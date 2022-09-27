Galadriel’s brother Finrod serves a major purpose in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and his words would carry great meaning for her journey ahead. The story begins with young Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) building a paper sailboat in the scenic land of Valinor before darkness came. She places her makeshift boat in a stream and as it sails, wondrous flaps open up. Fellow elven children follow after it and a boy throws a stone, sinking the boat despite young Galadriel’s pleas. This angers her and she attacks him, but her brother Finrod (Will Fletcher) stops her from going too far. He tells her that a ship floats because it looks at the light instead of the depths of the sea. She asks him how can she know the difference when the water reflects the light, and Finrod whispers something that at this time cannot be heard.

