years ago. The Data Cloud World Tour is an opportunity to discover, learn, and experience how Snowflake’s Data Cloud can take organizations and careers to new frontiers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928006049/en/ “We’re thrilled to continue to build upon our partnership through our support of their much-anticipated Data Cloud World Tour and help customers around the world realize the true business value of Snowflake’s Data Cloud.” (Photo: Business Wire)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cryptoglobe.com
Pantera Capital CEO on Why Investing in DeFi Is a ‘Really, Really Asymmetric Trade’
Dan Morehead, CEO and Co-CIO of crypto investment firm Pantera Capital, talked about why he is so bullish on decentralized finance (DeFi) during an interview with Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal at the SALT New York 2022 conference. On September 12, according to a report by The Daily Hodl, Morehead...
cryptoglobe.com
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz Explains Why ‘DeFi Is Going To Win’
Billionaire investor Mike Novogratz talked about why he is so bullish on decentralized finance (DeFi) while appearing as part of a panel at the SALT New York 2022 conference. Former hedge fund manager Novogratz is the Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, “a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem.”
airtrafficmanagement.net
BLADE and Eve Announce UAM Strategic Partnership
FlyBlade India (“BLADE India”), a joint venture between Hunch Ventures and Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE), and Eve Air Mobility (“Eve”) (NYSE: EVEX; EVEXW) announced today a strategic partnership which includes a non-binding order of up to 200 electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL” or Electric Vertical Aircraft, “EVA”) Dvehicles, service and support, and Eve’s Urban Air Traffic Management (“UATM”) software solution. The companies also plan to collaborate on a three-month pilot project connecting passengers using helicopters.
blockchain.news
Dubai Seeks to Become Hub of Metaverse
Dubai has set the ball rolling to improve people’s lives and render creative solutions by positioning itself as the global capital of Web3 through its new blockchain and metaverse technology, according to local media outlet Gulf Today. Launched its Metaverse Strategy Plan in July, Dubai sees it as a...
Benzinga
Strategy Analytics: Dedicated Metaverse Device Installed Base to Reach 100M in 2024
AR and VR Headsets will reach the milestone in 2 years allowing greater consumer access to the growing metaverse ecosystem. As investment in the metaverse grows, ownership of dedicated metaverse devices (VR and AR headsets) is set to surge. The latest Strategy Analytics Metaverse, Augmented and Virtual Reality (MAV) report, "Metaverse Device Forecast 2014-2027" predicts the installed base to double by 2024, from 50M today.
ffnews.com
Chase Exceeds One Million U.K. Customers As It Marks First Year Anniversary
More than one million U.K. customers now bank with Chase, just 12 months after opening its digital bank in the U.K. On its first anniversary, Chase now holds over £10 billion* in customer deposits in the U.K., and has processed approximately 92 million card and payment transactions since launch.
foodlogistics.com
IoT Trailer Monitoring Ensures Food Safety in the Cold Chain
EROAD introduced CoreHub Xtreme, a next-generation Internet of Things (IoT) trailer monitoring and control gateway designed for supply chain assurance and optimized fleet efficiency for cold chain transportation. The CoreHub Xtreme delivers real-time data from all connected assets into a single platform to boost driver safety and fleet health. “Our...
blockchainmagazine.net
Top Most Effective Methods Of Recruitment In The Metaverse
Industry leaders have already established themselves in the Metaverse by providing customers with a digital shopping experience and encouraging them to become digital brand ambassadors. Web3 and the Metaverse will drastically alter customers’ perceptions of engagement, personalization, and sales. Forward-thinking business executives must consider this. Before that, however, it is of the utmost importance to comprehensively understand who will assist your firm in developing its Web3 infrastructure. Employers wanting to fill positions in the Metaverse should consider the four exercises and ideas below for the recruitment process.
Quicken’s Thirty-Nine Year Journey to the Cloud
Personal finance, no surprise, is top of mind as individuals and households grapple with soaring interest rates, skyrocketing inflation, and losses in the bond and equity markets. As Quicken CEO Eric Dunn told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster, banks have fallen short of the mark when it comes to giving consumers a...
aircargonews.net
Cargo iQ outlines objectives for 2023 and a renewed strategy
Source: Cargo iQ. (Left to right) Lothar Moehle, Executive Director, Cargo iQ; Henrik Ambak, Cargo iQ Chairman & SVP Cargo Operations Worldwide, Emirates; Laura Rodriguez, Manager Implementation and Quality, Cargo iQ; Megha Palkar, Assistant Manager, Cargo iQ; Kerstin Strauss, Cargo iQ Vice-Chair & VP Global Air Logistics Operations, Kuehne + Nagel; and Chris Davies, Technology and Product Manager, Cargo iQ, celebrating Cargo iQ's 25th anniversary at the IATA World Cargo Symposium in London.
todaynftnews.com
Google Cloud partners with Sky Mavis to strengthen Blockchain Network Security
Google Cloud collaborates with Sky Mavis to improve blockchain network security. Using interconnected and immersive experiences, they are advancing the vision for the gaming universe with interconnected, immersive, and rewarding experiences. Google Cloud expects this collaboration with Sky Mavis to expedite its product roadmap and expand the Ronin network. Google...
TechCrunch
Roundtable wants to bring AngelList-style syndicates to Europe
Roundtable could be particularly useful for existing angel investors who want to unlock some additional capital for their portfolio companies. As they are about to invest in a startup, they can create a EU-based special purpose vehicle (SPV) and tell their friends to invest alongside them. For individuals who aren’t...
Comments / 0