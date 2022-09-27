Read full article on original website
architizer.com
National Bonsai and Penjing Museum at the National Arboretum // Trahan Architects
Trahan Architects’ and Reed Hilderbrand’s design recognizes the collection of the National Bonsai and Penjing Museum, which includes trees and viewing stones from Japan, China, North America, and other international locations, as one of the finest and most extensive in the world. Located within the National Arboretum’s Core, the Museum is conceived as an immersive and cohesive garden experience, intended to evoke awe and wonder while also drawing connections to the larger Arboretum landscape.
Tree Hugger
Holistic Tiny House Prototype Is Adapted for Cold Climates
Tiny homes have come a long way in the last decade, outgrowing their stylistic roots as somewhat charmingly rustic, gable-roofed affairs. We are now seeing a wide range of tiny house styles that range from being crisply modern, or to ones that magically transform their interiors, or are inspired by Scandinavian or mid-century modernist design. This evolutionary variety is heartening to see as tiny houses—and small space living in general—becomes more mainstream.
architizer.com
Kunik de Morsier architectes Design Audemars Piguet Manufacture Adapted to the Contemporary Needs of Fine Watchmaking
AUDEMARS PIGUET WATCH MANUFACTURE – Audemars Piguet is definitely the leader of fine making in the watch industry. Their influence goes much beyond the timepieces and impacts arts and creation on a broad sphere. In Switzerland, the industry is facing many challenges and it is essential for many companies to reinvent their way of working. For AP we have designed a Manufacture as a tool perfectly adapted to the contemporary needs of Fine Watchmaking, and flexible enough to adapt to future industrial changes.
architizer.com
StudioDelRio Adapt Modern Design Style to the Tropics IN CALA HOUSE
IN CALA HOUSE – Always believing that communication is the best tool to execute their projects, StudioDelRio’s mission is to transform expectations, necessities and budgets into tangible objects for habitability. The studio’s vision is focused on constant updating, applying new technologies and knowledge to offer innovative solutions of a mindful nature use, plus intervention and responsibility of the natural environment.
architizer.com
Architectural Drawings: Residential Fireplaces in Plan
The Fourth Annual One Drawing Challenge is open for entries! Architecture’s most popular drawing competition is back and bigger than ever, including larger prizes. Get started on your submission. Architecture is designed to bring people together. In residential projects, warmth and comfort define life’s daily rhythms and how we...
Environmental education, family fun featured at Sea Girt Conservancy event
SEA GIRT — The Sea Girt Conservancy brought the community together for a fun-filled afternoon of fall activities and environmental education at the library green space on Saturday, Sept. 24. Attendees enjoyed learning about ways to care for the environment, face painting, leaf decorating, ice cream from Lexylicious custom ice cream sandwich truck as well as milkweed seed kit distribution and spotted lanternfly-trap demonstrations.
Time Out Global
Aurora Spa and Bathhouse
In case you missed it, the Continental Sorrento (aka ‘the Conti’) has recently undergone a multi-million dollar redevelopment that saw the opening of a public bar, outdoor dining space, late-night speakeasy, fine diner and a swanky 108-room hotel. And now, the final element of this luxurious refurb is almost ready: a state-of-the-art spa, thermal bathhouse and wellness hub.
architizer.com
CALLING FOR LIVEABILITY // WY-TO Group
Calling for Liveability seeks to address quality and affordable housing concerns in the evolving business and science park district on the western side of Singapore. The adaptive reuse project involves characterizing each level section of the 7 storeys industrial building through its redefined purpose. The created ambivert co-living environment, suitable for its young working community, envisions extroverted zones to be altruistic courtyards, while places with high privacy integrity become personalized retreats, fit for at least 2.
dornob.com
Symbiotic Architecture: Artificial Intelligence Envisions Living Housing Built into Redwood Trees
AI-generated art has advanced so much recently, it’s winning first prize in fine arts competitions meant for human artists. Programs like DALL-E and Midjourney make it possible to produce surprisingly beautiful, nuanced works of art just by entering text-based prompts. This development is stirring up a lot of controversy and ethical concerns, and rightfully so.
architizer.com
GBBN Designs Inspiring Modern and Inclusive Space for the Cincinnati Ballet
Cincinnati Ballet: Margaret & Michael Valentine Center for Dance – Cincinnati Ballet knew they were on the precipice of substantial growth, but they were so constrained by their previous location that it was hard to imagine what that would look like. So, when they came to us, we talked to everyone who used the space – everyone who danced there, who trained there, who worked there. They were all on the same page. They wanted to maintain the high caliber of dance and rigorous instruction/discipline. They wanted room to grow. And they wanted to breakdown barriers associated with classical ballet (regarding race, ethnicity, body shapes, and physical abilities). They wanted a modern, inclusive space that anyone could see themselves in.
architizer.com
KYDO Designs Welcoming Mixed-Use Bar Space An Island In The Stream – Dikeyuwo
An Island In The Stream – Dikeyuwo – This used to be Dick’s Place, the eponymous bar owned by Dick Chen, Taiwan’s first mixologist to helm the bar at an international hotel chain. In 2021, it plans to reopen with new concepts: its snack bar, café, bar, restaurant, tea room, and private venue, all rolled into one. While each corner reveals a new personality, KYDO unites it all with craftsmanship that is at times functional and rational and at times emotive. Opening doors in 2021, Dikeyuwo reflects a career that mirrors the city’s growth, and continues Dick’s heartfelt hospitality. Mindful of the bar’s heritage, KYDO sought to design the space not only as a new chapter in the city’s bar scene, but to reflect Taiwan’s unique philosophy of treating guests as friends.
What Is The Slow Living Home Design Trend?
If you've ever found yourself engulfed in articles about Danish hygge and Japanese ikigai, it's time to learn more about the art of slow living.
yankodesign.com
This concentric school library in Thailand was constructed using bamboo and adobe bricks
The Panyaden International School in Chiang Mai, Thailand had a beautiful bamboo sports hall added to its structure back in 2017. The Chiangmai Life Architects were responsible for this sustainable and thoughtful addition, and they’re back at it again! This time, they’ve designed an impressive new library for the school. The Panyaden Secondary School Library features a low-lying and organic design that is marked by concentric circles.
