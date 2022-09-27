A long-dormant ban on short-term rentals in Ottawa County’s Park Township may soon be replaced with a new ordinance that features a lottery for a limited number of licenses. Michigan Capitol Confidential previously reported that the township enacted an ordinance Feb. 7, 1974, to ban the practice of short-term renting of residential homes. The local law has not been enforced in almost 50 years, however. The township planning commission has been discussing a new ordinance in recent months, which would need the approval of township trustees.

