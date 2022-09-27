Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Woman injured in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman is recovering after being shot early Thursday morning in the Hilltop. The shooting happened along South Burgess Avenue just after 2 a.m. Police said the woman was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. Officers are searching for several suspects in...
WSYX ABC6
Vehicle crashes into apartment complex in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A vehicle crashed into a building in northeast Columbus Wednesday morning. Police are on the scene of the accident at an apartment complex along Fitzroy Place South. Officers are investigating the incident as a majority of the car went through the building causing damage. No...
WSYX ABC6
Woman, 18, dies after crashing car into horse-drawn cart
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A young woman was killed after she crashed her car into a horse-drawn cart in Knox County. Emma West, 18, died after she drove off the roadway following the crash, flipping her car and striking a tree, according to a statement from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
WSYX ABC6
East Broad Street reopens after car crashes into pole, one person critically injured
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is in critical condition following a car crash in east Columbus. Police responded to an area on East Broad Street on a report of a car crashing into a pole. East Broad Street was closed from Meijer Drive to Waggoner Road for a...
WSYX ABC6
Man shot in foot while checking car's tire in east Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was shot while standing outside his vehicle in east Columbus Tuesday night. The shooting happened at Nelson Road and Maryland Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Police said the 34-year-old man was checking his vehicle's tire when an unknown man ran up to him...
WSYX ABC6
Homicide suspect in custody following east Columbus barricade situation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man wanted in a homicide from 2021 is in custody following an east Columbus barricade situation on Tuesday. Several police units were called to a barricade situation at an apartment complex located along Burgandy Lane. Police confirmed the suspect, Brandonlee Berry, came out of...
WSYX ABC6
Man critically injured in assault outside Short North business
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a man is in critical condition after an assault Monday night outside a business in the Short North. Police said the assault happened just after 8 p.m. outside a business in the area of North High Street just south of West Fifth Avenue.
WSYX ABC6
Retired to paradise, former Marion firefighter rides out category 4 storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — He’s no stranger to danger, but a retired Marion firefighter thought he had more time to escape Hurricane Ian. Instead, Wade Ralph and his wife are riding out the storm, as winds and rain blast his Fort Myers home. Ralph retired last year from...
WSYX ABC6
Woman charged in deadly South Linden shooting taken into custody
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman charged with murder in a deadly South Linden shooting has been taken into custody. Mercedes Reyes, 25, was taken into custody Monday. She is charged with murder in the death of Shomari Little, 26, police said. Just after 8 p.m. on Sept. 10,...
WSYX ABC6
Police working to identify 2 persons of interest in deadly shooting at east Columbus club
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is asking for the public's help in identifying two persons of interest in a deadly shooting at an east side nightclub. The shooting happened at a club in the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Sunday. When...
WSYX ABC6
Man caught on camera throwing food, drinks at Westerville store worker, fighting customer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It was a frightening, wild, dangerous scene for workers at a Westerville restaurant and police said they may have been dealing with more than just a disgruntled customer. Now investigators are looking for a man caught on tape throwing food at workers and scuffling with...
WSYX ABC6
Opening statements begin in Holli Osborn murder trial
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Opening statements began Wednesday afternoon in the Holli Osborn murder trial. The Dublin woman is charged with shooting and killing her husband back in July 2018. On July 18, Christopher Osborn was found shot to death in his Dublin home along Ennishannon Place. According to...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Sunny Thursday gives way to another cool night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Good Thursday morning! Another chilly morning with temps in the mid 40s, so grab the jacket again. We will see more sunshine today, but a few passing clouds, especially to the north. THURSDAY: Sunshine & a few clouds, high 66. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, patchy frost,...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Pleasant days ahead before possibly wet weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Showers are tapering off in Central Ohio and we have a couple of very pleasant days on the way! As we continue to track Hurricane Ian, we expect the remnants of the storm to influence our weekend forecast. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, unseasonably cool, low...
WSYX ABC6
Shoeprint expert in Pike Co. trial identifies 2 separate shoes of same make at crime scene
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) - The state shoeprint expert assigned to the Pike County massacre case testified Tuesday there were two separate left shoes of the same model but different sizes at one of the crime scenes. That’s where family and police found the bodies of Chris Rhoden Sr. and his cousin, Gary Rhoden, two of eight victims of the killings in April 2016.
WSYX ABC6
City of Newark hiring winter seasonal employees
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — Fall just arrived, but the City of Newark is already preparing for winter. The city is looking to hire winter seasonal employees to help its public service department by plowing streets, shoveling snow, and applying salt to surfaces. Those interested must be 18 years old...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio Task Force 1 arrives in Alabama in preparation for Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dozens of firefighters from Ohio are in the south and are ready to respond whenever Hurricane Ian makes landfall. 47 team members left the Dayton area over the weekend and are now in Alabama. The Ohio Task Force 1 leader said they've been busy with...
WSYX ABC6
OSU doctor helps in Florida; former Sanibel Island City Manager reacts to hurricane
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center physician is in Florida to help provide medical care to people who are impacted by Hurricane Ian. “Everybody’s, you know, apprehensive for the people that are in harms way but excited to help them as much as we can," Dr. Nicholas Kman, who works in the emergency room at OSU, said.
WSYX ABC6
Linden shooting victim's mom and sister speak out as she fights for her life
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Marissa Jones, 33, is fighting for her life in the ICU after someone shot her outside a gas station on Sept. 21. "It’s heartbreaking," Jones' older sister, Aleshia Osley, said, "It’s heartbreaking to see her there." When Jones' mom received a call about...
WSYX ABC6
32 people arrested, guns and drugs seized during 6th Operation Unity
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police said 32 people were arrested and guns and drugs were seized during the sixth Operation Unity that focused on Driving Park and the Short North. CPD conducted completed its sixth Operation Unity Friday in collaboration with law enforcement and social...
