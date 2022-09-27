Netflix drops the ball again as major problem with ‘The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ uncovered by fans

Read full article on original website
Related
We Never Hear About Jeffrey Dahmer's Little Brother — Where Is David Dahmer Now?
Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story begins with the day Dahmer was caught. After he was arrested for attempted murder, the world would discover the gruesome secrets he kept under wraps. Police would later remove frozen body parts, skeletal remains, and polaroid photos of his victims from Dahmer's apartment. Boxes of evidence were carried out by authorities while news crews sent the images to TV screens all over the country.
You’re not ready for this gut-wrenching new Netflix docuseries
The latest addition to Netflix’s lineup of true-crime titles arrives on Wednesday, in the form of the 3-episode docuseries Sins of Our Mother — another release from the streamer that will no doubt have viewers glued to their screens with jaws dropped the whole time. Check out the...
Inside Tracy Edwards’ life after escape from Jeffrey Dahmer torture including murder charge for death of homeless man
JEFFREY Dahmer's final victim's story has been back in the headlines this week with the release of a new Netflix show about the serial killer. Tracy Edwards escaped the infamous killer's clutches after suffering terrible abuse and he testified in court about Dahmer's horrific crimes that are re-examined in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Why Did Christopher Scarver Kill Jeffrey Dahmer? The Inmate Was "Fiercely Disgusted" With Him
We don't condone murder around here — with one serial killer-sized exception. When the public found out about the horrifying actions of Jeffrey Dahmer, the whole world wanted him dead, and understandably so. However, one man actually did something about it. Who was Christopher Scarver, and why did he...
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
King Charles III Reportedly Reveals Requirement for Prince Harry's Kids to Receive Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious over the delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles under King Charles III. The move comes after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the grief period for the U.K., but it seems King Charles III might have some boxes to check off before just allowing the change.
Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary
Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
EW.com
Dave Chappelle says Will Smith slapping Chris Rock showed 'he's just as ugly as the rest of us'
Dave Chappelle has weighed in on Will Smith's infamous slapping of Chris Rock at this year's Oscars ceremony, which shattered the beloved Hollywood persona that the King Richard star had built up over a decades-long career. During a stop on Chappelle and Rock's joint comedy tour in Liverpool, England, on...
Figments of Hell Were Found Inside Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer's Refrigerator
Whether you like it or not, it's every few years or so that vile serial killer tales are plucked from the horrid depths of the past and brought to our screens. Serial killer and rapist Richard Ramirez — who terrorized Californians from 1984 to 1985 — was the subject of Netflix's 2021 docuseries Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer (which did a fairly good job at highlighting the stories of his victims).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness
Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Family Is Still Alive: Details About His Father Lionel and Brother David
Details about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer's father Lionel Dahmer and brother David Dahmer's whereabouts in 2022.
These 2 new Netflix releases are so good they both have 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes
Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
Here are the top 3 Netflix movie releases in September
Wondering what to watch? We may have the answer. What’s new on Netflix in September 2022? What are new movie releases in September?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5
Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
Glenda Cleveland Tried to Warn Cops About Jeffrey Dahmer — Her Story Is Told in 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'
TW: This contains mention of gruesome, real-life violence. Glenda Cleveland (Niecy Nash) refuses to eat a sandwich from her neighbor Jeffrey Dahmer (yes, the serial killer, played by Evan Peters in the series) in the chilling trailer for the new Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Article continues below...
6 new Netflix releases coming next week that’ll have everyone talking
From star-studded feature films to more true-crime content and the return of at least one high-profile Netflix original series, the coming week is jam-packed with a slew of new Netflix releases for subscribers to enjoy. As we do each weekend, we’ve picked out some of the highest-profile and most interesting...
The #1 Netflix show in the world right now is getting trashed by critics
Critics and fans, a recent Bloomberg headline declared, have never disagreed more about movies. While that’s certainly true and we’re seeing that disparity over and over again these days, especially with Netflix titles like The Gray Man, the same is true for streaming TV shows, as well. And it’s not just a mismatch between what critics and viewers say. There’s also a bit of a chasm between what viewers say … and what those same viewers actually do. Case in point? Look no further than the newly released Netflix series Echoes.
How Amber Heard Allegedly Feels Amid Johnny Depp’s Reported Romance With His Lawyer
Amid Johnny Depp's new romance, alleged details on Amber Heard's reported feelings have surfaced.
How Jeffrey Dahmer Felt About His Mother, Joyce Dahmer
Did Jeffrey Dahmer have positive feelings about his biological mother, Joyce Dahmer? Here's what we know about their mother-son relationship.
The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer
If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
Who Was Lucifer Before He Became a Fallen Angel?
The Fallen Angel (1847) by Alexandre Cabanel, picturing Lucifer in a Christian viewWikimedia Commons/Public Domain. The story of Lucifer, the fallen angel is quite interesting, but many Christians do not exactly understand who Lucifer was and who he became. Most people think that Lucifer was turned into Satan, but it is important to remember that Satan is not a name, but a title in Hebrew that translates to "resister" or "adversary". We do not know exactly who Lucifer became after he had fallen from Heave, but scholars of the bible have a rough idea of who he was.
Comments / 1