Saco, ME

WGME

Plans underway for temporary ice rink in Cape Elizabeth

CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- Bringing more ice time to the Cape Elizabeth community this winter. The Cape Community Arena Group is working to build a temporary skating rink this winter with plans to bring a permanent four seasons sports arena to the community in the future. Julie Furt with the...
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
Saco, ME
Saco, ME
WGME

Fire damages Moody's Collision Center in Scarborough

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- A fire damaged Moody's Collision Center in Scarborough on Monday. Crews responded to the business on Pleasant Hill Rd. around noon. Officials say the fire started in the paint booth. The sprinkler system put most of the fire out. No one was injured. The building sustained minor...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WGME

Dynamite left behind by tenant at Redbank Village, police say

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say a tenant left behind dynamite after moving out of an apartment in Redbank Village in South Portland, which has been a source of tension for tenants recently. South Portland Police say a tenant left behind a stick of dynamite. It's not clear if that...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Ice rink at Thompson's Point closed for winter season

The ice rink at Thompson's Point in Portland will be closed for the upcoming winter season. The Rink at Thompson's Point says they’re making much needed developments at the Depot Pavilion, including the construction of a year-round food and beverage outlet, site enhancements, a seasonal dock that will enable access to the Fore River, and upgrades to the ice rink infrastructure.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Lewiston searching for 'perfect' Christmas tree

LEWISTON (WGME) -- The City of Lewiston is on the search for the “perfect” Christmas tree. The city's arborist, Steve Murch, says they're looking for a tree that is about 30 feet high and preferably a spruce. The city's official tree will stand in Dufresne Plaza on Lisbon...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Police investigating death at Sanford inn

SANFORD (WGME) -- Sanford Police say they are investigating a death that occurred at an inn on Wednesday. A person reportedly died at the Oakwood Inn on Main Street. Sanford Police say they are early into the investigation and can’t comment on the nature of the death. Maine State...
SANFORD, ME
WGME

Construction on expansion to Travis Roy Ice Arena ahead of schedule

YARMOUTH (WGME) – The expansion to the Travis Roy Ice Arena at North Yarmouth Academy is ahead of schedule. The new expansion and renovations should be completed later this spring. Eventually, there will be state-of-the-art seating for fans, brand new locker rooms and a warm room for fans to watch all the games.
YARMOUTH, ME
News Break
Politics
WGME

Maine man sentenced to 75 years for 1993 rape, murder in Alaska

AUBURN (WGME) -- A Maine man who raped and killed a woman in Alaska decades ago has been sentenced to 75 years in prison. A judge sentenced Steven Downs of Auburn Monday. In 1993, Downs was a freshman at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks when he killed 20-year-old Sophie Sergie. A...
AUBURN, ME
WGME

Man accused of driving over 110 MPH in Rochester

ROCHESTER, NH (WGME) -- A man was arrested after police say they caught him driving over 110 MPH in Rochester, New Hampshire on Monday. New Hampshire State Police say a trooper spotted a 2013 Honda Accord driving 111 mph on Route 16 near Exit 13. The trooper pulled the car...
ROCHESTER, NH
WGME

Maine man found guilty of 11 charges related to Jan. 6 riot at Capitol

PORTLAND (WGME) – A Maine man faces nearly 100 years behind bars for his role in the insurrection. Tuesday, a judge found 39-year-old Kyle Fitzsimons of Lebanon guilty on 11 federal charges, including seven felonies. On January 6 last year, the Justice Department says Fitzsimons carried out at least...
LEBANON, ME

