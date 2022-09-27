Trumbull County Prosecutor, Dennis Watkins has sent a letter to the Ohio Adult Parole Authority opposing the parole of a woman convicted of murdering her husband in 1987. Watkins had previously written to the Adult Parole Authority six other times opposing the parole of Marie Poling of Howland, who in 1987 premeditatedly shot her husband, Richard in the head with a revolver while he was sleeping.

TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO