Read full article on original website
Related
WWMTCw
Pfizer seeks to add new members to its Portage team
PORTAGE, Mich. — The pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer, Inc., hosted a job fair Monday looking for new members for its team in Portage. The all-day hiring extravaganza was held at the Radisson Plaza Hotel in downtown Kalamazoo. It goes until 7 p.m. Monday. Job fair announcement: Job seekers could receive...
Mix of tree sizes and species part of plan to add 300 in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo will spend over $170,715 to hire a company to plant another 300 trees to keep the canopy healthy and diverse. Varieties of tree sizes and species are planned as part of the additional plantings in the city. Earlier this year, the city approved the purchase of hundreds of trees.
Thousands of free water filters being given out in Kalamazoo as city replaces lead service lines
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is in the process of giving out thousands of lead water filters to residents in a partnership with the state of Michigan. The goal of the initiative is to distribute 7,000 lead water filters for free to residents in the city, Public Services Director James Baker told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette.
WNDU
New Benton Harbor rain garden unveiled to help clean Ox Creek
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Folks in Berrien County are celebrating getting back to their roots, literally. The Berrien County Drain Commission and the Southwest Michigan Planning Commission teamed up with the Meijer in Benton Harbor to take a step forward in cleaning up Ox Creek by building a new rain garden.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rejournals.com
JLL helps church purchase 132,127-square-foot former bank headquarters in Michigan
Family Church has purchased the 132,127-square-foot former Huntington Bank headquarters at 10717 Adams St. in Holland Township, Michigan, for $7 million. This will be the organization’s third location in West Michigan. JLL senior vice president Jeff Karger represented the seller, Charlotte, North Carolina-based Arrowpoint Capital, in the deal. Steve...
2 candidates face off for Kalamazoo County board seat representing part of Portage
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI -- Democrat Abigail Wheeler is facing Republican Charley Coss for the Kalamazoo County’s District No. 4 seat, to represent people in a portion of the city of Portage. The winner of the Nov. 8 election will secure a two-year term on the Kalamazoo County Board of...
Kent Co. election worker accused of putting USB drive into poll machine
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man working during the August 2022 Primary Election is charged with falsifying records in Kent County, the prosecutor announced Wednesday. James Donald Holkeboer was a township election worker at Gaines Township Precinct 8 on Aug. 18. That precinct is located at Ada Bible Church, 2045 68th Street SE.
WILX-TV
Former Grand Ledge superintendent awarded nearly $900K over termination
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An arbitrator has awarded former Grand Ledge superintendent Brian Metcalf nearly $900,000 over his 2020 termination. Background: Grand Ledge Superintendent Brian Metcalf files suit against school district. The arbitrator was former state Supreme Court justice Robert Young, who ruled the district did not give Metcalf due...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan election worker charged for ‘incredibly alarming’ incident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary. Authorities say the incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines […]
jack1065.com
Vehicle gates at Kalamazoo city parks to close for season on October 1
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Starting Saturday, October 1, vehicle gates at some City of Kalamazoo parks will close for the fall and winter months. Parks will continue to be open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset. This will affect vehicle access at Spring Valley Park, Milham Park, Woods...
Kent ISD program trains high school students to become teachers
A Kent ISD program is working to help address the teacher shortage by providing students with training and classroom experience while in high school.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Ottawa County Township moves toward restricting short-term rentals
A long-dormant ban on short-term rentals in Ottawa County’s Park Township may soon be replaced with a new ordinance that features a lottery for a limited number of licenses. Michigan Capitol Confidential previously reported that the township enacted an ordinance Feb. 7, 1974, to ban the practice of short-term renting of residential homes. The local law has not been enforced in almost 50 years, however. The township planning commission has been discussing a new ordinance in recent months, which would need the approval of township trustees.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whtc.com
A Sidewalk Project and an Abuse of Power Petition Before Saugatuck Council Tonight
SAUGATUCK, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 26, 2022) – Addressing a priority for 2022 is on the agenda for the Saugatuck City Council tonight. The panel is expected to approve an over 64 thousand-dollar contract with Kasterberg VerHage to connect the sidewalk from the Dewey property, where the Star of Saugatuck vessel is docked, to Willow Park. This would include removal, salvaging and reinstallation of brick pavers, removing a concrete retaining wall, installing a new concrete sidewalk and steps, grinding the curb head, putting down new turf, and other related work.
Detroit Wing Company to hold grand opening for second Grand Rapids location
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Wing lovers in West Michigan will have a chance to feast on discounted wings at the newest Detroit Wing Company location in Grand Rapids on Saturday. In celebration of its grand opening on Oct. 1 at 2500 East Beltline Ave. SE, the business is offering 40% off boneless wings and 25% off traditional wings all day. The restaurant officially opened Sept. 18 to a group of wing fans and new customers.
Tudor Dixon delivers remarks on 'protecting girls sports' in Grand Rapids
GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon delivered remarks on protecting girls sports in Grand Rapids Wednesday afternoon.
Did Elvis Presley Live In The Kalamazoo State Hospital’s Water Tower on Asylum Lake?
Those familiar with Kalamazoo's history know about Asylum Lake, and where it got its name. It was once home to the Michigan Asylum for the Insane, later named the Kalamazoo State Hospital. But while diving down the rabbit hole to learn about the asylum, I stumbled across a rumor, possibly...
Free Courts for One of the Fastest-Growing Sports Opening Up On Grand Rapids’ West Side
Las Canchas (Spanish for The Courts) are set to open at on Grand Rapids West Side this October. What sport can you play on the new courts? Fustal!. According to United States Youth Fustal, the sport dates back to 1930, when Juan Carlos Ceriani, a teacher in Uruguay, created a version of indoor football for recreation in YMCAs.
Total closure planned for portion of I-96 in Grand Rapids beginning this week
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A portion of I-96 will undergo a total closure starting this week, Michigan Department of Transportation officials announced. The total closure will affect westbound lanes first, before it switches over to the eastbound lanes. Westbound I-96 is scheduled to close at 5 a.m. Wednesday through...
New infusion therapy clinic in Portage specializes in treating chronic diseases
PORTAGE, MI — A new 3,000 square-foot, outpatient IV clinic recently opened in Portage. The facility, located at 1399 W. Centre Ave., is the 10th Infusion Associates clinic in the state, according to a news release from the Grand Rapids-based company. Like the other centers, the Portage facility, which opened this past week, offers medically-prescribed infusion and injection therapies.
Kent Co. prosecutor charges election worker after alleged illegal activity
Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker filed charges against an election worker Wednesday, stemming from alleged illegal activity during the 2022 Primary Election.
Comments / 0