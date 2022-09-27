Read full article on original website
These 2 new Netflix releases are so good they both have 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes
Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts
Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
Werewolf by Night Fan Teaser Imagines Man-Thing's Terrifying MCU Arrival
In but a matter of weeks, Marvel Studios is going to kick October off with Werewolf by Night, a black-and-white special presentation streaming on Disney+. As the teaser for the project shows, fans can expect a monster-filled outing, one that will serve as the debut of Man-Thing within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The longtime Marvel Horror icon is a favorite of many, and one dedicated fan has taken it upon themselves to craft a character poster featuring the Bog Beast.
Disney has 17 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
Star Trek legend and Teen Wolf star join Prey's Amber Midthunder in Netflix Avatar: Last Airbender show
Star Trek legend George Takei, Teen Wolf star Arden Cho and Prey actress Amber Midthunder are the latest cast members to join Netflix's live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Taking to Twitter, the streaming service posted a list of actors who have boarded the series alongside their animated counterparts.
Netflix drops the ball again as major problem with ‘The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ uncovered by fans
By now, if you haven’t unashamedly binge-watched the entirety of Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, you might be the only one. On Sep. 21, Netflix unveiled the biographical true-crime drama that chronicles the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer while reenacting the murders from the victim’s perspective, primarily focusing on the grieving families and the witnesses of Jeff’s rampage. Additionally, the series touches on Dahmer’s childhood, home life and transition from adolescence to adulthood. Starring Evan Peters as the titular killer, Monster deep-dives into Jeffrey Dahmer’s psyche, exploring what permits an individual to take a human life.
Chris Hemsworth's Extraction 2 Gets First Look at Netflix Sequel
Last September, Netflix announced that Chris Hemsworth's record-breaking Extraction would be getting a sequel and now, as part of this year's TUDUM streaming event on Saturday, the streamer gave fans their first look at the eagerly anticipated Extraction 2. In a new video, fans get not only their first look at footage from the sequel, but the behind-the-scenes work bringing the film's mind-blowing stunts to life — including one in which a real helicopter lands on a moving train.
Former Blade Director Bassam Tariq Comments on Marvel Exit
Last night's blockbuster news that Deadpool 3 would feature an appearance by Hugh Jackman's Wolverine turned out to be just one of two major Marvel announcements -- although the other wasn't so exciting. Filmmaker Bassam Tariq parted ways with Marvel Studios, leaving Blade without a director not long before the film was expected to go into production ahead of its planned 2023 release date. The filmmaker, who confirmed his involvement with Blade almost exactly a year ago, will remain on board as an executive producer, but will no longer be the credited writer or director on the film, which is already undergoing some script rewrites as the studio searches for a new director.
Marvel’s Blade movie reboot abruptly loses its director
Marvel Studios’ forthcoming Blade reboot has lost its director, Bassam Tariq, less than two months before production was expected to begin, Variety reported Tuesday. The departure could complicate the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s packed schedule, which has Blade premiering Nov. 3, 2023. Tariq confirmed to Variety he was out...
‘Werewolf by Night’ director reveals the iconic TV series that inspired the Marvel Halloween special
Marvel Studios is treating us to the MCU’s very first Halloween special this October, which comes in the form of Werewolf by Night, naturally featuring the eponymous wolfman in his franchise debut. From the deliberately campy trailer, with its black and white cinematography and OTT tone, it’s abundantly clear that the special is a homage to classic monster movies. But it turns out that a legendary TV series was also a key influence on the standalone spookfest.
Elizabeth Olsen finally addresses those ‘House of the Dragon’ casting rumors
The rumor mill around Elizabeth Olsen joining the cast of House of the Dragon for its second season has most certainly been swirling, but the prospective addition to the cast has now addressed these rumors herself. Unfortunately for fans of Olsen and Game of Thrones, if she has been cast...
JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced
J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
Power comes at a catastrophic cost in ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 trailer
Steady yourselves, Yellowstone fans, the long-awaited trailer for the highly-anticipated 5th season is finally here, and it’s as thrilling a look at the future for the Duttons as it is an emotional one. That’s right, with the tagline, “Power has a price,” it’s evident that our favorite cowboy family is up against the fight of their lives next season, and it just might cost them everything.
The best season of episodic Marvel content may have had nothing to do with Kevin Feige at all
Kevin Feige declared that WandaVision marked the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s official expansion into episodic storytelling, causing uproar on the internet as fan favorite shows including Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the entire Netflix lineup of street-level scraps were cast to the canonical scrapheap. While there’s plenty of Marvel maniacs out...
How to watch all ‘The Ring’ movies in order
The Ring, romanized in Japanese as Ringu, evolved into a multi-million dollar cinematic franchise from a novel series of the same name by Koji Suzuki. Although the entire franchise consists of eight Japanese films, those various remakes, spin-offs, and sequels are hard to find outside of Japan, so the United States are more familiar with its 2002 remake and subsequent sequels.
Elizabeth Olsen admits she wants in on an upcoming MCU series
Thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s love of a fake-out death, nobody was buying it for a second that Elizabeth Olsen‘s Scarlet Witch had actually met her demise at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and with good reason. After all, the star’s Golden...
Is Harrenhal cursed in ‘House of the Dragon?’
The following article contains spoilers for the sixth episode of House of the Dragon. The world of Westeros is filled with many different castles and lands complete with their own reigning lords and ladies. Over the course of Game of Thrones and its HBO prequel House of the Dragon, we have been introduced to many of these areas and their people. But one of these lands and the castle which sits on it is said to be home to a curse during the events of Game of Thrones.
Apes Rule Again: ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Unveils Cast and 2024 Release Date
It’s the dawn of the next “Planet of the Apes” franchise installment. 20th Century confirmed upcoming requel “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” set years after the events of “War for the Planet of the Apes” previous prequel trilogy helmed by Matt Reeves. “Kingdom” will be directed by Wes Ball (“Maze Runner”) from a script by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. Joe Hartwick Jr., Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed are the film’s producers with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping serving as executive producers. Owen Teague will play the lead ape, with “The Witcher” actress Freya Allen and Peter...
New ‘American Horror Story’ season title births hilarious plot ideas
Fans have been gearing up for American Horror Story’s return, and they’ve now been given some insight into exactly what the next season of this anthology series will be called. Yesterday it was made official that American Horror Story season 11 is called ‘New York City’ and will...
