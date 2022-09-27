ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Archie Bennett
2d ago

Suuuure. Just like Joe's gas prices went up only 17%. Just like Joe's meat prices only went up 17%. Joe says we are only seeing 17% inflation, but nothing has only gone up that little. If we oust the Democrat party in November, then MAYBE, it will only be 17%. Otherwise, be ready for a long expensive winter.

2d ago

baahahahaha.... my electric went up 100%. And if you believe that heating fuel is only going up 17%, I have a bridge to sell... cheap.

FOXBusiness

Winter is coming: Families have to brace for a large heating bill — again

Droves of families faced higher than average electric bills last winter due to a surge in the supply cost of the energy commodity. Unfortunately, according to some experts, this year won't be much different. Families already dealing with increased costs due to inflation are expected to pay even more than...
960 The Ref

Report: Home heating costs to jump 17% this winter

This winter, Americans may face the highest energy prices in more than 10 years, according to a new National Energy Assistance Directors Association report. The increase will fall hardest on lower-income families at risk of falling behind on their heating bills. These families will be forced to “make difficult decisions between paying for food, medicine and rent,” according to Mark Wolfe, executive director of NEADA.
AOL Corp

Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?

Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government’s food-at-home index — meaning food you buy at a grocery or supermarket — soared 12.2% from the previous year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index numbers.
Popculture

Massive Toothpaste and Mouthwash Recall Issued Across the Country

Colgate has announced a massive recall in 11 states where its products were stored outside of permissible temperatures before being sold. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), six Colgate oral hygiene products are impacted. The recall applies to certain lots that were sold at Family Dollar stores.
Daily Mail

Are electric blankets the answer to sky-high energy bills? As UK households look for ways to cut costs amid soaring prices, how the heated appliances may save you money

As wholesale gas prices are on the rise, energy bills in the UK are set to soar, with a typical household's annual payment set to soar. The government has announced an energy price guarantee to help people manage their bills, but from 1 October an average household in the UK will pay rates that equate to £2,500 a year.
SNAP payments in 2022: What's changed so far, and what can you expect for the rest of the year?

Count your blessings if your fridge is complete, and you don't have to worry about where your next meal will come from. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP (formerly food stamps), is a federal program run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) that helps more than 41 million Americans get enough to eat. Families and individuals who qualify can use the program to buy food like fruits and vegetables, bread and cereals, raw meat, and dairy.

