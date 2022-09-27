ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBKR

Can We Pretty Please Get a Slim Chickens Restaurant in Owensboro, KY?

Raise your hand if you've ever eaten at a Slim Chickens? If you have, it's entirely possible that hand of yours is going to be holding a ridiculously good chicken tender in it. If you're hand isn't raised, just prep yourself, my little birdies. You're gonna wanna flap those wings, get to a city that has one and wrap those beaks around some chicken.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Oops! Some Items Didn’t Make It Into The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Munchie Map – Find Them Here

When you are planning the the biggest week-long food street festival on Earth, sometimes an oops can happen. I actually use the word oops on the daily, because stuff happens. Well, imagine trying to put together the holy grail of menus...THE WEST SIDE NUT CLUB FALL FESTVAL Munchie Map. There are over 130 nonprofit booths to list, and share what they are serving up. It's basically the West Side bible for the first full week in October.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
City
Bardstown, KY
State
Kentucky State
Owensboro, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
WEHT/WTVW

Local pizza place closing on Owensboro’s east side

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A pizza place that has served Owensboro for nearly four years will be closing its doors before the month ends. Y-Not Pizza and Wings made the announcement over the weekend. “This is unfortunate to post, but at 8pm on Friday 9/30, Y-Not will be closing its doors permanently,” said business owners […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Final Owensboro Downtown Cruise-In Set To Be The Biggest

The final Downtown Cruise-In of the season will feature all years, makes, and models of the hottest vintage vehicles in the tri-state. There will also be food trucks, huge prizes, and family fun. Here's what you'll be missing if you don't attend. It's always a great time when you can...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mandy Sims has been dealing with hair for over two decades. She says she’s seen hair loss amongst her clients since she started, but this was a little different. “At first, you know when my sink was filling up, I’m like, ‘Okay what is going...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elmwood Cemetery#Local Life#Localevent#Our Town
WEHT/WTVW

Overturned semi causes hours of work on busy highway

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Local first responding agencies say miraculously no one was hurt after a semi-truck overturned early Friday morning. The Masonville and Daviess County Fire Departments say they were called out at 5:28 a.m. to the crash on I-165. Reports show the accident happened around the 65 mile marker just south of […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WBKR

PorchFest in Owensboro Will Soon Be Accepting Artist Submissions for 2023

SAVE THE DATE! PorchFest is coming back to Owensboro, Kentucky on June 10th of 2023. And, believe it or not, the event's organizers, Andy Brasher and Tamarra Miller, are about to get work selecting next year's featured performers. It's not an easy task either. They screen hundreds of submissions for each festival and that process is about to get back underway.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

We’ve Found Some of the Cheapest & Best Pumpkins in Daviess County Right Here (PHOTOS)

Fall arrived with trumpets sounding and pumpkins showing up everywhere last week. We've found one of our favorite places to get pumpkins and they are good and cheap!. Meet Brent, Little Joe, and John. They are part of the Habit Hill Farms in Philpot. This family is one of the hardest working farm families that I know. They have been farming for as long as I can remember.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

OPD trying to find woman known to change hair color

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says it is trying to locate Shayla Pierce, 23, who was last seen on September 17. OPD says Pierce was last seen in Owensboro around 9:25 a.m. the day she went missing. Police say Pierce is known to change her hair color and may have multiple […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

‘Binx the Cat’ to Visit Evansville Raptor Con 2022 Pop Culture and Geek Convention

We already know that Thackery Binx will not be in Hocus Pocus 2, but the voice actor from the original Hocus Pocus is planning a visit to Evansville, Indiana in December 2022. If you are a fan of 90's sitcoms like Boy Meets World or sci-fi weirdness like Eerie, Indiana or you love Binx the cat from Hocus Pocus, then you already know who Jason Marsden is. He's actually been in a ton of television shows, movies, and he's the voice of some of our favorite cartoon characters.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: Man dies taking out trash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a death investigation underway in Henderson. Police were called to the area of McKinley and Garfield Thursday after 6:30 a.m. We were originally under the impression that a woman’s body was found inside a dumpster, but police later clarified it was a man.
HENDERSON, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Dies After Pennyrile Parkway Crash

An Evansville, Indiana, man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Crofton exit Thursday morning has died at the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 47-year-old Mike Shiery was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

WBKR

Owensboro, KY
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy