Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LSU vs. Tennessee Game Has Controversial Kickoff Time
LSU and Tennessee will collide in an intriguing SEC matchup on Oct. 8. The 4-0 Volunteers have climbed to No. 8 in the AP poll with victories over Pittsburgh and Florida. The Tigers, meanwhile, have scored 157 points in four games under new head coach Brian Kelly. Although it's shaping...
College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin Unhappy News
Lane Kiffin has grown tired of Ole Miss' lack of fan support through four games of the season. Speaking during his media availability Wednesday, the Rebels head coach touched on the disappointment of fan's leaving the game early:. When you come back out, run out of the tunnel and it...
atozsports.com
Watch: Lane Kiffin sounds like a coach who is unhappy at Ole Miss
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin sounded like a guy this week who’s unhappy with his current situation in Oxford. The former Tennessee Vols head coach went on a mini-rant during a media session where he basically lambasted the Ole Miss fan base for not showing up at games.
Everything Mark Stoops Said on Monday Ahead of Ole Miss
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media on Monday at his fifth-game game-week press conference of the season, as his Wildcats are set tot take on Ole Miss in Oxford on Oct. 1. Here's everything Stoops had to say: Opening statement... “Looking forward to getting back on the practice ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Who and where is Alabama expected to play in the College Football Playoff?
The Alabama Crimson Tide are undefeated through the first four weeks of the college football season, however, they face their toughest task to date this week when they travel to Fayetteville to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. In 2021, the Razorbacks traveled to Tuscaloosa and nearly pulled off the upset of the season before coming up a touchdown short.
With Kentucky coming to Oxford, Lane Kiffin wants Ole Miss crowds to stick around
Mississippi’s corporate helmets, Bengals’ alternate uniforms, the surging Jaguars’ UK connection and more notes.
LSU, SEC officials reportedly unhappy CBS passed on LSU-Tennessee
In a surprising scheduling turn of events, LSU’s Oct. 8 matchup against a Tennessee team that will likely rank in the top 10 will not get the 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS. Instead, the game will be televised on ESPN at 11 a.m., just the 15th ever morning kickoff at Tiger Stadium.
Alabama football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2022 season. 2022 Alabama Football ScheduleRelated: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule All ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mark Stoops analyzes Lane Kiffin's offense
Lane Kiffin teams typically win with explosiveness on offense. Particularly in the passing game. However, the 2022 Ole Miss team is getting the job done more so on the ground than through the air. Yet the overall offense appears to be just as lethal as in years past — at least through four games against pretty shaky competition.
NFL・
Lane Kiffin talks promising things he's seen from quarterback Jaxson Dart
It took four games to get an official end of the quarterback battle at Ole Miss from head coach Lane Kiffin, though it pretty much wrapped up following the Rebels' 59-3, week two victory over Central Arkansas. But it wasn't until after last week's Tulsa game that Kiffin finally uttered the word "backup" while describing Luke Altmyer.
Podcast: A down Auburn football team is more relevant than a good Ole Miss and Kentucky
Hear today's Locked On Auburn.
Comments / 0