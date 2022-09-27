ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Woman injured in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman is recovering after being shot early Thursday morning in the Hilltop. The shooting happened along South Burgess Avenue just after 2 a.m. Police said the woman was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. Officers are searching for several suspects in...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Vehicle crashes into apartment complex in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A vehicle crashed into a building in northeast Columbus Wednesday morning. Police are on the scene of the accident at an apartment complex along Fitzroy Place South. Officers are investigating the incident as a majority of the car went through the building causing damage. No...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Woman, 18, dies after crashing car into horse-drawn cart

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A young woman was killed after she crashed her car into a horse-drawn cart in Knox County. Emma West, 18, died after she drove off the roadway following the crash, flipping her car and striking a tree, according to a statement from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Homicide suspect in custody following east Columbus barricade situation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man wanted in a homicide from 2021 is in custody following an east Columbus barricade situation on Tuesday. Several police units were called to a barricade situation at an apartment complex located along Burgandy Lane. Police confirmed the suspect, Brandonlee Berry, came out of...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man critically injured in assault outside Short North business

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a man is in critical condition after an assault Monday night outside a business in the Short North. Police said the assault happened just after 8 p.m. outside a business in the area of North High Street just south of West Fifth Avenue.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Woman charged in deadly South Linden shooting taken into custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman charged with murder in a deadly South Linden shooting has been taken into custody. Mercedes Reyes, 25, was taken into custody Monday. She is charged with murder in the death of Shomari Little, 26, police said. Just after 8 p.m. on Sept. 10,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Opening statements begin in Holli Osborn murder trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Opening statements began Wednesday afternoon in the Holli Osborn murder trial. The Dublin woman is charged with shooting and killing her husband back in July 2018. On July 18, Christopher Osborn was found shot to death in his Dublin home along Ennishannon Place. According to...
DUBLIN, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Sunny Thursday gives way to another cool night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Good Thursday morning! Another chilly morning with temps in the mid 40s, so grab the jacket again. We will see more sunshine today, but a few passing clouds, especially to the north. THURSDAY: Sunshine & a few clouds, high 66. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, patchy frost,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Pleasant days ahead before possibly wet weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Showers are tapering off in Central Ohio and we have a couple of very pleasant days on the way! As we continue to track Hurricane Ian, we expect the remnants of the storm to influence our weekend forecast. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, unseasonably cool, low...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Shoeprint expert in Pike Co. trial identifies 2 separate shoes of same make at crime scene

WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) - The state shoeprint expert assigned to the Pike County massacre case testified Tuesday there were two separate left shoes of the same model but different sizes at one of the crime scenes. That’s where family and police found the bodies of Chris Rhoden Sr. and his cousin, Gary Rhoden, two of eight victims of the killings in April 2016.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

City of Newark hiring winter seasonal employees

NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — Fall just arrived, but the City of Newark is already preparing for winter. The city is looking to hire winter seasonal employees to help its public service department by plowing streets, shoveling snow, and applying salt to surfaces. Those interested must be 18 years old...
NEWARK, OH
WSYX ABC6

OSU doctor helps in Florida; former Sanibel Island City Manager reacts to hurricane

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center physician is in Florida to help provide medical care to people who are impacted by Hurricane Ian. “Everybody’s, you know, apprehensive for the people that are in harms way but excited to help them as much as we can," Dr. Nicholas Kman, who works in the emergency room at OSU, said.
FLORIDA STATE
WSYX ABC6

32 people arrested, guns and drugs seized during 6th Operation Unity

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police said 32 people were arrested and guns and drugs were seized during the sixth Operation Unity that focused on Driving Park and the Short North. CPD conducted completed its sixth Operation Unity Friday in collaboration with law enforcement and social...
COLUMBUS, OH

