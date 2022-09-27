ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thai Couple Credit Ghosts for Lottery Win, Serve Them Graveyard Feast

Believing that their visit to a graveyard led to a pair of lottery jackpots, a couple in Thailand thanked the spirits that reside there by returning to the site and providing them with a sizeable feast. According to a local media report, the pair of lucky players were Lapatlada Rakangthong and Ittiphat Burakijpanich, who visited a cemetery in the community of Nong Ree back in July. Following their trip, they won the Thai lottery and suspected that their good fortune came by way of the ghosts at the graveyard. In response, the couple held a barbecue honoring the spirits and, amazingly, they then hit the jackpot again, which brought their total winnings to a whopping $263,000 and led them to double down with their show of appreciation.
