WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) - The state shoeprint expert assigned to the Pike County massacre case testified Tuesday there were two separate left shoes of the same model but different sizes at one of the crime scenes. That’s where family and police found the bodies of Chris Rhoden Sr. and his cousin, Gary Rhoden, two of eight victims of the killings in April 2016.

PIKE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO