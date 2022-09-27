Read full article on original website
Interesting! Does Amarillo Need Community Hospital with Hotel and Gym?
Amarillo has many things, but at the same time, they don't have a lot of things. Unless you have been living under a rock, you know that there has been a push to rebuild/remodel our civic center. The citizens voted it down in 2020 and the city came back this year and said that they were going to use tax anticipation notes to build a new/remodel our current civic center. Then, Alex Fairly sued the city to stop the use of TANs to build/remodel the civic center.
$1.5 million worth of fentanyl seized in Amarillo
Officials with the Amarillo Police Department's narcotics unit recently seized around 100,000 fentanyl pills during an investigation.
WT Police release more information on Wednesday incident
Update (5:12 p.m.) Officials with the West Texas A&M University Police Department released more information regarding Wednesday afternoon’s incident on its Canyon campus via its Facebook page. Officials with the department said they were made aware of an incident “involving a student making threatening comments to other students.” The statement, according to the post, constituted […]
KFDA
Authorities seize 100,000 fentanyl pills valued at $1.5 million in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities seized 100,000 fentanyl pills on Monday in Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department said yesterday, its Narcotics Unit and the DEA Amarillo office conducted an investigation leading to the seizure. The pills were disguised as M30 prescription pills, which are oxycodone hydrochloride, and weighed 24.4 pounds. The...
KFDA
Person of interest in custody in Tulia after after terroristic threat made at WT
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities said a person of interest is in custody in Tulia after a terroristic threat was made. Tulia Police Department confirmed Wednesday afternoon the person is in custody. This comes after West Texas A&M University confirmed there is no threat to the WT Campus. According to...
KFDA
Fentanyl rising in the Panhandle, targeting kids
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fentanyl overdoses, deaths, and usage have all risen in the Panhandle. The reports of fentanyl overdose have tripled from 2021 with the drug being disguised in many forms, including candy shown in a recent seizure in Amarillo. “At least four different kinds of pills that have...
RCSO investigates bomb threat at Owens Corning
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office released information on a bomb threat that was reported Tuesday morning at the Owens Corning facility. According to information from the office, deputies responded early Tuesday to the facility, located at 1701 Hollywood Road, on the report of a bomb threat. Officials said […]
KFDA
Hereford police looking for identity of man shooting multiple rounds near Hereford Calle
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford Police Department needs help identifying a man after shooting multiple gunshots near Hereford Calle this morning. According to the Hereford Police Department, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at around 6:45 a.m., officials received a call near Hereford Calle about gunshots being fired in the area.
Did You See The Daring True Story Exorcism Movie Made In Amarillo?
Once in a while you come across a film that surprises you, stuns you, leaves you wondering just where this film has been your entire life. It checks all the boxes and hits the sweet spot. Have you ever seen the 2020 "cinematic masterpiece" that is The Exorcism in Amarillo?
KFDA
Tri-State Fair shooting victims honored for bravery
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The deputy and firefighter shot at the Tri-State Fair last week are being recognized by Potter County. “I was thankful that my guys were okay and I don’t ever want to do that again,” says Brian Thomas, sheriff of Potter County Sheriff’s Office.
78% Of Amarillo Agrees The Roads In The City Suck
One of the things that seem to be a constant in Amarillo is road construction. I swear, we see those orange cones more than any other city in America. Just the other day, I was headed home from work and the on-ramp to I-40 at Bell St. was all of a sudden closed. I just rolled my eyes.
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Man Indicted for Manslaughter
An Amarillo man was indicted in a street racing crash that killed his wife and son. Paul Anthony Montano was indicted on one count of racing on highway causing serious bodily injury or death and two counts of manslaughter on Wednesday. Paul was racing a Ford Mustang on May 6...
KFDA
Hereford police identifies possible suspect after Tuesday morning shooting
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford police have identified a possible suspect after a shooting on Tuesday morning near Hereford Calle. According to officials, officers have identified a 23-year-old man as a possible suspect for the shooting. Officials say they have found a weapon and ammunition that is consistent with...
NWTHS honoring first responders lost to suicide
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northwest Texas Healthcare System Behavioral Health hosted the fourth annual flag-raising ceremony, in support of National Law Enforcement Suicide Awareness Day. According to BLUE H.E.L.P, a non-profit organization that began collecting data on law enforcement suicides in 2016 the organization reported that in 2021 there were 138 law enforcement suicides and […]
Hereford police investigating morning shooting
HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hereford Police Department reports that officers investigated a call of gunfire in the 200 block of Hereford Calle Tuesday morning. According to police, at around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, the department received a call for service in the 200 block of Hereford Calle on gunshots in the area. Officers were told […]
When Love Cost a Boys Ranch Teen His Life – A Look Back
Moving to the Texas Panhandle back in the late eighties has given me the advantage of knowing a lot of stories about the area. I had really thought I had heard them all. Or at least bits and pieces of most of them. That is the perk of being a...
Evolution of the Amarillo Tri-State Fair, Day One to the Last Day
The Amarillo Tri-State Fair just wrapped its 99th year. This year's fair saw its challenges. I personally attended the fair twice this year. I went on the very first day and I went on the last day of the fair. A big change happened from Friday, September 16th to Saturday,...
Student with gun arrested on Caprock High School campus
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a student who had a gun at Caprock High School Monday morning. According to a news release from the Amarillo Police Department, information was given to the department regarding a student on Caprock High School’s campus who had a gun. The school […]
KFDA
Amarillo police: Man arrested for shooting and aggravated assault near 10th Avenue
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a man after shooting towards a woman and striking her with a gun near 10th Avenue. According to officials, on September 12, Amarillo police were called near southeast 10th Avenue on a robbery. The suspect entered the location and pointed a gun...
KFDA
Amarillo police: 1 woman dead, 1 injured in robbery resulting to 2 men arrested
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two men were arrested on murder charges stemming from a robbery, where police said they shot and killed one woman and seriously injured another. Amarillo Police Department said 20-year-old Matthew Aidan Brewer and 21-year-old Adrian Sebastian Ulloa were arrested on murder warrants over the weekend. On...
