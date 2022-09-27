Read full article on original website
america wake up
2d ago
if u can't follow the rules than yeah lock her up I mean breaking the rules like they don't apply to you 2 times is a slap in the face that you should not be out in public if you can't follow the rules
4
Ruling goes in favor of city in Chill Can case
A Mahoning County magistrate says developers of the stalled Chill Can project in Youngstown breached their agreement with the city and could be liable now for monetary damages.
WFMJ.com
Trumbull County Prosecutor opposes parole for Howland woman who murdered her husband
Trumbull County Prosecutor, Dennis Watkins has sent a letter to the Ohio Adult Parole Authority opposing the parole of a woman convicted of murdering her husband in 1987. Watkins had previously written to the Adult Parole Authority six other times opposing the parole of Marie Poling of Howland, who in 1987 premeditatedly shot her husband, Richard in the head with a revolver while he was sleeping.
Former Pittsburgh entrepreneur sentenced to prison time for defrauding government
PITTSBURGH — Arlinda Moriarty appeared to have it all: a booming business, awards for her work, and a proclamation from the city. But the feds say all that time, she was the ringleader of an elaborate conspiracy to steal money from the government. Moriarty left the federal courthouse Wednesday...
WFMJ.com
Watchdog Report: How court orders to stay off the internet are enforced
In this era of seemingly inescapable access to the internet and social media, how do authorities enforce court orders for defendants to stay off those platforms?. "A little bit of it is the honor system," says defense attorney Dave Betras. We asked him if it's harder now than ever for...
Marshals arrest man in Ohio accused of knocking out woman’s teeth after marijuana dispute
Elonde Washington, 22, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of felonious assault. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.
Trumbull County woman jailed on child endangering charge
She is currently being held without bond.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Oil City Toddler a Victim of Harassment
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. State Police are investigating the alleged harassment of a 4-year-old Oil City boy. The incident(s) occurred in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County, between September 16 and September 18. Police said the harassment involved physical contact. No further details were released. The investigation is...
Lisbon man pleads guilty to gun, meth charges in federal court
A Lisbon man today pleaded guilty to weapons charges and that he sold methamphetamine.
explore venango
Oil City Man Faces Charges for Allegedly Providing False Information in Attempt to Purchase Firearms
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing charges for providing false information in an attempt to purchase firearms from local businesses. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 20-year-old Blake Andrew Adamson, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey on September 22.
FireRescue1
Ex-financial secretary of Pa. VFD's carnival accused of stealing over $7K from group
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, Pa. — Cambridge Springs Police have charged the former financial secretary of the Cambridge Springs Firemen's Carnival with stealing more than $7,000 from the organization during a five-year period. Christian French, 47, of Cambridge Springs, faces a preliminary hearing next month on a total of 18 charges...
WFMJ.com
Morning Rundown
Ian powers up to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida. Hurricane Ian is bearing down on Florida as a menacing major hurricane, and many residents have heeded orders to flee from its path. Russia prepares to annex occupied Ukraine despite outcry. Russian-installed officials in occupied regions of Ukraine...
WFMJ.com
Prayer service held in Youngstown for victim of South Side shooting
A prayer service was held Wednesday evening for the victim of a shooting on Youngstown's South Side in late August. Family and friends gathered to honor 22-year-old Armani Wainwright, who was shot and killed in the 3200 Block of Southern Boulevard in late August. Guests prayed together and created a...
WFMJ.com
Magistrate orders Chill Can developer to repay Youngstown $1.5M
A magistrate is ordering the developer of Youngstown’s unfinished Chill Can project to refund $1.5 million to the city. What began more than 5 years ago as a project to create 237 new jobs at a plant in Youngstown that would manufacture self-chilling beverage cans brought a judgment from County Court Magistrate Dennis Sarisky on Wednesday.
explore venango
Local Woman Accused of Repeatedly Striking Man During Domestic Dispute Due in Court Today
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A preliminary hearing for a local woman accused of assaulting a victim during a domestic incident in Cranberry Township is scheduled for Wednesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 51-year-old Candace Bridget Schiffer, of Seneca, is scheduled for Wednesday, September 28,...
Man knocked out by blender, wallet stolen in Warren
Police in Warren took a report after a 74-year-old man said he was knocked out and his wallet was taken.
Report: Girl with gun on bus says she was ‘tired of getting picked on’
Reports said an 11-year-old girl caught Monday with a loaded gun on a school bus told police she had it because she is tired of "being picked on all the time."
WFMJ.com
Plea set Monday for Columbiana area man charged with death of infant son
The trial of a Columbiana County man charged in connection with the death of his infant child has been canceled now that he has agreed to enter a plea in the case. According to court records, a plea hearing has been scheduled on Monday for 30-year-old Aaron Delo of Elkrun Township.
Rochester mayor arrested after fight with borough manager at council meeting
ROCHESTER, Pa. — Rochester police said a heated argument between Mayor Keith Jackson and borough manager John Barrett turned physical during a borough council executive session this month, resulting in the arrest of Jackson, who faces several charges. Court documents say Jackson and Barrett got into an argument over...
Student found with loaded gun on bus
A student from a local parochial school is facing felony charges after police say they found the student with a loaded gun.
Police Cruisers 'Engulfed In Flames' At Training Academy In Pennsylvania
Three police cruisers we're burned in a parking lot directly adjacent to a Police Training Academy in western Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Sept. 28, authorities say. Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire and Pittsburgh Police were called to the vehicle fire in Zone 1 shortly after 2:30 a.m., according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
