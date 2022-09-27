Read full article on original website
Missing 6-year-old boy’s chilling prediction to mom before he vanished after eerie clue emerges hundreds of miles away
A SIX-year-old boy gave an ominous warning before he disappeared from Miami, Florida last month. Jorge "Jojo" Morales had reportedly told his mother that "bad people were trying to take him away" before he went missing from her home on August 27. Police say the boy's father Jorge Morales, 45,...
Encore: WWII veteran meets the man who found and returned his long-lost bracelet
A few months ago, we brought you the story of two men. One is a Colorado veteran whose bracelet was stolen while he was fighting in World War II. And the other is a Czech man who found and returned it more than 70 years later. Now their story has a new chapter. Here's Colorado Public Radio's Stina Sieg.
Thai Couple Credit Ghosts for Lottery Win, Serve Them Graveyard Feast
Believing that their visit to a graveyard led to a pair of lottery jackpots, a couple in Thailand thanked the spirits that reside there by returning to the site and providing them with a sizeable feast. According to a local media report, the pair of lucky players were Lapatlada Rakangthong and Ittiphat Burakijpanich, who visited a cemetery in the community of Nong Ree back in July. Following their trip, they won the Thai lottery and suspected that their good fortune came by way of the ghosts at the graveyard. In response, the couple held a barbecue honoring the spirits and, amazingly, they then hit the jackpot again, which brought their total winnings to a whopping $263,000 and led them to double down with their show of appreciation.
