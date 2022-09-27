Cincinnati Ballet: Margaret & Michael Valentine Center for Dance – Cincinnati Ballet knew they were on the precipice of substantial growth, but they were so constrained by their previous location that it was hard to imagine what that would look like. So, when they came to us, we talked to everyone who used the space – everyone who danced there, who trained there, who worked there. They were all on the same page. They wanted to maintain the high caliber of dance and rigorous instruction/discipline. They wanted room to grow. And they wanted to breakdown barriers associated with classical ballet (regarding race, ethnicity, body shapes, and physical abilities). They wanted a modern, inclusive space that anyone could see themselves in.

