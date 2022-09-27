Read full article on original website
Mitch McConnell is 'proudly' supporting a bill that aims to prevent another Trump-style coup, saying January 6 'underscored the need for an update'
McConnell's support for the Senate bill to reform the Electoral Count Act comes just days after all but 9 Republicans voted against the House version.
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
The Democratic Exodus is on – Droves of Lifelong Democrats are Changing Party Affiliation – Several Told Us Why
As the November elections grow closer, many lifelong Democrats are declaring intolerance with the direction of the party and are opting for a change. Most of the party swappers we spoke to, such as Justin Roth from Staten Island, NY, cited such reasons as ‘cancel culture,’ the ‘radical left hatred of other groups', and ‘wokeness’ as their primary reasons for departing from the left.
Ginni Thomas gives interview to Jan. 6 panel
Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, gave a voluntary interview with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The interview with Thomas caps a months-long effort by the select committee to speak with the conservative activist who reportedly exchanged emails with John Eastman, the lawyer who drafted memos for the Trump campaign outlining how Vice President Mike Pence could keep then-President Trump in power, as well as White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
Trump news – live: Trump blames banks for tax scandal and says he can declassify papers by thinking about it
New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing Donald Trump and the Trump Organization for engaging in “numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation” in preparing annual financial statements between 2011 and 2021.The lawsuit says the fraud was approved at the highest levels of the company, including by Mr Trump himself as well as his children Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump. The fraud and misrepresentation also grossly inflated Mr Trump’s personal net worth by billions of dollars.The former presiden’s legal drama continued on Wednesday, as a federal appeals court held the Department of Justice can use the...
RNC cuts off Trump and makes him pay for his own lawyers in Mar-a-Lago documents mess: report
Former President Donald Trump speaks after his introduction by RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel at a fundraising breakfast in a restaurant in New York, New York on December 2, 2017. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl wrote in his post-Donald Trump administration book that on Jan....
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
If prosecutors decide to indict Trump, they'll wait until after the November midterms to do so: report
If DOJ decides to indict Trump, it will likely wait until after the midterms, Bloomberg reported. The move would be in accordance with longstanding policy that bars prosecutors from taking overt steps that could affect the outcome of an election. AG Merrick Garland also recently introduced new restrictions to "maintain...
Ex-MSNBC host Keith Olbermann claims he used to date Kyrsten Sinema - and says she was even further left than him before reaching the Senate: Liberal pundit also promises to disclose more information about their relationship on his podcast
Former liberal MSNBC host and sportscaster Keith Olbermann revealed on Monday that he'd dated Democratic Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema over a decade ago. Olbermann, who currently hosts a podcast, didn't spare his disappointment with the moderate senator, claiming that she previously was even more liberal than him. The ex-SportsCenter and...
Seth Meyers Predicts How Trump Will Pay For $250 Million Lawsuit
Seth Meyers offered former President Donald Trump some tips after the New York attorney general announced a civil lawsuit against him and his three eldest children. On Wednesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James accused Trump of falsely inflating or deflating dozens of asset valuations on his statements in order to gain more favorable lending terms or pay less taxes. The state is seeking some $250 million in restitution.
Fox News’ own poll says Trump was wrong in Mar-a-Lago paper case
A new Fox News poll shows a solid two-thirds majority of voters believe it was “inappropriate” for former president Donald Trump to have taken a stash of more than 11,000 documents belonging to the government at the end of his term in the White House. The survey also...
Donald Trump shares Truth Social photo proclaiming him as second only to Jesus
Donald Trump shared a Truth Social post comparing him to Jesus Christ. The post said the former president is "second greatest" only to Jesus. Trump's supporters, and even Trump himself, have made similar comparisons before. Former President Donald Trump shared a post on his Truth Social account on Friday, declaring...
Mary Trump and Patricia Arquette lead delighted reaction as lawsuit against Trump family announced
Mary Trump and actress Patricia Arquette led a delighted reaction of Twitter users after news broke that a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, three of his children, and several others, had been filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James. “Today, I filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump for...
Mar-a-Lago at $730M when it should be $75M, apartments inflated by 65 times and $127 M for a golf course losing money: The breakdown of properties New York AG claims Trump inflated and how he did it - as he claims SHE is the fraud
After a three-year probe into the former president's finances New York attorney general Letitia James filed a civil lawsuit against Donald Trump on Wednesday for alleged 'numerous acts of fraud.'. Following a review of 'millions of documents' with a team of investigators, she told reporters she was suing Trump for...
Trump melts down on Truth Social after FBI seizes MyPillow guy Mike Lindell's phone at Hardee's
Former President Donald Trump posted a late-night message on Truth Social in which he lashed out at the FBI for seizing MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's phone as part of an investigation into voting machine tampering. In the latest of his many attacks on the FBI, the twice-impeached former president accused...
Trump secret-documents judge was briefly a Miami journalist. She wrote about tomatoes, yoga
Before she became a federal judge — not just any judge, but the Donald Trump-appointed judge who slammed the brakes on the high-profile investigation into the former president’s stash of secret documents at Mar-a-Lago — Aileen Mercedes Cannon was for the blink of an eye a working journalist.
Trump 'Working' in D.C. Amid Speculation About Health, Arrest
Former President Donald Trump has spoken out about his Monday visit to Washington, D.C., amid rampant rumors about his potential arrest or health problems. Trump was first spotted arriving at Virginia's Dulles Airport on Monday morning ahead of an unannounced visit to the nation's capital. This news sparked a wave of speculation online, with many suggesting that the former president was either about to be arrested by the Department of Justice (DOJ) or was set to visit Walter Reed Hospital for medical reasons.
Trump aides tasked with following him around golf course and giving ‘positive reinforcement’, reporter says
Donald Trump has reportedly tasked an aide with following him around and giving “positive reinforcement” amid an unprecedented assault of criminal and civil investigations into his conduct both as president and private citizen. The revelation was made by The New York Times’s Maggie Haberman, one of the most...
Trump Sued For A Quarter Billion Dollars — How The Former President's Foresight In Real Estate Could Soften The Blow And Teach Us All A Lesson
222 + 45 = $250,000,000. That’s right. A 222-page civil suit outlining the alleged gross negligence, fraud and scams conducted by the 45th President of the United States could result in a loss of $250 million. Donald Trump, whose Digital World Acquisition Corp. project has failed spectacularly, is facing...
DeSantis Praises Biden as Florida Gov. Changes Tone Before Hurricane Ian
The pair spoke on Tuesday night on the eve the powerful storm is expected to make landfall in Florida.
