Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City AddressBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersCleveland, OH
Related
case.edu
Law’s Bryan Adamson discussed the Academy for Inclusive Leadership Development
Case Western Reserve University launches diversity training program for Cleveland-area lawyers and business leaders. cleveland.com: Bryan Adamson, the David L. Brennan Professor of Law, discussed the law school’s new Academy for Inclusive Leadership Development, designed to bolster both lawyers’ and business professionals’ credentials in diversity, equity and inclusion. “Despite all the efforts by law firms and legal organizations to increase diversity, we still have dismal numbers in terms of type and scope,” he said. “Something’s not working.”
case.edu
“The Essentials of Reproductive Justice: Access, Autonomy, Action”
Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to “The Essentials of Reproductive Justice: Access, Autonomy, Action,” a series of conversations held Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Tinkham Veale University Center ballroom. This event has been specifically created for the...
case.edu
Grad LGBTQ+ Mixer
All graduate students are invited to an LGBTQ+ mixer Friday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. at the Jolly Scholar. People of all identities (including members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies) are welcome to attend for a night of networking and games. The mixer will be held on the side...
case.edu
CWRU helps students reach their goals
At Case Western Reserve University, your study of the humanities, social sciences and arts is defined by rich learning experiences that put you on the path to reaching your goals. Classes packed with thought-provoking discussions on critical topics, like:. ANTH 389: Study forensic anthropology to use theories of biology to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
case.edu
$2.1M committed to CWRU to study community-led equitable access to fresh and nutritious foods in Greater Cleveland
There are many initiatives that work to address nutrition inequality; however, these programs are often not coordinated with other aspects of the local food system. The Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research (FFAR) is awarding an additional $1 million grant to Case Western Reserve University to build upon a 2018 Tipping Points grant by assessing efforts to improve food system equity through coordinated community-initiated engagement.
case.edu
“Cookies and Culture”
The Spoken English Language Partners will host “Cookies and Culture,” a space for new and returning international students to come and have a conversation about navigating day-to-day American culture, Friday, Sept. 30, from noon to 1 p.m. in Tomlinson Hall, Room 135. These free monthly events offer a...
case.edu
Case Western Reserve wins $14.2 million federal grant to launch innovative materials data science Center of Excellence
University leads national team advancing data-based research, experiential education. Case Western Reserve University has received a $14.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) to launch a “Center of Excellence” focused on applying innovative approaches to enhancing manufacturing of materials with greater strength and longer lifecycles.
case.edu
Virtual screening of The Color of Care documentary and panel discussion
Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to a virtual screening of and panel discussion about The Color of Care documentary Tuesday, Oct. 4, from noon to 2 p.m. via Zoom. The Clinical and Translational ScienceCollaborative and leaders in equity, diversity and inclusion from MetroHealth will host...
IN THIS ARTICLE
case.edu
Mindfulness Matters Week
Mindfulness Matters Week returns Oct. 18–20. The Case Western Reserve University community will have opportunities to learn about and practice mindfulness with Zoom presentations from mindfulness experts from across the United States. Learn more about and register for the events. “Meditation and the Brain”. Oct. 18. 1 to 2...
case.edu
Therapy dog visits planned for Kelvin Smith Library’s Wise and Well series in October
Kelvin Smith Library is kicking off a wellness initiative called Wise and Well in October. Programming includes therapy dog visits, a free tai chi class, sleep and mental wellness training, and more. Library staff member Jena Payne, who also is enrolled in the university’s public health program, created Wise and...
case.edu
Advancing new technologies to halt bleeding
Case Western Reserve University bioengineer awarded $2.5 million from U.S. Army to boost nanotechnology for treating wounded soldiers and patients with bleeding defects. The research arm of the U.S. Army has awarded Case Western Reserve University blood surrogate pioneer Anirban Sen Gupta a four-year, $2.5 million grant to advance and optimize his latest nanotechnology to stop bleeding from battlefield injuries.
case.edu
5 things to know about… food insecurity
Hunger forces families in every community across the United States to make impossible choices. That is, according to Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the country. To educate the public about hunger and encourage them to take action, the organization has designated September as Hunger Action Month, a call...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
case.edu
Film showing: Manry at Sea: In the Wake of a Dream (2018)
The CWRU Film Society will host showings of Manry at Sea: In the Wake of a Dream (2018) Saturday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. in Strosacker Auditorium. Members of the Case Western Reserve University community and the general public can purchase tickets, which are available on CampusGroups.
case.edu
“What’s in a Concert?”
Join the Siegal Lifelong Learning Program for an in-person lecture with Debra Nagy, artistic director of Les Delices and winner of the 2022 Cleveland Arts Prize. Nagy will present “What’s in a Concert?” Friday, Oct. 14, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Landmark Centre Building, Suite 100 (25700 Science Park Dr.).
case.edu
FRONT Triennial dance performance
The Department of Dance was invited to participate in the closing events for Cleveland’s FRONT Triennial Sunday, Oct. 2, at 3 p.m. The performance will be held at the Portal sculpture by Noguchi at the Justice Center in Cleveland’s Civic Center District (1300 Ontario St.). United Kingdom-based artist...
Comments / 0