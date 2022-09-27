ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NFL Analysis Network

Richard Sherman Sounds Off With Strong Take On Eagles’ Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are one of two undefeated teams remaining in the NFL through the first three weeks of the season. The latest team to get dominated by them was the Washington Commanders, who were led by former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. The Eagles got after Wentz...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers Makes A Bold Claim About This Year’s 76ers

Fans of the Philadelphia 76ers have been trusting the process for years now and they want to see some serious results. You can’t blame them because the team was experiencing some dark, dark times before they started to come together and rise through the ranks of the Eastern Conference.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love

With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Giants Fan Photo

During the second half of this week's Monday Night Football game, a photo of a New York Giants fan went viral on Twitter. The fan who went viral decided to paint his face blue, red and white in honor of the G-Men. Although this unidentified fan did a pretty solid...
NFL
NBC Sports

Ex-Giants Pro Bowler angrily gives Eagles serious props

It's never easy to accept that a player or team you've always disliked is having a good year. Imagine having to admit that the Cowboys are good. Gross, right?. But sometimes facts are facts, and that was the case on Monday when NFL Network's 'Good Morning Football' was discussing which team seems to be the most complete in the league through three weeks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Free Press

4th and Inches: Eagles spoil revenge and an AFC East thriller

Washington Commanders’ starting quarterback Carson Wentz played against his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, for the first time since his departure in 2021. The divorce between Wentz and the Eagles was anything but pretty. So when the Commanders were scheduled to play Philadelphia in Week 3 of the 2022-23 season, all eyes were on Wentz as he faced off against his former team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

We finally know when Eagles will debut their new helmets

The NFL released the full 2022 alternate helmet schedule for teams sporting new tweaked looks this season, which means at long last we know when we'll see the Eagles wearing their new black buckets. Surprisingly the Eagles are waiting until Week 12, a home game on Sunday Night Football against...
NFL
All 76ers

Sixers’ Radio Voice Confirms What Tobias Harris Expected

The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their media day on Monday and hit the road for Charleston, South Carolina, to participate in a week-long training camp. Although Tuesday’s training camp session marked the first practice the 2022-2023 Sixers participated in, it technically wasn’t their first session working together as a team.
CHARLESTON, SC
Yardbarker

Flyers’ O’Reilly to join camp; Philadelphia cuts five

Forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard were released from their ATO, and Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, heads to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. Huchette is undrafted and spent the 2021-2022 season with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, scoring 33 points (12G,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Eagles: Best Team in the NFL?

Starting 3-0 The entire NFC East topped the league for the easiest schedule in 2022. So it should not come as a surprise that the NFC is off to a fantastic start as a whole. While the Eagles are undefeated, the Cowboys and Giants are 2-1 along with the Commanders being 1-2. This means division games are going to be more important with the NFC East being more competitive this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX43.com

Phillies' magic number for MLB playoffs: Where Philadelphia stands in the National League Wild Card

Near the end of every September, the phrase "magic number" becomes common in the vernacular of baseball fans around the country. Teams both in the mix and on the periphery of the Major League Baseball (MLB) postseason picture carefully examine the standings and calculate just how many wins by their team or losses by competitors it will take to clinch a playoff berth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

