Dani Rivera
2d ago
The sad thing is, there is absolutely no housing for the homeless!!! All these agencies claim they can help and get people's hope up and never come through!!!
Donna Patske
2d ago
Wisconsin needs to focus on affordable housing. Rent prices are out of control.
Kathy Hewitt
1d ago
Funding under Govenor Evers goes to southern Wisconsin cities such as Milwaukee and Madison. I feel it's because they are Democratic area's where he gets most of his votes Rural Wisconsin citizens especially any place North of Eau Claire he doesn't seem to realize there are citizens there. Example. funding for road repair in Northern Wisconsin was used for Bike trail in Milwaukee
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin snowbird rides out first hurricane in Florida
Whether the next generations will speak Spanish is different in every family -- and sometimes it doesn't stick. The U.S. Census says almost 42 million people speak Spanish at home, more than twice as many as in 1990. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Brilliant Jupiter. Updated: 5 hours ago. Jupiter is doing...
wpr.org
DHS ramps up suicide prevention efforts after suicide rate in Wisconsin surpasses national rate
Wisconsin will use federal funding to focus on suicide prevention efforts among the state's two most vulnerable populations — rural men aged 25-64 and girls 10-19. Those two groups have the highest suicide rates, according to Dr. Jasmine Zapata, the chief medical officer for community health at the state Department of Health Services.
