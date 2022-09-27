Read full article on original website
Drinking two to three cups of coffee a day linked with longer lifespan – study
Drinking two to three cups of coffee a day could be linked to a longer lifespan, new research suggests.When compared with avoiding coffee, it was also associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, the study found.The findings applied to ground, instant and decaffeinated varieties of the drink, and researchers say they suggest coffee consumption should be considered part of a healthy lifestyle.According to the study, the greatest risk reduction was seen with two to three cups per day.The results suggest that mild to moderate intake of ground, instant and decaffeinated coffee should be considered part of a healthy lifestyleProfessor...
Scientists make ‘breakthrough’ DNA discovery in ‘key to living longer’
LOTS of scientists are in pursuit of the dream of making humans live longer and one team thinks it's made a breakthrough with DNA. The researchers focused on parts of DNA that are suspected to be tied to living longer. Those parts are called telomeres and they work to try...
The most powerful laser in the U.S. will have a three-quadrillion-watt maximum output
A laser at the University of Michigan, which is set to be the most powerful in the United States, is preparing to send its first laser pulses into an experimental target, a press statement explains. The laser, named the Zetawatt-Equivalent Ultrashort pulse laser System, or Zeus, will be used to...
Researchers reconstruct the genome of the common ancestor of all mammals
Every modern mammal, from a platypus to a blue whale, is descended from a common ancestor that lived about 180 million years ago. We don't know a great deal about this animal, but the organization of its genome has now been computationally reconstructed by an international team of researchers. The work is published Sept. 30 in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
MIT scientists build briefcase-sized machine to turn saltwater into drinking water
A team of researchers based at MIT has developed a new, portable desalination device that could give people the ability to make saltwater drinkable. The researchers, led by Dr Jongyoon Han, a professor of electrical engineering, computer science, and biological engineering, began working on a small-scale desalination device as many as ten years ago. Last year, on Boston’s Carson Beach, they realised they’d achieved something significant. It was on that beach, Fortune reports, that researchers at MIT’s Research Laboratory for Electronics ran a glass of seawater through their desalination device before Junghyo Yoon drank it and gave a thumbs...
Equilibrium/Sustainability — Scientists grant a second life to durable plastics
Researchers have found a way to break down certain durable plastics — used in aerospace and microelectronics — into their most basic buildings blocks for potentially limitless reuse. Their new method, published on Monday in Nature Chemistry, could help give a second, third or hundredth life to a...
Scientists Successfully Sent A Particle Back in Time, Is Human Time Travel Next?
Slide 1 of 11: What is time? Well, that's a good question that may be impossible to answer because time may not even exist. It's mostly an illusion or a concept we've come up with to make sense of the world around us. Science keeps trying to make sense of the universe and experiment with how much control we have over it. Every new discovery defies the laws of physics that we have relied upon so far. Most recently, the arrow of time that we assumed we experienced may be put into question. Scientists have just proven that time travel is theoretically possible. Here's what that means for the world as we know it. Click HERE to learn what Numerology says about your life using only your Birth Date.
Rising grocery costs pushing older Americans to eat less healthy foods
The University of Michigan’s National Poll on Healthy Aging suggests more than a third of people aged 50 to 80 say the rising cost of groceries has impacted them a lot. Close to 34 percent of Americans aged 50 to 64 are being pushed toward less healthy diets as costs increase.
How to attend free lecture with scientist helping develop nasal COVID vaccine
One of the scientists researching how to deliver a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine via a nasal spray will lead a lecture at the Linda Hall Library in Kansas City, Missouri, Thursday evening.
Scientist resolves one of the holy grails of physical chemistry after 17 years of research
Prof. Ehud Pines is an iconoclast. What else can you call a scientist who spent 17 years doggedly pursuing the solution to an over 200-year-old chemistry problem which he felt never received a satisfying answer using methods no other scientist thought could lead to the truth? Now, he is vindicated as Angewandte Chemie published a cover article detailing how his experiment was replicated by another research group while being X-rayed to reveal the solution Prof. Pines has argued for all along.
Scientists honored for COVID-19 tracker, prenatal test
NEW YORK (AP) — A Johns Hopkins University scientist who created a website to track COVID-19 cases worldwide is the recipient of this year’s Lasker award for public service. The $250,000 awards, announced Wednesday by the Albert and Mary Lasker Foundation, recognize achievements in medical research. The public service award went to Lauren Gardner, an engineer who studies the spread of diseases. She worked with her lab team to develop the COVID-19 tracker as the coronavirus began spreading worldwide in January 2020. The dashboard became a key resource and now tracks global cases, deaths, vaccines and more. Through it all, the team has made the tracker freely available to the public. The dashboard set “a new standard for public health data science” and helped inform both personal decisions and policy, the Lasker Foundation said in a release.
Large Study Finds Strong Links Between Gut Bacteria and Blood Metabolites
A team of scientists coordinated by Uppsala University and Lund University has found strong links between certain bacteria living in the gut and small molecules found in the blood. The study is based on analyses of both fecal and blood samples from 8,583 participants in the Swedish CArdioPulmonary bioImage Study (SCAPIS).
After being bitten by a rabid fox, a congressman wants cheaper rabies treatments
Rabies deaths are rare in the U.S. A lot of that is thanks in part to vaccines, but it's also because of the effective treatment available to those who have been exposed to the viral, deadly disease. But that lifesaving treatment is expensive, especially for those without health insurance, and...
Pfzier and Moderna seek authorization of omicron booster for kids ages 5-11
The Food and Drug Administration authorized the first COVID-19 boosters that target the omicron variant about one month ago. Now, vaccine companies are asking the FDA to authorize them for young children. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein has the story. ROB STEIN, BYLINE: Moderna is asking the FDA to authorize...
NASA spacecraft's asteroid crash offers insight in case one ever threatens Earth
All right. An asteroid about 7 million miles away has just been whacked by a NASA spacecraft. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Three, two, one. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Oh, my gosh. (APPLAUSE) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: Oh, wow. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #4: Awaiting visual confirmation. CHANG: Now, this was a...
Women are back in the workforce after leaving to caretake during the pandemic
Women left the workforce in large numbers early in the pandemic. Many of those women are now back on the job, easing concerns of lasting damage to their participation in the labor market.
A drug based on LSD appears to treat depression in mice without the psychedelic trip
Drugs like magic mushrooms and LSD can act as powerful antidepressants, but they also produce mind-bending side effects. Well, NPR's Jon Hamilton reports on a drug based on LSD that appears to treat depression in mice without taking the animals on a trip. JON HAMILTON, BYLINE: Antidepressants like Prozac act...
Scientists create 'non-psychedelic' compound with same anti-depressant effect
While illegal for recreational use, psychedelic drugs are showing great promise as treatments for severe depression and anxiety, as well as alcohol addiction and other conditions. Some advocates and scientists believe the actual psychedelic trip—hallucinations and profound emotional experiences—is what leads to long-lasting therapeutic effects. Other scientists speculate that if the "trip" could be eliminated from such drugs, then only the therapeutic effects might remain. Researchers at UNC-Chapel Hill, UC San Francisco, Yale, Duke, and Stanford have taken a major step toward answering that question.
The unexpected cells helping to shape young brains
When the brain first wires itself up in early development, it creates more connections than it actually needs. Some of these connections, or synapses, will transmit critical signals as young animals begin to sense their surroundings. Others will be eliminated as the brain matures. Only those that the animal needs to understand and interact with the world are left.
Wufengella: Armored Worm from 518 Million Years Ago Reveals Ancestry of Three Major Animal Groups
An armored worm called "Wufengella" dating back 518 million years ago was unearthed in China. This is according to a new study led by an international team of scientists, including those from the University of Bristol, University of Oxford, and the Natural History Museum. The discovery was found in the...
