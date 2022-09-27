ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Weekly

New Mural Celebrates Anne Arundel County

On Thursday, Sept. 22, a crowd gathered outside the Arundel Center at 44 Calvert Street in downtown Annapolis to celebrate the recently completed artwork spanning one of its walls. Now the biggest mural in Anne Arundel County, “The Best Place—For All” mural is a monumental depiction of the people and places that make the county unique.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Easton, MD
Business
City
Easton, MD
Easton, MD
Real Estate
Local
Maryland Business
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Easton, MD
Government
Maryland State
Maryland Real Estate
talbotspy.org

Design with Jenn Martella: At Home with Tom and Sandy

Last year, I featured an exquisite Victorian house in Easton’s Historic District that was the home of my friends Tom and Sandy. They had placed their home on the market and told me they decided to change not only Towns and architectural styles but also new construction instead of restoration/renovation. They looked for property in St. Michaels for proximity to the water, the Rails to Trails and the Maritime Museum. Their other criteria was to have a master suite on the main floor with guest rooms/offices upstairs. They discovered a cul-de-sac street off Railroad Ave. with woods along one side of the street and several houses built by contractor Ricky Stemm of Stemcraft. They selected a lot and design near the end of the street and Ricky worked with Tom and Sandy to make subtle changes to the plan and their upgraded finishes. Sandy has great instincts about interior design so I knew their new home would be enhanced by her selections. Both she and Tom are ardent supporters of the arts, especially Plein Air, and their art collection includes work of many local artists that I looked forward to seeing in their new home.
EASTON, MD
talbotspy.org

Explore the Shore Through Science at the Horn Point Laboratory Open House

The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s Horn Point Laboratory invites the public to a free Open House on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The theme for this year’s event is “Explore the Shore through Science.” Meet the team of scientists and explore the Shore using their research in fun interactive exhibits. Learn about healthy marshes, how oysters clean the water and build resilience to sea level rise and climate change, dive into the largest oyster hatchery on the east coast, and more during a day of FREE activities for all ages. Children will receive a free t-shirt for completing the scavenger hunt.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing#Business Industry#Linus Business#Primrose House
mocoshow.com

5 of Top 7 Private High Schools in Maryland are in MoCo, According to Niche

Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 5 of the top 7 private high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Bethesda’s Holton-Arms School earning the top spot.
BETHESDA, MD
talbotspy.org

Mid-Shore History: High Tech Meets the Past

Thinking about the past summons the grand octaves of history: empires and wars, social movements and setbacks, innovation and setbacks. But what about the history right in front of us? How do we see, preserve, and understand it in the context of the broader world of historical events?. Washington College...
CHESTERTOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
PhillyBite

5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland

Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Morgan State University President David Wilson on this year’s record enrollment and expansion plans, including a campus in Africa: ‘The brand of the institution has just caught fire!’

Most years, Morgan State University in Baltimore had an enrollment of about 7,460 students. This fall, it set a record for both its incoming freshmen class, about 2,400 students, and its total enrollment, 9,660. For the first time, more than half of incoming freshmen came from out of state, forcing...
BALTIMORE, MD
92Q

Baltimore County Schools Announce Pay Increase & Bonuses For Employees

Big news for Baltimore County educators! Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced that our educators and employees within the Baltimore County Public School system they will be getting a pay increase this year. Their new salary increase is apart of  a $76 million plan, where employees will get a 3 percent cost of living increase, […] The post Baltimore County Schools Announce Pay Increase & Bonuses For Employees appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weaa.org

Baltimore shares plans for Druid Hill Park's reservoir lake

(Baltimore, MD) -- The Baltimore Department of Recreation and Parks is sharing plans for Druid Hill Park's reservoir lake. According to officials, the department would make the reservoir the centerpiece of the historic west Baltimore park's renovations. Renderings from designers show a lake where city residents can swim and boat...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Man shot, killed at Maryland business that threw overnight party

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the shooting death of someone who attended a party at a business in Odenton, Md. early Sunday morning. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers went to the business, located in the basement of a building at 1588 Annapolis Rd., after […]
ODENTON, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy