WGME
Portland police provide private detail to LePage campaign due to 'potential safety issues'
PORTLAND (WGME) – During Paul LePage's event in the park Wednesday, two Portland police officers were also present as part of a detail. Portland police say the LePage campaign paid for the private detail, which costs about $500. It comes after Portland police announced earlier this month that they...
WGME
Paul LePage to address rise in crime in Portland, cleanup effort underway at Deering Oaks
Former Governor Paul LePage will appear at Deering Oaks Park in Portland on Wednesday. He's expected to talk about crime following a dramatic increase in the area this year. LePage will speak in front of the drained pond across from Castle in the Park, where earlier this month a man was shot and killed.
WGME
'We need to bring him home:' Freeport community rallies around search for missing teen
FREEPORT (WGME) -- The search for a missing Freeport teenager is now entering its fifth day, and there is still no sign of him. Authorities say 14-year-old Theo Ferrara was last seen leaving his home on Flying Point Road around 4:30 p.m. Thursday heading toward Brunswick. Police have no information...
WGME
Plans underway for temporary ice rink in Cape Elizabeth
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- Bringing more ice time to the Cape Elizabeth community this winter. The Cape Community Arena Group is working to build a temporary skating rink this winter with plans to bring a permanent four seasons sports arena to the community in the future. Julie Furt with the...
WGME
Fire damages Moody's Collision Center in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- A fire damaged Moody's Collision Center in Scarborough on Monday. Crews responded to the business on Pleasant Hill Rd. around noon. Officials say the fire started in the paint booth. The sprinkler system put most of the fire out. No one was injured. The building sustained minor...
WGME
Dynamite left behind by tenant at Redbank Village, police say
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say a tenant left behind dynamite after moving out of an apartment in Redbank Village in South Portland, which has been a source of tension for tenants recently. South Portland Police say a tenant left behind a stick of dynamite. It's not clear if that...
WGME
Ice rink at Thompson's Point closed for winter season
The ice rink at Thompson's Point in Portland will be closed for the upcoming winter season. The Rink at Thompson's Point says they’re making much needed developments at the Depot Pavilion, including the construction of a year-round food and beverage outlet, site enhancements, a seasonal dock that will enable access to the Fore River, and upgrades to the ice rink infrastructure.
WGME
Lewiston searching for 'perfect' Christmas tree
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The City of Lewiston is on the search for the “perfect” Christmas tree. The city's arborist, Steve Murch, says they're looking for a tree that is about 30 feet high and preferably a spruce. The city's official tree will stand in Dufresne Plaza on Lisbon...
WGME
Sanford man pleads guilty to starting fire at multi-unit rental property
SANFORD (WGME) -- A Sanford man pleaded guilty to arson for a fire at a multi-unit rental property last year. The fire happened at a rental property on Spruce Street in Sanford in May 2021. There was extensive damage to the building, but the most significant damage was in an...
WGME
Cumberland school district says it needs a new school for influx of students
CUMBERLAND (WGME) – Facing a surge in enrollment over the next decade and no more space at its campus, one Maine school district says it needs to build a new school. MSAD 51 in Cumberland wants to build a new school just for pre-K through second grade in North Yarmouth.
WGME
Police investigating death at Sanford inn
SANFORD (WGME) -- Sanford Police say they are investigating a death that occurred at an inn on Wednesday. A person reportedly died at the Oakwood Inn on Main Street. Sanford Police say they are early into the investigation and can’t comment on the nature of the death. Maine State...
WGME
Construction on expansion to Travis Roy Ice Arena ahead of schedule
YARMOUTH (WGME) – The expansion to the Travis Roy Ice Arena at North Yarmouth Academy is ahead of schedule. The new expansion and renovations should be completed later this spring. Eventually, there will be state-of-the-art seating for fans, brand new locker rooms and a warm room for fans to watch all the games.
WGME
Maine man sentenced to 75 years for 1993 rape, murder in Alaska
AUBURN (WGME) -- A Maine man who raped and killed a woman in Alaska decades ago has been sentenced to 75 years in prison. A judge sentenced Steven Downs of Auburn Monday. In 1993, Downs was a freshman at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks when he killed 20-year-old Sophie Sergie. A...
WGME
CBS13's Charlie Lopresti takes home prettiest pumpkin prize at Cumberland Fair
CUMBERLAND (WGME) -- CBS13 Chief Meteorologist Charlie Lopresti took home the prettiest pumpkin prize at the Cumberland Fair over the weekend!. Charlie has been growing giant pumpkins for years and participates in local fairs. This giant pumpkin weighed a whopping 1,116 pounds! It took third place in the biggest pumpkin...
WGME
Former Redbank Village tenant finally gets security deposit back, others still waiting
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – Former tenants are still accusing Redbank village of keeping their security deposits. "They just don't have any compassion for anybody," Amy Pasciuto, whose security deposit was overdue, said. "It's just all about making money." Pascuito moved out of Redbank Village in July. She expected a...
WGME
Man accused of driving over 110 MPH in Rochester
ROCHESTER, NH (WGME) -- A man was arrested after police say they caught him driving over 110 MPH in Rochester, New Hampshire on Monday. New Hampshire State Police say a trooper spotted a 2013 Honda Accord driving 111 mph on Route 16 near Exit 13. The trooper pulled the car...
WGME
Maine man found guilty of 11 charges related to Jan. 6 riot at Capitol
PORTLAND (WGME) – A Maine man faces nearly 100 years behind bars for his role in the insurrection. Tuesday, a judge found 39-year-old Kyle Fitzsimons of Lebanon guilty on 11 federal charges, including seven felonies. On January 6 last year, the Justice Department says Fitzsimons carried out at least...
