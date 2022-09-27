ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Dani Rivera
2d ago

The sad thing is, there is absolutely no housing for the homeless!!! All these agencies claim they can help and get people's hope up and never come through!!!

Donna Patske
2d ago

Wisconsin needs to focus on affordable housing. Rent prices are out of control.

Kathy Hewitt
1d ago

Funding under Govenor Evers goes to southern Wisconsin cities such as Milwaukee and Madison. I feel it's because they are Democratic area's where he gets most of his votes Rural Wisconsin citizens especially any place North of Eau Claire he doesn't seem to realize there are citizens there. Example. funding for road repair in Northern Wisconsin was used for Bike trail in Milwaukee

spmetrowire.com

Evers approves $200M+ to more than 48,000 families for rent help

Gov. Tony Evers today announced that more than 48,000 households have received assistance from the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance (WERA) program, surpassing $200 million in rent and utility payments statewide. The federally funded WERA program provides up to 18 months of financial assistance for current and overdue payments of rent...
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Cardinal

Dane County passes ordinance prohibiting investigations into abortion ban

The Dane County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance Thursday prohibiting the county from signing contracts with businesses investigating, arresting and/or prosecuting violators of Wisconsin’s abortion ban. Now, residents are left wondering how the ordinance will affect the county. The ordinance prohibits the county from signing contracts with agencies...
DANE COUNTY, WI
wpr.org

Recent additions to the State Register of Historic Places in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Public Radio, © Copyright 2022, Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System and Wisconsin Educational Communications Board.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Republicans veto-proof supermajority within reach

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed bills on issues like abortion, guns, schools, and elections. In this fall's election, Republicans could capture a supermajority that would allow the GOP to bypass the governor – and pass the bills despite vetoes. Gov. Evers set the state record...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin property values see record growth in 2022

Wisconsin property values saw a record increase in 2022, coming after a continued shortage of homes and new real estate demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wisconsin Policy Forum found total property values in the state grew by 13.8 percent, overwhelmingly surpassing the previous record increase of 9.6 percent in 2006. The nonpartisan research group’s analysis looks at data from the state Department of Revenue on equalized property values as of Jan. 1 dating back to 1985.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Nursing home complaints rise in Wisconsin, staffing is cited

Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to pile up and could surpass a record number filed last year as the state struggles to find enough nurses and nursing home inspectors. State officials have contracted with two private companies to help inspect nursing homes that have complaints against them. The rise in complaints comes as the nursing home industry continues to deal  with the  effects of the coronavirus pandemic that in some cases have left facilities without enough staff to properly care for residents. About two in five Wisconsin nursing homes reported a shortage of nurses earlier this month, worse than during the height of the pandemic, according to data submitted by the facilities to the federal government.
MADISON, WI
wpr.org

Staffing concerns prompt northern Wisconsin counties to explore merging 911 dispatch centers

Two northern Wisconsin counties are exploring a possible merger of their 911 dispatch centers to improve staffing levels and services in the region. Ashland and Bayfield counties are splitting the cost of a roughly $50,000 feasibility study that will be conducted by Pennsylvania-based Mission Critical Partners to examine equipment, staffing and governance of a potential joint dispatch center.
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
wpr.org

Wisconsin Republicans sue the city of Milwaukee, demanding information about effort to get out the vote

The Republican Party of Wisconsin is suing the city of Milwaukee's mayor and election commission, demanding they release communications from city employees about a privately-funded get-out-the-vote effort. Republican leaders claim the mobilization effort is meant to help Democrats, and argue using city resources to support the partisan campaign would be...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin snowbird rides out first hurricane in Florida

Whether the next generations will speak Spanish is different in every family -- and sometimes it doesn't stick. The U.S. Census says almost 42 million people speak Spanish at home, more than twice as many as in 1990.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

WPS says monthly bills will rise this winter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Your bank account already knows costs for necessities are up. We already pay more at the pump, and at the grocery store. Now, with winter on the way, you can add heating your home to that list. Wisconsin Public Service said there are two big factors...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

SSM Health to open first-of-its-kind mental health treatment unit in Wisconsin

RIPON, Wis. – SSM health is set to open Wisconsin’s first-ever day stabilization unit based at its hospital in Fond du Lac County. The newly remodeled unit, a former Obstetrics unit at SSM Health Ripon Community Hospital, will cater to patients who have low-risk mental health or substance use concerns that don’t qualify for inpatient care but still need the extra help.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Records from Wisconsin elections probe will be made public

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — All records from the closed Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin are being uploaded to a website “for all to see,” an attorney told a judge on Tuesday. The investigation was led by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman,...
WISCONSIN STATE

