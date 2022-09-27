Read full article on original website
Related
heraldcourier.com
Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bristol: Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Bristol. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
heraldcourier.com
Hurricane Ian expected to impact a busy Bristol weekend
As Hurricane Ian makes its way toward Florida, residents of Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee should fish out their raincoats, dust off the umbrellas, and keep an eye on the weather forecast, as there is a projected downpour of rain incoming, during what is expected to be a jam-packed first weekend of October.
heraldcourier.com
New hotel approved for The Falls
BRISTOL, Va. — A new 107-room hotel is planned for The Falls development after a Monday vote by the city’s Industrial Development Authority. Bristol Virginia’s IDA voted unanimously to approve the transfer of a 2.5-acre tract located between Texas Roadhouse and the former Cabela’s location to KM Hotels and KM-Bristol Hotel LLC, a Richmond-based hotel development firm.
heraldcourier.com
Santa Train will return to the rails this November
KINGSPORT, Tenn. – After two years of drive-thru events, the Santa Train will return to the rails on Saturday, Nov. 19, for its 80th year. Last month, Santa Train sponsors CSX, Food City, Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, Appalachian Power and Soles4Souls announced that the 2022 event would follow the drive-thru format used since 2020, in the wake of the global pandemic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
heraldcourier.com
New pediatric emergency department opens in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Ballad Health and Kingsport officials cut the ribbon Wednesday on this region’s third pediatric emergency department. The four-exam room suite, decorated with paintings of cartoon-like animals on the walls and splashes of bright colors softening an otherwise sterile environment, is located just off the main emergency room entrance at Indian Path Community Hospital in Kingsport.
heraldcourier.com
Our View | The pandemic has taken so much, it's great to have the Santa Train back
The region received an unexpected Christmas gift Tuesday as it was suddenly announced the Santa Train will again ride the rails spreading gifts and Christmas cheer from Pikeville, Kentucky, to Kingsport, Tennessee. The CSX train travels 110 miles through the mountains of Eastern Kentucky, Southwest Virginia and Northeastern Tennessee making...
heraldcourier.com
Early voting opens the ballot box from September to November
A practice begun in Virginia during the height of the pandemic has become a convenient way for voters to cast ballots on a day convenient for them. Early voting began across the state Friday Sept. 23. Virginia voters have until Saturday, Nov. 5 to take advantage of early voting before the Tuesday, Nov. 8 Election Day.
heraldcourier.com
Career Expo gives seventh graders glimpse at possible job paths
ABINGDON, Va. — Crystal Breeding, the United Way of Southwest Virginia’s manager of youth success, welcomed around 4,500 seventh grade students from across 19 Southwest Virginia school districts to the first in-person Ignite Career Expo for Youth since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday. “We’re excited that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
heraldcourier.com
Speculation begins about who will headline next year's Rhythm & Roots
PF FlyersGuitarist Ron Worrell leads the most longtime bands on the local scene that many music fans have never seen. Worrell leads the PF Flyers. Based in Piney Flats, Tennessee. The band of buddies will make a rare appearance at a local venue Friday, Sept. 30. See them at the much-ballyhooed Delta Blues BBQ in Bristol, Tennessee. They’re the building whose paintings along its outside walls include images of blues icons B.B. King, John Lee Hooker, and Robert Johnson.
heraldcourier.com
Council favors hiring consultants for manager search
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol, Tennessee, could spend in excess of $25,000 to find its next city manager. During discussions at Tuesday’s City Council work session, members of the council seemed to be in agreement about how to approach recruiting a new manager. Although it hasn’t yet been put to a vote, council appeared to be in favor of hiring Texas-based recruiter Strategic Government Resources (SGR) to assist in finding a new manager.
heraldcourier.com
Hope Rising campaign reaches 70%-to-goal mark
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — A major capital campaign to expand Niswonger Children’s Hospital has reached the 70% mark. To date about $21 million has been raised for the $30 million “Hope Rising” campaign which would allow for construction of three new floors atop the existing roof of Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City, Tennessee.
heraldcourier.com
Man dies after farm tractor was hit
A Crockett, Virginia, man is dead after the tractor he was riding on was hit from behind Wednesday in Wytheville, Virginia. According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, Charles R. Cregger, 59, of Crockett, Virginia was ejected from his Ford farm tractor and died at the scene. The tractor was pulling a corn chopper while traveling south on Route 674 when it was hit in the rear by a 2022 Nissan Pathfinder.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
heraldcourier.com
Board OKs music festival at Abingdon Vineyards
A local music festival that became a source of contention for some in the area won approval from the Washington County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to move ahead. Between the Vines, a music festival at the Abingdon Vineyards, is scheduled to be held Oct. 14-16 in the remote Alvarado community in Washington County, Virginia.
heraldcourier.com
City Council approves tax reduction
BRISTOL, Va. – City taxpayers will get a break on their upcoming personal property tax bills following a Tuesday City Council vote. Bristol Virginia charges $2.50 per $100 of assessed value on cars, trucks, motorcycles, trailers and boats. It presently assesses those items at 100%, which is forecast to generate $4.46 million this fiscal year.
heraldcourier.com
ETSU hyped for visit from Chattanooga
There is no game that matters more to East Tennessee State in any sport than Chattanooga. That will be no different on Saturday when the Buccaneers (2-2, 0-2) host the Mocs (3-1, 1-0) in the Rail Rivalry at Greene Stadium in Johnson City. Kickoff has been moved up from 7:30 to 3 p.m. to hopes of avoiding as much of the remnants from Hurricane Ian as possible.
heraldcourier.com
Abingdon council to update zoning and subdivision ordinances
The Abingdon Virginia Town Council is planning to update the town’s zoning and subdivision ordinance. The town’s comprehensive plan update has inspired also updating the zoning ordinance to be more clear and easy to use for both the public and the town staff, Mayana Rice, the town’s director of community development, said.
heraldcourier.com
Vikings' 2nd place finish bodes well for future
It didn’t lead to a state tournament berth, but Tennessee High’s second place finish at the Region 1-AA golf tournament on Monday is a good sign for the future. Four of those five players will be back in 2023. “They have definitely put in the work to get...
heraldcourier.com
Prep Roundup: Blagg, Bears take first place in Mountain 7
Isabella Blagg didn’t lag and as a result the Union Bears moved into first place in the Mountain 7 District volleyball standings. Blagg had 15 kills, 12 digs, five aces and two blocks as the bunch from Big Stone Gap earned a 25-22, 25-21, 17-25, 25-16 victory over Gate City in a marquee match on Wednesday night.
heraldcourier.com
Prep Golf Scores
At Draper Valley Golf Club (Par-72) Abingdon 304, Lord Botetourt 322, Cave Spring 322, Magna Vista 326, William Byrd 335, Northside 339, Christiansburg 356, Hidden Valley 358, Carroll County 389, Tunstall 405, Staunton River 457, Bassett (incomplete) Individual Results. Abingdon – Grace Addison 70, Conner Brummitt 75, Mason Funk 75,...
heraldcourier.com
Prep Golf: Addison perseveres as Falcons claim Region 3D title
DRAPER, Va. – Abingdon High School senior Grace Addison began her round of golf on Tuesday feeling under the weather, but she finished it with a championship and a score that was two-under par. Addison fired a 70 while battling sinus issues to take medalist honors and helped the...
Comments / 0