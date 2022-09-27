ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Wild Orchid Media

The Democratic Exodus is on – Droves of Lifelong Democrats are Changing Party Affiliation – Several Told Us Why

As the November elections grow closer, many lifelong Democrats are declaring intolerance with the direction of the party and are opting for a change. Most of the party swappers we spoke to, such as Justin Roth from Staten Island, NY, cited such reasons as ‘cancel culture,’ the ‘radical left hatred of other groups', and ‘wokeness’ as their primary reasons for departing from the left.
The Hill

Ginni Thomas gives interview to Jan. 6 panel

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, gave a voluntary interview with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The interview with Thomas caps a months-long effort by the select committee to speak with the conservative activist who reportedly exchanged emails with John Eastman, the lawyer who drafted memos for the Trump campaign outlining how Vice President Mike Pence could keep then-President Trump in power, as well as White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump blames banks for tax scandal and says he can declassify papers by thinking about it

New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing Donald Trump and the Trump Organization for engaging in “numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation” in preparing annual financial statements between 2011 and 2021.The lawsuit says the fraud was approved at the highest levels of the company, including by Mr Trump himself as well as his children Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump. The fraud and misrepresentation also grossly inflated Mr Trump’s personal net worth by billions of dollars.The former presiden’s legal drama continued on Wednesday, as a federal appeals court held the Department of Justice can use the...
Daily Mail

Ex-MSNBC host Keith Olbermann claims he used to date Kyrsten Sinema - and says she was even further left than him before reaching the Senate: Liberal pundit also promises to disclose more information about their relationship on his podcast

Former liberal MSNBC host and sportscaster Keith Olbermann revealed on Monday that he'd dated Democratic Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema over a decade ago. Olbermann, who currently hosts a podcast, didn't spare his disappointment with the moderate senator, claiming that she previously was even more liberal than him. The ex-SportsCenter and...
HuffPost

Seth Meyers Predicts How Trump Will Pay For $250 Million Lawsuit

Seth Meyers offered former President Donald Trump some tips after the New York attorney general announced a civil lawsuit against him and his three eldest children. On Wednesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James accused Trump of falsely inflating or deflating dozens of asset valuations on his statements in order to gain more favorable lending terms or pay less taxes. The state is seeking some $250 million in restitution.
Daily Mail

Mar-a-Lago at $730M when it should be $75M, apartments inflated by 65 times and $127 M for a golf course losing money: The breakdown of properties New York AG claims Trump inflated and how he did it - as he claims SHE is the fraud

After a three-year probe into the former president's finances New York attorney general Letitia James filed a civil lawsuit against Donald Trump on Wednesday for alleged 'numerous acts of fraud.'. Following a review of 'millions of documents' with a team of investigators, she told reporters she was suing Trump for...
Newsweek

Trump 'Working' in D.C. Amid Speculation About Health, Arrest

Former President Donald Trump has spoken out about his Monday visit to Washington, D.C., amid rampant rumors about his potential arrest or health problems. Trump was first spotted arriving at Virginia's Dulles Airport on Monday morning ahead of an unannounced visit to the nation's capital. This news sparked a wave of speculation online, with many suggesting that the former president was either about to be arrested by the Department of Justice (DOJ) or was set to visit Walter Reed Hospital for medical reasons.
