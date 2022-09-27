Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wmar2news
Governor Hogan announces nearly $32 million in affordable rental housing awards
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan has announced nearly $32 million in project awards through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. The funding will is for for the 2022 application round for federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and state Rental Housing Funds. “During our administration, the...
Bay Weekly
New Mural Celebrates Anne Arundel County
On Thursday, Sept. 22, a crowd gathered outside the Arundel Center at 44 Calvert Street in downtown Annapolis to celebrate the recently completed artwork spanning one of its walls. Now the biggest mural in Anne Arundel County, “The Best Place—For All” mural is a monumental depiction of the people and places that make the county unique.
alxnow.com
Study: Old Town Historic District is the most dangerous area for pedestrians in Virginia
A new study shows that the most dangerous area for pedestrians is Old Town. The law firm of Shapiro, Washburn & Sharp commissioned the study, which identified 20 areas, and was conducted by California-based 1Point21 Interactive. The study, which includes an interactive map, tabulated more than 11,000 crashes between 2015...
Nearly 400 students were given free socks and shoes in Baltimore City
Students from Tench Tilghman Elementary/Middle School were in for a treat when they walked into the building on Wednesday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
talbotspy.org
Design with Jenn Martella: At Home with Tom and Sandy
Last year, I featured an exquisite Victorian house in Easton’s Historic District that was the home of my friends Tom and Sandy. They had placed their home on the market and told me they decided to change not only Towns and architectural styles but also new construction instead of restoration/renovation. They looked for property in St. Michaels for proximity to the water, the Rails to Trails and the Maritime Museum. Their other criteria was to have a master suite on the main floor with guest rooms/offices upstairs. They discovered a cul-de-sac street off Railroad Ave. with woods along one side of the street and several houses built by contractor Ricky Stemm of Stemcraft. They selected a lot and design near the end of the street and Ricky worked with Tom and Sandy to make subtle changes to the plan and their upgraded finishes. Sandy has great instincts about interior design so I knew their new home would be enhanced by her selections. Both she and Tom are ardent supporters of the arts, especially Plein Air, and their art collection includes work of many local artists that I looked forward to seeing in their new home.
Wbaltv.com
Vacationers, residents flee Florida, arrive at BWI-Marshall ahead of Hurricane Ian
LINTHICUM, Md. — Florida flights to Baltimore either arrived early or were canceled Wednesday because of Hurricane Ian. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. For some travelers, fierce wind helped them decide to leave Florida as quickly...
talbotspy.org
Explore the Shore Through Science at the Horn Point Laboratory Open House
The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s Horn Point Laboratory invites the public to a free Open House on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The theme for this year’s event is “Explore the Shore through Science.” Meet the team of scientists and explore the Shore using their research in fun interactive exhibits. Learn about healthy marshes, how oysters clean the water and build resilience to sea level rise and climate change, dive into the largest oyster hatchery on the east coast, and more during a day of FREE activities for all ages. Children will receive a free t-shirt for completing the scavenger hunt.
violetskyadventures.com
You Can Tour the Home of One of America’s Most Mysterious Authors
Edgar Allan Poe is notoriously known for his suspense writings and eerie tales, but did you know he once called Baltimore home? For just a short couple of years, Poe lived here in a top floor room and it is also where he began courting his wife, Virginia. About. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Several Thousand to Cross the Bay on Foot in 2022 Bay Bridge Run
Some people are afraid to drive across the Bay Bridge, as it stretches 4.3 miles across the open Chesapeake Bay and reaches a height of 186 feet above the water. And then there are those who tackle the entire bridge—from Annapolis to Kent Island—on foot. That unique experience...
mocoshow.com
5 of Top 7 Private High Schools in Maryland are in MoCo, According to Niche
Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 5 of the top 7 private high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Bethesda’s Holton-Arms School earning the top spot.
Dan Cox’s HBCU Visit Falls Flat As MAGA Republican Woos ‘Nearly Empty’ Morgan State Crowd
Maryland’s Republican nominee for governor, Del. Dan Cox, fell flat trying to woo Black voters at Morgan State University, Maryland's largest HBCU. The post Dan Cox’s HBCU Visit Falls Flat As MAGA Republican Woos ‘Nearly Empty’ Morgan State Crowd appeared first on NewsOne.
talbotspy.org
Mid-Shore History: High Tech Meets the Past
Thinking about the past summons the grand octaves of history: empires and wars, social movements and setbacks, innovation and setbacks. But what about the history right in front of us? How do we see, preserve, and understand it in the context of the broader world of historical events?. Washington College...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
talbotspy.org
Letter to Editor: The County Council Election is a Referendum on Lakeside
Lakeside can be brought back for reconsideration. It is NOT too late, folks. Voters can hit Lakeside’s RESET BUTTON on November 8th–and that’s what this 2022 County Council election must be about. Many will be skeptical, but The Talbot Integrity Project is here to tell you that...
talbotspy.org
Election 2022: The Ad Season Begins with Mizeur Ads on Salisbury and Baltimore TV Markets
Democratic nominee in Maryland’s First Congressional District, today announced the release of her first broadcast television ad of the campaign cycle, which will start airing in the Baltimore media market and on digital platforms this week. Titled “Agree,” the ad conveys a positive message about Mizeur, introducing her to...
PhillyBite
5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland
Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
Maryland man wins $7 million top prize after buying scratcher at Virginia 7-Eleven
Eric Austin, a Maryland man on his way to work in Alexandria, stopped by a 7-Eleven to pick up some scratch-off tickets before he started his day at the office. Little did he know, he would be ending the day as a winner of the game's $7 million top prize.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Morgan State University President David Wilson on this year’s record enrollment and expansion plans, including a campus in Africa: ‘The brand of the institution has just caught fire!’
Most years, Morgan State University in Baltimore had an enrollment of about 7,460 students. This fall, it set a record for both its incoming freshmen class, about 2,400 students, and its total enrollment, 9,660. For the first time, more than half of incoming freshmen came from out of state, forcing...
Baltimore County Schools Announce Pay Increase & Bonuses For Employees
Big news for Baltimore County educators! Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced that our educators and employees within the Baltimore County Public School system they will be getting a pay increase this year. Their new salary increase is apart of a $76 million plan, where employees will get a 3 percent cost of living increase, […] The post Baltimore County Schools Announce Pay Increase & Bonuses For Employees appeared first on 92 Q.
weaa.org
Baltimore shares plans for Druid Hill Park's reservoir lake
(Baltimore, MD) -- The Baltimore Department of Recreation and Parks is sharing plans for Druid Hill Park's reservoir lake. According to officials, the department would make the reservoir the centerpiece of the historic west Baltimore park's renovations. Renderings from designers show a lake where city residents can swim and boat...
Man shot, killed at Maryland business that threw overnight party
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the shooting death of someone who attended a party at a business in Odenton, Md. early Sunday morning. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers went to the business, located in the basement of a building at 1588 Annapolis Rd., after […]
Comments / 1