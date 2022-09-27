Read full article on original website
Mountain Xpress
Asheville gets one-year update on noise ordinance
One year after implementing a new noise ordinance, Asheville City Council heard an update on what is — and isn’t — working under the revised language. Staffers with the city’s Development Services Department, which the new ordinance tasks with enforcing noise regulations, presented on their work during Council’s Sept. 27 meeting.
Smoky Mountain News
Five vie for three seats on Haywood Commission
Three incumbents, along with two challengers, are all running for the Haywood County Board of Commissioners this year, and there isn’t enough room for all of them. Voters can select up to three candidates and in doing so will determine whether or not the county continues moving in the same direction or embarks on a different path.
The Post and Courier
Greenville library meeting reveals confrontation between board chair, employees
GREENVILLE — After remaining publicly silent on issues that have popped up at the public library system over the last four months related to LGBTQ materials, the Greenville County Library Board of Trustees spent a majority of its Sept. 26 meeting addressing some of the public's concerns. The board...
WLOS.com
Affordable housing project approved for Asheville's elderly population
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Council has been considering whether to approve an affordable housing project for the elderly in South Asheville. On Tuesday night, council members unanimously approved conditional zoning and funding for the project that would deliver a total of 104 senior living apartments for less than $1,000 per month at a time when demand is high.
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville City Council Notes: Group names 10 most dangerous roads for walkers
Here’s a recap of the Greenville City Council meeting for Sept. 26. Greenville City Council heard from Stantec Consulting Services as part of a project that aims to address pedestrian safety, specifically when it comes to 10 roads the city wants to improve. The consulting group studied 46 total...
themaconcountynews.com
Former Marine hired as town’s new Code Enforcement Officer
At the September Town of Franklin Council meeting, Town Planner/I.T. Director Justin Setser presented Frank Belanger, the Town’s new Code Enforcement Officer who was hired in August. While many residents of Franklin may not be familiar with the duties of that position, Setser explained its importance and conveyed to the Council appreciation for Belanger, a veteran.
hendersonville.com
Breeana Clayton Named Henderson County Beginning Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023
Breeana Clayton, an Exceptional Children’s teacher at Hendersonville Middle School, was recently named the Henderson County Beginning Teacher for 2022-2023. HCPS Superintendent Mark R. Garrett and the District’s leadership team surprised Ms. Clayton while she was teaching on a Friday morning. Clayton is a proud product of HCPS...
The Post and Courier
Greenville County rejects one Pebble Creek subdivision, approves another
The Greenville County Planning Commission rejected a subdivision application for Roberts Farm, the controversial 147-home subdivision proposed along Mountain Creek Church Road in the Pebble Creek communities in Taylors. It once again cited road safety and other concerns after listening to passionate arguments from residents who turned out en masse...
biltmorebeacon.com
Buncombe County native is new school superintendent
Robert “Rob” Jackson is the new superintendent of schools for Buncombe County. Jackson will succeed Tony Baldwin as superintendent, who is retiring after serving over 13 years as superintendent and almost 40 years as an educator in North Carolina. A native of Buncombe County, Jackson grew up and...
my40.tv
Buncombe, Transylvania counties remember TS Fred as Hurricane Ian approaches
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Residents of Buncombe and Transylvania Counties were preparing Thursday, Sept. 29 for the possibility of a powerful storm as Ian heads closer to the mountains by this weekend. For many, the memories of Tropical Storm Fred's remnants in August 2021 were not far off. “There...
thebluebanner.net
Aston Park 16: mutual aid volunteers face felony charges for activism
City parks provide traditional public forums where private citizens gather to exercise their first amendment rights. Whether it’s a protest or a date in the park, such events typically don’t end with felony littering charges. At Aston Park, one of Asheville’s largest city parks, Simitri Martinez, 21, works...
WYFF4.com
'It's too much too fast': Upstate residents voice concerns over rapid growth following annexation ordinance approval
GREER, S.C. — Upstate residents are raising concerns about an ordinance that they feel encourages uncontrolled growth. Greer City Council voted 6 to 1 to annex land in Spartanburg County that will become part of the city. The land is along Gin House Rd and Kist Rd. This will jumpstart another development that community members believe the area is not ready for.
Some residents in Spartanburg take fate of community into their own hands
Some Spartanburg residents are taking the fate of their community into their own hands.
my40.tv
Western North Carolina counties prepare as Hurricane Ian heads north
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The aftermath of Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the Western North Carolina region over the next few days. Crews and residents in Henderson and Polk counties have been preparing over the past week for potential flooding. In Henderson County, businesses in flood zones...
tribpapers.com
Kilgore Questions College and Patton Bike Lanes
Asheville – The Asheville City Council meeting was moving along at a good clip until Capital Projects Director Jade Dundas asked if there were any questions. He had mentioned that the city was working on over 35 projects with budgets of over $100,000, plus a lot of smaller projects and ongoing maintenance. He then proceeded to highlight four of the major projects. The first was the bike lanes for College Street and Patton Avenue, for which the city will begin accepting bids this month. Dundas explained that this initiative would reroute the streets to create loading zones and bike paths. He said back in April and May, public engagement in the design process had been extensive.
Sylva Herald
IN THE UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR THE WESTERN DISTRICT OF NORTH CAROLINA ASHEVILLE / BRYSON CITY DIVISION IN RE: CASE NO.: 13-10701 ROBERT H.
IN THE UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR THE WESTERN DISTRICT OF NORTH CAROLINA ASHEVILLE / BRYSON CITY DIVISION IN RE: CASE NO.: 13-10701 ROBERT H. POTTS CHAPTER 7 Debtor. NOTICE OF PRIVATE SALE OF BUSINESS INTEREST Comes now Robert M. Pitts, as Trustee, under and by virtue of an Order of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of North Carolina, Asheville/Bryson City Division, in the matter styled as In re: Robert H. Potts, No. 13-10701, and offers for sale the Debtor's 33.33% stake – represented by 33,330 uncertificated shares –in Fox Run Properties, Inc., a North Carolina corporation ("Fox Run"). The Trustee has entered into a purchase agreement with Partnership Liquidity Investors V, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the "PLI V"), as buyer, for the purchase price of Twenty Thousand Dollars ($20,000.00). With this notice, the Trustee is soliciting upset bids. To the best of the Trustee's knowledge, information, and belief, there are no existing bylaws or shareholder agreements for Fox Run, and the shares were never certificated. To be effective, any upset bid must be at least five percent (5%) higher than the Purchase Price or any immediate preceding upset bid, and must be accompanied by a five percent (5%) deposit. Bids should delivered to the Trustee's counsel, the Mays Johnson Law Firm, in writing, within ten (10) days of the date of this publication. The physical and mailing address is 21 Battery Park Ave., Suite 201, Asheville, NC 28801. Bids should be signed and identify the bidder's full legal name, mailing address, email address or FAX number, and telephone number. Deposits must be paid in cash or certified check made payable to "Mays Johnson Law Firm Trust Account." Bids will be recognized in the order they are received. Each qualifying and timely upset bid will be followed by an additional upset period of ten (10) days, until 10 days have elapsed without a further bid. If the upset period would otherwise expire on a weekend or legal holiday, it shall instead expire at 5:00 p.m. EST on the following business day. Bids that do not exceed the immediate preceding bid by at least five percent (5%) will be returned. The Trustee is not responsible for inaccurate or illegible return-address information. Following the expiration of the upset bid period, the balance of purchase price is immediately due and owing. If the high bidder defaults on its bid, the Trustee is authorized to consummate the sale to the next-highest bidder. Deposits for non-winning bids will be returned within thirty (30) days. The Trustee will deliver to the Buyer an Irrevocable Stock Power reflecting that the sale is "as is, where is" and without warranty or representation of any kind or nature, excepting the limited representation that the Trustee has title to the property. If the Trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, in his sole discretion, the purchaser's sole remedy shall be the return of the deposit. This, the 29th day of September, 2022. /s/Robert A. Mays Robert A. Mays, N.C. State Bar # 34090 MAYS JOHNSON LAW FIRM 21 Battery Park Ave, Ste 201 Asheville, NC 28801 Tel.: (828) 435-3335 rmays@maysjohnsonlaw.com Special Counsel to the Trustee 30e.
my40.tv
Declining tourism rates spark concerns among some leaders, business owners in Asheville
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — For the fourth consecutive month, Asheville has reported more un-booked hotel rooms than for the same period last year. According to the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (TDA), hotel occupancy was down two points in August from the same month last year. Similarly, vacation rentals were also down, dropping 10 points from the same time last year and 14 points from August 2019.
my40.tv
WNC officials begin preparing with Ian's sights set on the Carolinas later this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane causes devastating storm surge in Florida, the system's sights will soon be set on the Carolinas later this week. Western North Carolina officials are preparing for the worst, and hoping for the best. While Ian's track can still vary, it is expected to...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The investigation into what caused a head-on collision that killed two people and injured multiple others in Marion on Sunday continues. Police say 53-year-old John Russell was driving the vehicle that crossed the center line, colliding with an SUV on US 70. Russell died along with a 10-year-old in the other vehicle. Five others were seriously injured. Officials are waiting on results from a toxicology report.
blufftontoday.com
Joe Cunningham rallies in Greenville and claims very close race for SC governor
Gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham held a rally Monday night in Greenville with other Democrats running for office to energize voters in the Upstate ahead of the November general election. While Cunningham spoke before a crowd of about 75 people inside country music concert venue Cowboy Up Greenville, his opponent, incumbent...
