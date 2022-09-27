ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Pfizer seeks to add new members to its Portage team

PORTAGE, Mich. — The pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer, Inc., hosted a job fair Monday looking for new members for its team in Portage. The all-day hiring extravaganza was held at the Radisson Plaza Hotel in downtown Kalamazoo. It goes until 7 p.m. Monday. Job fair announcement: Job seekers could receive...
Mix of tree sizes and species part of plan to add 300 in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo will spend over $170,715 to hire a company to plant another 300 trees to keep the canopy healthy and diverse. Varieties of tree sizes and species are planned as part of the additional plantings in the city. Earlier this year, the city approved the purchase of hundreds of trees.
New Benton Harbor rain garden unveiled to help clean Ox Creek

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Folks in Berrien County are celebrating getting back to their roots, literally. The Berrien County Drain Commission and the Southwest Michigan Planning Commission teamed up with the Meijer in Benton Harbor to take a step forward in cleaning up Ox Creek by building a new rain garden.
JLL helps church purchase 132,127-square-foot former bank headquarters in Michigan

Family Church has purchased the 132,127-square-foot former Huntington Bank headquarters at 10717 Adams St. in Holland Township, Michigan, for $7 million. This will be the organization’s third location in West Michigan. JLL senior vice president Jeff Karger represented the seller, Charlotte, North Carolina-based Arrowpoint Capital, in the deal. Steve...
Former Grand Ledge superintendent awarded nearly $900K over termination

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An arbitrator has awarded former Grand Ledge superintendent Brian Metcalf nearly $900,000 over his 2020 termination. Background: Grand Ledge Superintendent Brian Metcalf files suit against school district. The arbitrator was former state Supreme Court justice Robert Young, who ruled the district did not give Metcalf due...
Ottawa County Township moves toward restricting short-term rentals

A long-dormant ban on short-term rentals in Ottawa County’s Park Township may soon be replaced with a new ordinance that features a lottery for a limited number of licenses. Michigan Capitol Confidential previously reported that the township enacted an ordinance Feb. 7, 1974, to ban the practice of short-term renting of residential homes. The local law has not been enforced in almost 50 years, however. The township planning commission has been discussing a new ordinance in recent months, which would need the approval of township trustees.
A Sidewalk Project and an Abuse of Power Petition Before Saugatuck Council Tonight

SAUGATUCK, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 26, 2022) – Addressing a priority for 2022 is on the agenda for the Saugatuck City Council tonight. The panel is expected to approve an over 64 thousand-dollar contract with Kasterberg VerHage to connect the sidewalk from the Dewey property, where the Star of Saugatuck vessel is docked, to Willow Park. This would include removal, salvaging and reinstallation of brick pavers, removing a concrete retaining wall, installing a new concrete sidewalk and steps, grinding the curb head, putting down new turf, and other related work.
Detroit Wing Company to hold grand opening for second Grand Rapids location

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Wing lovers in West Michigan will have a chance to feast on discounted wings at the newest Detroit Wing Company location in Grand Rapids on Saturday. In celebration of its grand opening on Oct. 1 at 2500 East Beltline Ave. SE, the business is offering 40% off boneless wings and 25% off traditional wings all day. The restaurant officially opened Sept. 18 to a group of wing fans and new customers.
New infusion therapy clinic in Portage specializes in treating chronic diseases

PORTAGE, MI — A new 3,000 square-foot, outpatient IV clinic recently opened in Portage. The facility, located at 1399 W. Centre Ave., is the 10th Infusion Associates clinic in the state, according to a news release from the Grand Rapids-based company. Like the other centers, the Portage facility, which opened this past week, offers medically-prescribed infusion and injection therapies.
